Portland, OR

Susan Dooley
3d ago

Do your research!! It goes from downtown Portland to GRESHAM CENTRAL TC, not Cleveland Ave TC!! Maybe your writers should start taking buses & MAX to east cty instead of sticking to their comfort zone on the west side or inner east Portland. I know you all think east cty is the wrong side of the tracks, especially DDHS

Chance Taydos
3d ago

this city wasn't designed for the turns those buses are required to take. I've seen the regular buses try to pull down the lane next to it and was so close it's rear fender well somehow got lodged into the green buses rear tires, seen them not be able to clear their turns especially downtown where they didn't make the new bus stops like they did on division.. it was amusing

Dee Dee Griffin
3d ago

what's crazy tri met has done this before, know your history so you don't make the same mistakes

WWEEK

TriMet’s Brand New Bendy Buses Are Already Breaking

On Sept. 18, TriMet’s launched a highly anticipated new $175 million bus line connecting Gresham with downtown Portland. It’s had a rough start. A few weeks after it launched, WW reported that due to a series of compromises, the new FX2 line isn’t always faster than the route it replaced—despite eliminating dozens of stops.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Holiday trains raise prices, scale back rides for 2022 season

No matter what holiday train you adore, odds are the experience will be a little bit different this year. Between inflation, track maintenance, climate concerns and the potential for new COVID-19 restrictions this winter, historic railroads in the Pacific Northwest are making small changes to their holiday train rides, potentially affecting family traditions this fall.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Is this your dog? Tigard Police seek owner of lost pup

TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police are reaching out to find the owner of a lost dog. They say the female dog was found on Tuesday night near SW 130th Ave & SW Starview Lane. The dog isn't microchipped, but is well-behaved and rode with the police all the way to the vet.
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

Police searching for suspects after armed carjacking in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is searching for two suspects following an armed carjacking Wednesday morning. At about 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery with a weapon in the 20300 block of Southeast Morrison Terrace. According to police, a person had their car stolen at gunpoint.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Police identify homicide victim in Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified a woman who died in a shooting in Northeast Portland on the night of November 2. Police units responded to the 4600 block of NE Lombard Street at around 8:30 p.m. where they found a woman and a man shot. The woman, 35-year-old Shirlene Beaver, died at the scene. The man was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Paul Savas leading Libra Forde in Clackamas County Commission race; Sonya Fischer, Ben West match too close to call

One incumbent was leading in a pivotal Clackamas County Commission race Wednesday morning, while another matchup was too close to call. Incumbent Paul Savas was firmly leading Libra Forde, a nonprofit leader and North Clackamas School Board member who would have been the county’s first Black commissioner. Partial results as of 8:20 a.m. showed Savas ahead 56.8% to 43%.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
