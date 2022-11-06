Read full article on original website
Raul Byrd, 50, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Raul Byrd, age 50, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 7, 2022 at his home. There will be no services for Raul at this time. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Raul was born...
James O. LaPlante, 75, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James O. LaPlante, 75, of Thompson Blvd., Watertown, passed away November 7, 2022, at his home. Among his survivors is his wife, Rosanne Weir. Arrangements are incomplete with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A complete obituary will follow.
Nora W. Bajjaly, 87, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nora W. Bajjaly, 87, a resident of Watertown, NY passed away peacefully November 7, 2022 in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 15, 1934, daughter of Dr. Wallace and Ruth (Johnston) Troup in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. She was a graduate of Glebe High School and attended Queens University in Kingston, Ontario where she met and married Dr. Floyd L. Bajjaly on October 11, 1955. His education took them to both Columbus and Athens, Ohio where they raised their four children. In 1965, Dr. Bajjaly’s professional career took them to Liverpool, NY and finally in 1967 to Watertown, NY.
Carol E. Burker Dixon, 81, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carol E. Burker Dixon, 81, went to heaven on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, 117 N. Massey St. Watertown. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery.
John E. Dishaw, Sr., 76, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - John E. Dishaw, Sr., age 76, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 5, 2022, under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. John is survived by his loving...
Wayne “Pop Pop” Kenneth Barkley, 81, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wayne “Pop Pop” Kenneth Barkley, 81, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on November 3rd, 2022. He was born on September 24th, 1941, in Gouverneur, NY. He is the son of the late Kenneth Gerald and Doris Isabelle (Beebee) Barkley. Wayne graduated from Carthage Central School in 1958.
James E. Ruggiero, 57, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - James E. Ruggiero, 57, passed away at his home on Wednesday evening. He was born November 24, 1964, in Upper Darby, PA, the son of Ronald and Jeannine Bogenschutz Ruggiero. Jim graduated from Thousand Islands High School in 1982. He had been working at...
Joyce Witherell, 78, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Joyce Witherell, 78, passed away on Monday at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse. Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 14 from 10-12 noon with a memorial service at noon at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Richard Allen Kio, 76, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Richard Allen Kio, age 76, of Gouverneur, NY passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital. There will be a graveside service for Richard on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New St. James Cemetery in Gouverneur with Rev. Gregory Bailey officiating. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Thelma Schneider, 96, of Henderson Harbor
HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Thelma Schneider of Henderson Harbor passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 5th. She was 96 years old. Thelma was the only child of Arthur and Thelma Buhrow in Chicago, Ill. She enrolled in President Roosevelt’s Cadet Nursing Corp., of WWII, graduating from Cook County School of Nursing in 1948.
Rita J. Romeo, 67, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Rita J. Romeo, 67, of Co. Rt 47, Carthage, passed away early Friday morning, November 4,2022 at Carthage Area Hospital following a brief illness. Rita was born July 19,1955 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Gerald and Ruth (Stevens) Garvin. She was a 1973 graduate of Copenhagen Central School and later attended Canton. She was previously married to Michael Romeo. Rita was a server, working her entire life in the food service industry. She worked for family-owned businesses including Shuler’s Restaurant and retiring at Fairgrounds Inn Watertown.
Joan M. McVoy, 81, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Joan M. McVoy, 81, longtime resident of Castorland, passed away on Saturday afternoon, November 5, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Care Facility in Lowville. She is survived by her two children, Susan (Greg) Kulzer of Lowville; Michael McVoy of Glenfield; two granddaughters, Heather Young and...
Jared G. Lehman, 38, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jared G. Lehman, 38, of McPhilmy Road, passed away on Sunday evening, November 6, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Utica. He is survived by his mother and step-father, Karen and William “Joe” Hoch of Castorland; his father, David E. Lehman and companion Terre Tabolt of New Bremen; a brother Jeffrey (Jude) Lehman of Warrensburg; half siblings, Daryl (Brigit) Lehman of Lowville; Lisa Steiner of Beaver Falls; Dale Lehman of Seattle, Washington; Zachary (Rebecca) Einbeck of Lowville; maternal grandmother, Donna Pate of Castorland; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Gerald J. Pate; paternal grandparents, Gilbert and Esther Lehman.
Gordon C. Simmons, 98, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gordon C. Simmons, 98, of Valley View Courts, died early Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility. Gordon was born on April 11, 1924 in Copenhagen the son of the late Charles Levi and Marion Jane (LaLone) Simmons. He attended Copenhagen High School. He married G. Patricia Mae Barney on August 28, 1954 at St. Patrick’s Church. Gordon retired from Boise Cascade in Lowville. Patricia died on July 23, 1998.
Veterans Day to be observed Thursday at Fort Drum
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division will observe Veterans Day with a ceremony Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Military Mountaineers Monument in Memorial Park across from the Division Headquarters in Hays Hall. The ceremony will include a wreath laying, remarks by division...
Student organizes spaghetti dinner fundraiser
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 14-year-old student has organized a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to benefit the Volunteer Transportation Center. Kailyn Scheible and her mother, Korin, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch their interview above. Kailyn organized the fundraiser as part of...
Eileen Clark, 88, formerly of Turin
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Eileen Clark, 88, formerly of Turin, passed away Saturday morning, November 5, 2022 at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility. She is survived by two children and their spouses, Patricia and Kenneth Krokowski of Constableville, John R. and his wife, Kitty Clark of Turin; three grandchildren, Jeffrey Krokowski, John and Rebecca Krokowski, Stacy and Tom Krug; and two great-grandchildren, Madison and Mason Krokowski; her sister Gail; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband, John H. Clark; her twin sister, Elaine Boshart; an older sister, Lillian Jaun, a younger sister, Patricia Kay; two nieces; parents, Elwin and Florence Rowell.
Gray defeats Duffy in 116th Assembly race
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Scott Gray has defeated Susan Duffy in the race for the 116th Assembly District. “It’s been a great eight months, that’s all I can say,” Gray said Tuesday night. Eight months after announcing his candidacy for the 116th Assembly District, Gray declared...
Traffic advisory: Cedar Street in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Paving will close Watertown’s Cedar Street Tuesday. The work is expected to start at 7 a.m. and be done by the end of the day. The street will be closed between Coffeen Street and Breen Avenue. Drivers should consider taking a different route.
24th Congressional District candidates cast ballots
CANANDAIGUA, New York (WWNY) - Candidates for the newly-created 24th Congressional District, which includes Watertown and much of Jefferson County, cast their ballots Tuesday. Republican candidate Claudia Tenney voted in Canandaigua. She’s the current congresswoman in the 22nd District and is seeking her third term in the House of Representatives.
