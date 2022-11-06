Read full article on original website
Cleveland, November 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Powerball Mania concludes with Big Winner in California and Smaller Prizes in Tennessee
Powerball mania is done for now with Tuesday’s announcement of a $2.04 billion jackpot winner in California. The Tennessee Lottery announced Tuesday afternoon that a $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Stop & Go on Chancery Street in McMinnville. A $50,000 ticket was also sold at the Speedway...
WTVC
Georgia election division: How did northern counties vote on Tuesday?
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — It’s no surprise that North Georgia counties have a much different voter makeup than Atlanta and other big cities in the state. Wednesday we dug into just how red our Georgia counties ended up. "Its pretty close to what I thought it'd be," says...
theutcecho.com
Uncertainty in the Midterm Election Results
The midterm election results remain uncertain as the country waits for the fate of both Nevada and Georgia. Yesterday, Nov. 8 was the last day to vote in the midterm elections. The results will determine if the Democratic party will be able to maintain their position in both Chambers of Congress.
american-rails.com
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
WTVC
Cleveland, Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shannon Wright talks about two amazing events are coming up with Touch The Sky Events! Don't miss out on the Cleveland Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 12-13 at the Greenway Park and Pavilion! The following weekend is the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 19-20 at Camp Jordan Arena.
WTVC
Chattanooga announces pay boost for Wastewater workers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's Wastewater Division hopes a job fair and pay raise will help fill positions and cut down on contracted labor. A release from the city says all salaries will go up to a minimum of $40,000 annually. They'll also host a job fair to fill more...
WTVCFOX
Woman crashes into tree, dies in Cleveland Wednesday, police say
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A woman crashed into a tree and died in Cleveland Wednesday, police say. The Cleveland Police Department says 68-year-old Terraneila Scoggins was driving north on APD-40, north of 20th Street North East. Cleveland police says she drifted off the right side of the road and hit...
WDEF
Hamilton County Democrats Look Forward After Midterms
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-At the Feed Table and Tavern on Main Street, the Hamilton County Democratic Party held its watch party. The mother-daughter duo of Allison and Meg Gorman were there along with some of their supporters as the results came in. The Hamilton County Democrats knew they were facing an...
WDEF
City announces celebration of actor Leslie Jordan
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The City of Chattanooga announces the event to memorialize Leslie Jordan. They’re calling it “Love. Light. Leslie. Sunday Hymn Singin’ to Celebrate Leslie Jordan.”. It will be at Memorial Auditorium at 5 PM on November 20. They are promising behind-the-scenes moments from the...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Oct. 31-Nov. 6
PROBATIONARY CAPIAS (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN. FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED 2ND) BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE. 401 WOOD CREEK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741. Age at Arrest: 31 years old. Arresting Agency: East Ridge. ALIAS CAPIAS (FORGERY) POSSESSION...
theutcecho.com
Chattanooga Strives To End Homelessness
People from the UTC and wider Chattanooga area gathered at UTC this past week at a community forum to discuss the problem with homelessness in Chattanooga. Professionals in areas such as social work, data analytics, community development, healthcare, government work and public health assembled on Friday, Nov. 3. Their objective was to brainstorm and collaborate on how each of them can use their expertise to work toward solving the problems that individuals face by experiencing homelessness.
WTVC
2 teens shot in Chattanooga Sunday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot in Chattanooga Sunday night, according to Chattanooga Police. A little after 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 200 block of West 38th Street. Officers found no victims at the scene. A little while...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open And Ready To Welcome Visitors And Residents
The Chattanooga Tourism Co. is pleased to announce the opening of the new Chattanooga Information Center, located on the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. The Information Center, open daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., serves as a welcoming hub in the heart of downtown’s Riverfront District and provides local and regional information to visitors and residents.
WTVC
64-year-old man fighting for life after shooting in Chattanooga early Tuesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 64-year-old man is recovering after he was shot early Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. A release says the incident happened a little before 1 a.m. on the 800 block of W. 14th Street Court. Right now, there aren't many details about what happened. Police...
WTVCFOX
Man charged with raping, kidnapping in woman in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman who met a man while he was serving hot dogs to people near but not inside Chattanooga's Community Kitchen says he took her clothes, raped her, and held her against his will at his apartment for several hours. Chattanooga Police arrested 66-year-old Kenneth Jones,...
leeuniversity.edu
O’Bannon Family Gives Generous Gift, Hosts Lectures
Bethany O’Bannon-Bowman, Dr. Randy O’Bannon, and Terry O’Bannon, children of the late Dr. Robert O’Bannon, were recently hosted for guest lectures at Lee University and gave a significant financial gift to the Dr. Robert O’Bannon Scholarship Fund in memory of their father’s legacy. “October...
WTVC
The cost of CARTA: How efficient is Chattanooga's public transit with taxpayer money?
Getting from point A to point B can be a little difficult if you don't have your own vehicle. Thirty percent of our folks don't have cars in the city. That's Lisa Maragnano, CARTA's Executive Director. Jimmy Johnson knows the struggle. When we met him on the Number Four bus,...
WTVC
Chattanooga Police investigating Sunday morning homicide; One teenager shot multiple times
The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) is investigating a homicide which they say took place early Sunday morning. Police were called to the scene in the 600 block of Block Street. When they got there, CPD says one teenager was found with multiple gun shot wounds. He was taken to a...
