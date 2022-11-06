ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU vs. Arkansas: Check out a summary of how they scored

LSU 0 6 7 0 — 13 Arkansas 3 0 0 7 — 10 ARKANSAS: Cam Little 28 field goal at 4:48. DRIVE: 10 plays, 46 yards, 3:24. KEY PLAYS: Bryce Stephens' 14-yard punt return to the Arkansas 44 sets the Razorbacks up with good field position. On the first play, Malik Hornsby 11 pass to Jadon Haselwood to the LSU 45. Hornsby 14 run to the 30. Raheim Sanders 6 run on third-and-1 extends the drive at the LSU 15. Hornsby 7 run to the 5. RAZORBACKS 3, TIGERS 0.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais chips the ice off the LSU-Arkansas game

Brian Kelly said his first LSU team is far from a finished product. He’s right. Going on the road to icy Arkansas, the Tigers played the entire game with an offense missing a couple of gears that left LSU vulnerable to an upset. And yet, LSU found a way to win 13-10 with defense and, believe it or not, special teams. Good teams, even if they’re still evolving, find ways to get the “W.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
Kim Mulkey looks for defensive improvement as LSU women face Mississippi Valley

LSU coach Kim Mulkey is looking for defensive improvement, but not necessarily upticks on the scoreboard or stat sheet, heading into the Tigers' second game of the season. Mulkey is focused on how her team is learning to play defense and wants to see improvement when the Tigers take on Mississippi Valley State at 7 p.m. Friday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Two days later, the Tigers make their first TV appearance while hosting Western Carolina at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FRIDAY'S TOP MATCHUPS: Check out these three games to watch

This is an intriguing first-round Division II nonselect game. It could be a pivotal win for Brusly (6-4), a No. 16 seed in its first season in the Class 4A ranks after a long stint in 3A. No. 17 Abbeville (6-4) enters the playoffs with losses in three of its past five games.
BRUSLY, LA
Southern to face improving Mississippi Valley State team

Coming off games against the two best Southwestern Athletic Conference teams on their schedule, Southern lines up against a team potentially in the midst of a breakthrough. Mississippi Valley State’s 1-8 overall record, including 1-5 in league play, doesn't mean the Jaguars are in for an easy time when the teams meet at 2 p.m. Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Dunham erases early deficit, powers its way to 3-1 victory in LHSAA's Division III final

You could call it a storybook finish because The Dunham School won its first LHSAA volleyball title in 17 years. For Tigers’ coach Donna Pixley, it also was a bookend season. More than two months after starting the season with a 3-1 win over E.D. White Catholic, top-seeded Dunham ended it with a 3-1 victory over the third-seeded Cardinals in the Division III title game at the LHSAA volleyball tournament.
Here's how No. 5 Zachary won big over St. Amant in their Division I playoff opener

Fifth-seeded Zachary High had few problems Friday night in the first round of the Division I nonselect playoffs, routing St. Amant 42-7 at home. The Zachary defense held the Gators to negative yardage in the first half. On offense, the Broncos averaged nearly 11 yards per carry. And star quarterback Eli Holstein, an Alabama commitment, completed 12 of 18 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.
ZACHARY, LA
Acadiana routs Riverdale to set up rematch with Carencro

Before Acadiana’s first-round home playoff game against Riverdale on Friday, Wreckin’ Rams coach Matt McCullough said it was critical his team didn’t overlook the Rebels. After all, the Rebels were 3-7 in the regular season and a huge impending rematch with Carencro awaited the Rams should they...
LAFAYETTE, LA
East Ascension's experience shines in win over West Ouachita

East Ascension headed into its first-round playoff matchup against West Ouachita with a huge advantage in postseason experience. The discrepancy showed early and often for the Chiefs. Playing in its first playoff game since 2019, West Ouachita (6-5) fumbled the ball away three times in the first half. East Ascension...
WEST MONROE, LA
Ed Pratt: 50 years later, Southern University student shootings still haunt us

There is a road I have driven down many times. It’s not paved, tree-lined, curved or hilly. Actually, it’s not a real road in the sense that anyone else can be on it. This road is in my head and heart and whenever I’m on it, I see the same thing in the rearview mirror. I will see it again on Nov. 16, the same date I have traveled that road for 50 years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
New leader named to lead literacy revamp in Baton Rouge schools

The architect of the ongoing revamp of literacy instruction in East Baton Rouge Parish has left for a job in her home state of Georgia after 21 months on the job and the parish school system is replacing her with the longtime head of its early childhood program. Supt. Sito...
BATON ROUGE, LA

