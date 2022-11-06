ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
vvng.com

CHP arrests 215 freeway shooting suspect in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – California Highway Patrol investigators have arrested a suspect believed responsible for shooting another motorist during a recent road rage incident. The incident took place on September 25, 2022, at approximately 3:14 p.m., on Interstate 215 in San Bernardino. The suspect was driving a tan Nissan...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

Compton man accused of shooting ex-fiancée to death in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - The ex-fiancé of a woman who was shot and killed in Riverside was arrested on suspicion of her murder, according to the Riverside Police Department. Authorities arrested 60-year-old Paul Buckner Jacobs Jr. of Compton following an investigation into the death of 57-year-old Pankaja Venugopal of Riverside on Nov. 1.
RIVERSIDE, CA
vvng.com

The public’s help is needed in identifying a stabbing suspect

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stabbing another person. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 12:33 a.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were dispatched to the 21000 block of State Hwy 18 for an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a report.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
signalscv.com

32-year-old SCV woman reported missing

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, LASD officials said in a news release Tuesday morning. According to the release, Dayan Eishoo, 32 years old, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday on the 27000...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

Victim Found Shot Near Fast Food Restaurant

North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting on the 15600 block of Nordhoff Street in North Hills where one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Nov.7. Los Angeles City Fire Department transported the victim...
LOS ANGELES, CA
vvng.com

31-year-old man struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday night in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday night was identified as Andrew Lopez, 31, a resident of Hesperia. It happened on November 06, 2022, at about 10:29 p.m., in the area of Cottonwood Avenue and Juniper Street, in Hesperia. Sheriff’s officials said Andrew...
HESPERIA, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

Liquor store shooting on 8th and Lorena leaves one man dead

A 38-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Boyle Heights. Police say the victim exited a liquor store on the corner of 8th and Lorena Streets where two male suspects were in an argument with an individual in the parking lot. The victim got involved in the argument and the two male suspects brandished their handguns, pistol whipped him and fired multiple rounds. The two suspects fled the scene with a third suspect who was waiting in a vehicle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Victim Wounded in La Puente Shooting Sunday Night

A PUENTE – A man was taken to a trauma center in critical condition Sunday after being shot in a residential area. The shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. in the 16600 block of Maplegrove Street November 6, according to Sgt. Aguilar of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station.
LA PUENTE, CA

