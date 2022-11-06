Read full article on original website
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
How to watch Texas football vs. TCU: TV, stream, game time
The final month of the regular season schedule began on a high note for head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football with the first road win for this team in more than a full calendar year. Texas got itself back in Big 12 title contention and set up a massive game in Austin in Week 11 thanks to a big win over the No. 13 ranked Kansas State Wildcats and head coach Chris Klieman in Manhattan last weekend.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: With momentum on their side, Texas rises in latest recruiting rankings
The Texas Longhorns are currently No. 6 in On3’s 2023 recruiting rankings, ahead of Big 12 (and soon to be SEC) foes like the Oklahoma Sooners (No. 8) and the Baylor Bears (No. 24.) Next step: leap into the 2023 rankings’ top five. WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE...
UT football fans will experience winter chill at Saturday’s TCU game
The strongest cold front of the season arrives Friday, setting the stage for a very chilly night at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium as the Horns take on TCU. -- David Yeomans
3 key injured TCU players ahead of Texas football matchup
For the third straight game, Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian will face a top-25 ranked opponent when it faces the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs on Nov. 12. Texas will host TCU at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in a night game on Nov. 12, with the kickoff time set for 6:30 p.m.
Gary Patterson built TCU football, now he's trying to end its dream season
Gary Patterson built TCU football. Now, as a “special assistant coach” at Texas, which hosts the Horned Frogs Saturday, he’s tasked with, well, not necessarily destroying the program he led brilliantly for nearly 22 seasons only to be essentially fired just a year ago, but at least ending its dream season.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Texas gets a road win over Kansas State
For just the second time in the Steve Sarkisian era, the Texas Longhorns went on the road and came home with a victory, topping the Kansas State Wildcats to keep their hopes for a conference championship alive. The Longhorns managed to slow down the Kansas State ground attack, knocking star...
Burnt Orange Nation
4-star edge Colton Vasek flips from Oklahoma to Texas
The Texas Longhorns are in the market for more difference-makers at edge and found another one in their backyard, as four-star Austin Westlake edge rusher Colton Vasek announced his flip from the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday. The No. 199 recruit in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Vasek...
Should TCU Drop the ‘Give’em Hell’ Chant?
Let's do some research on The Texas Christian University. In case you did not know, TCU is currently ranked fourth in the country for football. Yeah, they're leading the Big 12 which I know a lot of people in our area care about. This has lead to many more people watching their games and someone had a very interesting opinion after watching one of their most recent games. Below is a small snippet from the Fort Worth Star Telegram of an opinion from a fan.
Burnt Orange Nation
Fearless Prediction - TCU
It was nice to be wrong last week as Texas barely held on to defeat Kansas State. And I have to say, Ewers is 4-1 when he plays a complete game, the defense has improved tremendously over last year and I'm still unclear on how the coaching staff plans their adjustments after halftime where Texas has struggled to keep their foot on the gas when they come out of the locker room.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas ranked No. 18 in latest College Football Playoff Rankings
Following last weekend’s 34-27 win over the then-No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats, the Texas Longhorns moved from No. 24 to No. 18 in the second week of the College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday. The victory over the Wildcats also moved the Longhorns back in the AP Top...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas offers 3-star Wisconsin DT commit Roderick Pierce
Steve Sarkisian and his staff have been diligent and thorough with their evaluations to date and they are continuing to turn over every rock across the country for players they see as fits for their 2023 recruiting class. One of their most recent offers went out to Oak Lawn (IL)...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas lands at No. 18 in latest Coaches Poll
The Texas Longhorns are back moving up the AP Poll. They’re also now among the ranked in the latest Coaches Poll, at No. 18. The TCU Horned Frogs are the only Big 12 team ranked ahead of Texas in the Coaches Poll. TCU is ranked No. 4. WHAT THEY’RE...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 24 Texas at Kansas set as a six-day selection
The Nov. 19 matchup between the No. 24 Texas Longhorns and the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence was announced as a six-day selection by the Big 12 Conference on Monday. Either ESPN or FOX will televise the game with an official announcement set for after...
Burnt Orange Nation
Winning is Hard Podcast: Sark, Longhorns hold on in Manhattan
Winning is hard unless you’re playing Kansas State! Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns picked up their first road win of the season and held on to a double-digit lead at halftime to clinch bowl eligibility. Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker are back for a Monday recap but start...
Burnt Orange Nation
How to Watch: Steve Sarkisian addresses the media ahead of TCU
The Texas Longhorns are back in control of their own destiny, needing to win out to guarantee a berth in the Big 12 Championship game. Texas had a second-half meltdown against the Kansas State Wildcats but managed to do just enough to hold on for the win in Manhattan. Now, they welcome the TCU Horned Frogs into Austin, a legitimate national champion contender with three games left in the regular season.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas NB Jaylon Guilbeau expected to miss ‘a couple more weeks’
Texas Longhorns freshman nickel back will likely miss “a couple more weeks” due to an ankle injury sustained against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater two weeks, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said on Monday. “He’s getting better, that’s for sure, so sooner rather than later,” Sarkisian said....
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 12 Texas vs. UTEP live updates: Horns take 33-20 lead into halftime
AUSTIN, Texas — The moment is finally here. The Moody Center is hosting its first regular-season basketball game as the No. 12 Texas Longhorns host the UTEP Miners in only the fifth all-time matchup between the two programs. And the Horns have some ground to make up with a 1-3 record against the school known as Texas Western until it joined the UT System in 1967.
Burnt Orange Nation
Quick thoughts from No. 12 Texas’ 72-57 win over UTEP
The 2022-23 college basketball season is underway, and the No. 12 Texas Longhorns officially opened the Moody Center in style with a 72-57 win over the UTEP Miners. Here are a few quick thoughts from Texas’ win. It was the first game of the season, and you could tell....
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Big Donations to Local GOP Candidates
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has become very political this election cycle.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. With Election Day on Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made some last-minute donations to Republicans at the top of the ballot including Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton. Dallas News reports that Jones gave $200,000 donations to Patrick and Paxton. Jones had already made a $500,000 donation to Gov. Abbott's campaign. Jones also hosted a campaign fundraiser for Abbott at the Frisco Star.
Central Texas resident $1 million richer after Powerball lottery win
Winning of any kind, anywhere is one thing, but it's a whole other thing when your win can equate to your bank account skyrocketing by, let's say, $1 million.
