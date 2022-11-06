WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck driver was hospitalized after his truck hit a tree along the side of the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and Southwest Blvd. in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a crash.

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO