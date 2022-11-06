Read full article on original website
Metro families say their homes were undervalued because they are Black
ATLANTA — A home is the biggest investment most Americans have. For some, the value of their home will create generational wealth, help send kids to college or even prepare for retirement. But metro Atlanta homeowners told Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray they believe their homes were valued...
fox5atlanta.com
Weekend job fair to offer headshots, resumes, child care
SANDY SPRINGS - The current U.S. unemployment rate is low, but there are many people out there who are under-employed or ready to look for a better opportunity. Many of us know how daunting prepping for a job hunt can be. So this weekend a modern, mobile job fair is...
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Nicole: How the hurricane could impact metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - Hurricane Nicole continues gaining intensity just off the eastern coast of Florida. The FOX 5 Storm Team says as of 10 p.m. Wednesday, the storm has gained hurricane-strength as it makes landfall near Grand Bahama Island. It's projected to make a second landfall in the Sunshine State late Wednesday night to early Thursday morning. The storm is then expected to then make a sharp right turn, setting its sights on Georgia.
Gun ownership among Black Americans rising nationwide
NATION — A recent Tuesday night marked Ladies’ Night for the 9th Calvary Buffalo Soldiers Gun Club in Atlanta. Karine Alleyn joined in 2020 and now she represents one of the fastest growing groups of new gun owners - Black women. “I feel like I’ve accomplished something,” said...
Henry County Daily Herald
Covington girl born 11-11-2011, gets ready to turn 11 on 11-11-2022
COVINGTON — Eleven years ago, she made headlines. Rebecca Charlotte Antonion was born the 11th child to Christina and Aleck Antonion on the 11th day of the 11th month in the year 2011. The story of her birth at Rockdale Medical Center was featured in the Rockdale Citizen at the time. This month, she turns 11, and while all those 11’s are attention grabbers, the young Miss Antonion is not. This smart, polite, studious Covington home-schooler prefers staying out of the spotlight. She is shy and speaks softly during an interview, saying her favorite past-time is reading.
Recycling breakthrough could eliminate billions of tons of plastic from landfills
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga, — A breakthrough in plastic recycling could reduce the amount of it in landfills by billions of tons. Researchers have manipulated an enzyme that can break down plastic in a matter of days. Once plastic hits a landfill, it could take hundreds of years to break...
WEATHER UPDATE: Metro Atlanta under wind advisory ahead of hurricane’s arrival
After a stretch of above-average temperatures, metro Atlanta is back to typical November weather with highs in the upper 60s Wednesday.
fox5atlanta.com
Takeoff memorial details: Justin Bieber reportedly performing, where to donate in honor of late Migos member
ATLANTA - Plans are official for the now sold out public memorial services for Migos member Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, the 28-year-old was one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from Gwinnett County. An autopsy report shows he was shot twice.
Plaza Fiesta purchased by same group that owns Krog Street Market
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A popular grocery and marketplace that has served metro Atlanta’s Hispanic community for decades has been sold. CBRE Atlanta confirmed that Asana Partners purchased Plaza Fiesta for an undisclosed price. Asana Partners also owns Krog Street Market, the Brickworks office complex and Plaza Theatre shopping plaza.
cbtnews.com
Atlanta auto dealer Jimmy Ellis passes away at age 67
James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis, a distinguished auto dealer in the Atlanta area, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022, at age 67. Ellis had served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group since January of 2015 after serving as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the group for 18 years.
fox5atlanta.com
Jenna Van Gelderen: Georgia investigators searching for missing woman 5 years after disappearance
Five years after her mysterious disappearance, Georgia law enforcement are hoping someone can help them discover what happened to 25-year-old Jenna Van Gelderen. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for assistance from the public for any clues that could help them find Van Gelderen. In August 2017, the Georgia...
Atlanta Daily World
Legendary Singer, Songwriter Babyface to Perform at Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball
ATLANTA, GA (October 2022) – Guests attending the 39th annual UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis must get ready to experience a night to remember. UNCF Atlanta is pleased to announce that Kenneth Edmonds, better known by...
saportareport.com
Atlanta’s Metro Only Has Early Child Care Capacity for Two-thirds of Its Children
Lower income households may be particularly impacted by child care shortages. Early childhood education settings are often among children’s first communities. Research shows that high-quality child care can have long-term benefits for children, including increased cognitive abilities, improved language development and better relationships with peers. Beyond the underlying benefits, child care is a necessity for most parents because many families require two incomes to meet living expenses; and single parents often do not have the capacity to raise their children and have a full-time job.
ggc.edu
Georgia Gwinnett College grad earns first TESOL certification
Taylor Dukes was recently awarded Georgia Gwinnett College’s (GGC) first certification in teaching English to speakers of other languages (TESOL) and began her career teaching English in South Korea this fall. Dukes, an English major, who speaks some Korean and Spanish in addition to English, aspired to teach abroad,...
fox5atlanta.com
Jimmy Ellis, president and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, dies at 67
ATLANTA - President and Chief Executive Officer of Jim Ellis Automotive Group James "Jimmy" Edward Ellis has died. He was 67. His father and namesake started the Jim Ellis Automotive Group in the early 70s. The younger Ellis, an Atlanta native, is a graduate of Southwest DeKalb High School went to work at his father’s dealership where he would sweep the floors, move vehicles, and perform light mechanical work.
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crashin Atlanta. The crash happened at Atlanta-area elementary school at around 10:30 a.m. At the Ivy Prep Academy in Dekalb County, the motorist struck a brick wall outside a classroom with 22 fifth-grade people inside.
hotelnewsresource.com
103 Room Artmore Hotel in Midtown Atlanta Sold
Hodges Ward Elliott announced they represented the seller in the recent sale of the 103-room Artmore Hotel, a boutique hotel located at the corner of West Peachtree and 16th Street in the center of Midtown Atlanta. An HWE team of Todd Ratliff and Nate Ries represented the seller in the...
fox5atlanta.com
Japanese restaurant celebrates 50 successful years in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Remember when we spent a morning at Nakato Japanese Restaurant back in 2017, celebrating the establishment’s 45th anniversary? We sure do! And now that owner Sachi Nakato Takahara and her team are celebrating the restaurant’s 50th anniversary, we knew we needed to return to help them mark the delicious milestone.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County woman leans on faith as she faces cancer twice
Sonia Ray's life centers around her family and her faith. Those two things have helped the Clayton County woman get through the hardest decade of her life, when she was diagnosed with cancer twice.
Va-Hi residents ‘wary’ but open to Portman’s plans to redevelop stretch of Ponce
Kay Stephenson has lived in Virginia-Highland for 26 years. In that time, she has seen significant changes along Ponce de Leon Avenue, the southern border of the historic neighborhood that separates it from the booming Old Fourth Ward. The Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail spurred the massive redevelopment of O4W’s Ponce City Market, the construction of […] The post Va-Hi residents ‘wary’ but open to Portman’s plans to redevelop stretch of Ponce appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
