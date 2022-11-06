Read full article on original website
Related
Caoimhin Kelleher knows Liverpool’s Carabao Cup progression helps his game time
Liverpool’s Carabao Cup hero Caoimhin Kelleher admits the chances the competition offers him provides motivation.The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper, in his first appearance since scoring the winning goal to clinch the cup at Wembley in February, was the key figure again as he saved three spot-kicks in a 3-2 shoot-out win after 90 goalless minutes against League One Derby.“I’ve always said, I think this cup has given me a lot of opportunities so every time I play, I always want to get through to the next round to give me another opportunity to play,” he told liverpoolfc.com.“I approach every day...
England World Cup squad LIVE: Gareth Southgate to announce 26-man selection for Qatar 2022
Gareth Southgate will reveal his England squad for the World Cup at St George’s Park today at 2pm, bringing months of speculation over his selection to an end.The likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Pickford can all be certain of their places but others face an anxious wait to find out if they will travel to Qatar next week and be in contention to play in the opening game against Iran on 21 November.The England manager has difficult decisions to make in several areas of the pitch, as well as judgement calls on players who are only...
India vs England LIVE: T20 World Cup latest score and updates as Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya eye big finish
England are one step away from a place in the T20 World Cup final, but they must now get past India, the most in form team of the tournament, if they want to secure their place in the climactic match. Jos Buttler’s side were put on the back foot during the Super 12 group stages after a rain-affected loss to Ireland and a washout versus Australia. England needed to win both of their last two matches – versus New Zealand and Sri Lanka – to qualify ahead of the Aussies and reach the final four.Buttler himself stepped up to...
World Rugby: Rugby World Cup 2025 hosts England to play pivotal role in sport
Rugby World Cup 2025 hosts England have a pivotal role to play in the sport’s next phase of development, according to World Rugby’s chief of the women’s game.Sally Horrox joined the organisation as director of women’s rugby in May, and will be among what is expected to be a record crowd of over 40,000 on Saturday watching holders New Zealand take on England in this year’s World Cup title clash, with kick-off at 6:30 AM in the UK.While Red Roses captain Sarah Hunter admitted “nothing is being thought of beyond Saturday” in camp, Horrox is already looking well down the...
BBC
Bath City footballer Alex Fletcher in critical condition
A Bath City striker is in a critical but stable condition after crashing into advertising hoardings during the club's National League South game. Alex Fletcher was admitted into intensive care and underwent emergency neurosurgery on Tuesday. The injury happened in the fifth minute of the game at Twerton Park, with...
Comments / 0