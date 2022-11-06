ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Weekend job fair to offer headshots, resumes, child care

SANDY SPRINGS - The current U.S. unemployment rate is low, but there are many people out there who are under-employed or ready to look for a better opportunity. Many of us know how daunting prepping for a job hunt can be. So this weekend a modern, mobile job fair is...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Tracking Nicole: How the hurricane could impact metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - Hurricane Nicole continues gaining intensity just off the eastern coast of Florida. The FOX 5 Storm Team says as of 10 p.m. Wednesday, the storm has gained hurricane-strength as it makes landfall near Grand Bahama Island. It's projected to make a second landfall in the Sunshine State late Wednesday night to early Thursday morning. The storm is then expected to then make a sharp right turn, setting its sights on Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Covington girl born 11-11-2011, gets ready to turn 11 on 11-11-2022

COVINGTON — Eleven years ago, she made headlines. Rebecca Charlotte Antonion was born the 11th child to Christina and Aleck Antonion on the 11th day of the 11th month in the year 2011. The story of her birth at Rockdale Medical Center was featured in the Rockdale Citizen at the time. This month, she turns 11, and while all those 11’s are attention grabbers, the young Miss Antonion is not. This smart, polite, studious Covington home-schooler prefers staying out of the spotlight. She is shy and speaks softly during an interview, saying her favorite past-time is reading.
COVINGTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Takeoff memorial details: Justin Bieber reportedly performing, where to donate in honor of late Migos member

ATLANTA - Plans are official for the now sold out public memorial services for Migos member Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, the 28-year-old was one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from Gwinnett County. An autopsy report shows he was shot twice.
ATLANTA, GA
cbtnews.com

Atlanta auto dealer Jimmy Ellis passes away at age 67

James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis, a distinguished auto dealer in the Atlanta area, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022, at age 67. Ellis had served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group since January of 2015 after serving as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the group for 18 years.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Atlanta’s Metro Only Has Early Child Care Capacity for Two-thirds of Its Children

Lower income households may be particularly impacted by child care shortages. Early childhood education settings are often among children’s first communities. Research shows that high-quality child care can have long-term benefits for children, including increased cognitive abilities, improved language development and better relationships with peers. Beyond the underlying benefits, child care is a necessity for most parents because many families require two incomes to meet living expenses; and single parents often do not have the capacity to raise their children and have a full-time job.
ATLANTA, GA
ggc.edu

Georgia Gwinnett College grad earns first TESOL certification

Taylor Dukes was recently awarded Georgia Gwinnett College’s (GGC) first certification in teaching English to speakers of other languages (TESOL) and began her career teaching English in South Korea this fall. Dukes, an English major, who speaks some Korean and Spanish in addition to English, aspired to teach abroad,...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jimmy Ellis, president and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, dies at 67

ATLANTA - President and Chief Executive Officer of Jim Ellis Automotive Group James "Jimmy" Edward Ellis has died. He was 67. His father and namesake started the Jim Ellis Automotive Group in the early 70s. The younger Ellis, an Atlanta native, is a graduate of Southwest DeKalb High School went to work at his father’s dealership where he would sweep the floors, move vehicles, and perform light mechanical work.
CHAMBLEE, GA
hotelnewsresource.com

103 Room Artmore Hotel in Midtown Atlanta Sold

Hodges Ward Elliott announced they represented the seller in the recent sale of the 103-room Artmore Hotel, a boutique hotel located at the corner of West Peachtree and 16th Street in the center of Midtown Atlanta. An HWE team of Todd Ratliff and Nate Ries represented the seller in the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Japanese restaurant celebrates 50 successful years in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Remember when we spent a morning at Nakato Japanese Restaurant back in 2017, celebrating the establishment’s 45th anniversary? We sure do! And now that owner Sachi Nakato Takahara and her team are celebrating the restaurant’s 50th anniversary, we knew we needed to return to help them mark the delicious milestone.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Va-Hi residents ‘wary’ but open to Portman’s plans to redevelop stretch of Ponce

Kay Stephenson has lived in Virginia-Highland for 26 years. In that time, she has seen significant changes along Ponce de Leon Avenue, the southern border of the historic neighborhood that separates it from the booming Old Fourth Ward. The Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail spurred the massive redevelopment of O4W’s Ponce City Market, the construction of […] The post Va-Hi residents ‘wary’ but open to Portman’s plans to redevelop stretch of Ponce appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy