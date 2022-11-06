ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday

The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Not Happy With 'Bulls--t' Rumors

Deion Sanders will be missing from Jackson State practice on Monday and Tuesday. Is he off to meet with another college football program about a head coaching vacancy?!?!. The Jackson State head coach shot down the "bulls--t" rumors while speaking with his team. “You know I hate missing anything with...
JACKSON, MS
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to horrible Green Bay Packers news

After Sunday afternoon’s disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a game where quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled, the Green Bay Packers appear to be headed towards some even more bad news on Monday as it looks like star pass rusher Rashan Gary might have suffered a season-ending knee injury.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10

The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Titans said after Week 9 loss to Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, falling in overtime, 20-17. While we’d like to call this a moral victory for the Titans, who put up much more of a fight than anyone expected, the fact that Tennessee should have won this game makes it a bit more difficult to look at it that way.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Carolina Panthers make huge quarterback move

The Carolina Panthers certainly had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, falling behind 42-7 in the fourth quarter before eventually scoring two garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 42-21. The loss was so bad that Panthers head coach Steve Wilks fired multiple assistant coaches on Monday, and it looks like the team is making a big move at the quarterback position in preparation for next season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

3 Coaches Reportedly Emerging In Nebraska's Search

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have reportedly narrowed down the shortlist of coaches they'd like to fill their coaching vacancy with. In a recent article from John Brice of FootballScoop.com, three coaches in particular are being "vetted" to replace Scott Frost in Lincoln: former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, former TCU HC Gary Patterson and Army's Jeff Monken.
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

Georgia football’s Stetson Bennett turned savage Tennessee celebration into comical NIL deal

Stetson Bennett recently flipped the script on Tennessee. The Volunteers were the best team in the nation heading into their previous showdown with Georgia football. Tennessee fans even leaked Bennett’s phone number the night prior to the game. Not only did Bennett and the Bulldogs still earn the win, but the QB is now set to profit off of a brand new NIL deal based off the leaked phone number incident, per onlineathens.com and The Players Truck on Twitter.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Ryan Clark Not Happy With Jeff Saturday Hire

ESPN's Ryan Clark has some issues with the Indianapolis Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, and he laid them out on the air Tuesday. Clark started off by congratulating Saturday, his former ESPN colleague, on being picked for the job, adding that the longtime offensive lineman has the "intelligence and character" for the position. From there, he went into his grievances with the move.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Another ESPN Analyst Could Join An NFL Coaching Staff

Jeff Saturday has been plucked away from ESPN to be the interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Could one of his old colleagues be joining him?. Dan Orlovsky appeared on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Tuesday to discuss Colts owner Jim Irsay's shocking decision to hire Saturday as the interim replacement for Frank Reich, despite the fact he has no coaching experience above high school.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

Stefon Diggs’ mysterious tweet ignites Josh Allen speculation

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs set NFL Twitter on fire Tuesday night with a simple one-word post. “Rejoice…” Diggs‘ post read. Immediately, speculation ran wild on social media that the post involved Bills quarterback Josh Allen‘s elbow injury, and that his prognosis is good. Allen...
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

