Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday
The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
Deion Sanders Is Not Happy With 'Bulls--t' Rumors
Deion Sanders will be missing from Jackson State practice on Monday and Tuesday. Is he off to meet with another college football program about a head coaching vacancy?!?!. The Jackson State head coach shot down the "bulls--t" rumors while speaking with his team. “You know I hate missing anything with...
NFL world reacts to horrible Green Bay Packers news
After Sunday afternoon’s disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a game where quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled, the Green Bay Packers appear to be headed towards some even more bad news on Monday as it looks like star pass rusher Rashan Gary might have suffered a season-ending knee injury.
There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10
The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Did Nick Saban put Bill O’Brien on notice after Alabama football’s loss to LSU?
Nick Saban and Alabama suffered a shocking upset loss at the hands of the LSU Tigers, a defeat that puts the Tide’s College Football Playoff hopes in serious jeopardy. Naturally, Saban had to answer for the surprising turn of events, both in the aftermath of the contest and during his media availability on Monday afternoon.
Scott Frost Reportedly Emerges For Notable College Football Opening
Following a 1-2 start to the 2022 season, the University of Nebraska made the decision to part ways with head coach Scott Frost. According to a report published this afternoon, his time away from coaching may end up being short-lived. Per Zac Blobner, the University of South Florida is ...
What Titans said after Week 9 loss to Chiefs
The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, falling in overtime, 20-17. While we’d like to call this a moral victory for the Titans, who put up much more of a fight than anyone expected, the fact that Tennessee should have won this game makes it a bit more difficult to look at it that way.
Carolina Panthers make huge quarterback move
The Carolina Panthers certainly had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, falling behind 42-7 in the fourth quarter before eventually scoring two garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 42-21. The loss was so bad that Panthers head coach Steve Wilks fired multiple assistant coaches on Monday, and it looks like the team is making a big move at the quarterback position in preparation for next season.
Look: Video Of Derrick Henry In Locker Room After Loss Goes Viral
The Tennessee Titans fell to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. Following the game, a classy Derrick Henry dapped up each of his team's defenders for their performance against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. Henry believed that his team's offense let the defense down on...
Lane Kiffin calls out Paul Finebaum over Nick Saban comments
Lane Kiffin is tired of hearing about the end of Nick Saban’s Alabama dynasty from radio host Paul Finebaum, and he even coined a new term to describe what Finebaum was doing. Finebaum had reacted strongly to Alabama’s loss to LSU on Saturday, telling SportsCenter on Sunday that “the...
3 Coaches Reportedly Emerging In Nebraska's Search
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have reportedly narrowed down the shortlist of coaches they'd like to fill their coaching vacancy with. In a recent article from John Brice of FootballScoop.com, three coaches in particular are being "vetted" to replace Scott Frost in Lincoln: former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, former TCU HC Gary Patterson and Army's Jeff Monken.
Cooper Kupp has interesting comments after Rams’ loss
The Los Angeles Rams have been struggling with the dreaded Super Bowl hangover this year, and one of their best players made some interesting comments about the poor play after Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass to tight end Cade Otton with...
Georgia football’s Stetson Bennett turned savage Tennessee celebration into comical NIL deal
Stetson Bennett recently flipped the script on Tennessee. The Volunteers were the best team in the nation heading into their previous showdown with Georgia football. Tennessee fans even leaked Bennett’s phone number the night prior to the game. Not only did Bennett and the Bulldogs still earn the win, but the QB is now set to profit off of a brand new NIL deal based off the leaked phone number incident, per onlineathens.com and The Players Truck on Twitter.
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Reveals What Cost Washington in Loss vs. Vikings
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was left lamenting his team's mistakes as they let a 10-point lead slip in the fourth quarter on Sunday in their 20-17 loss against the Vikings.
Golf Digest
Mike Leach brings 'fat little girlfriends' out of retirement, yet again wins the college football weekend
As a general rule I try not to crown the same person the winner of the college football weekend more than once, but Mike Leach, who dished out another delicious batch of sage wedding advice back in October, is perhaps the No. 1 exception to the rule. Leach, for many,...
Terry Bradshaw Criticized After Insensitive Joke on ‘Fox NFL Sunday’
The Hall of Fame quarterback made an extremely insensitive comment on Sunday’s show.
Look: ESPN's Ryan Clark Not Happy With Jeff Saturday Hire
ESPN's Ryan Clark has some issues with the Indianapolis Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, and he laid them out on the air Tuesday. Clark started off by congratulating Saturday, his former ESPN colleague, on being picked for the job, adding that the longtime offensive lineman has the "intelligence and character" for the position. From there, he went into his grievances with the move.
Another ESPN Analyst Could Join An NFL Coaching Staff
Jeff Saturday has been plucked away from ESPN to be the interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Could one of his old colleagues be joining him?. Dan Orlovsky appeared on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Tuesday to discuss Colts owner Jim Irsay's shocking decision to hire Saturday as the interim replacement for Frank Reich, despite the fact he has no coaching experience above high school.
Stefon Diggs’ mysterious tweet ignites Josh Allen speculation
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs set NFL Twitter on fire Tuesday night with a simple one-word post. “Rejoice…” Diggs‘ post read. Immediately, speculation ran wild on social media that the post involved Bills quarterback Josh Allen‘s elbow injury, and that his prognosis is good. Allen...
