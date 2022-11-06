ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

Highschool Basketball Pro

Cleveland, November 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The McCallie School basketball team will have a game with Cleveland Middle School on November 09, 2022, 14:29:00.
CLEVELAND, TN
theutcecho.com

Uncertainty in the Midterm Election Results

The midterm election results remain uncertain as the country waits for the fate of both Nevada and Georgia. Yesterday, Nov. 8 was the last day to vote in the midterm elections. The results will determine if the Democratic party will be able to maintain their position in both Chambers of Congress.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
american-rails.com

Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Cleveland, Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shannon Wright talks about two amazing events are coming up with Touch The Sky Events! Don't miss out on the Cleveland Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 12-13 at the Greenway Park and Pavilion! The following weekend is the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 19-20 at Camp Jordan Arena.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga announces pay boost for Wastewater workers

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's Wastewater Division hopes a job fair and pay raise will help fill positions and cut down on contracted labor. A release from the city says all salaries will go up to a minimum of $40,000 annually. They'll also host a job fair to fill more...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Woman crashes into tree, dies in Cleveland Wednesday, police say

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A woman crashed into a tree and died in Cleveland Wednesday, police say. The Cleveland Police Department says 68-year-old Terraneila Scoggins was driving north on APD-40, north of 20th Street North East. Cleveland police says she drifted off the right side of the road and hit...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Hamilton County Democrats Look Forward After Midterms

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-At the Feed Table and Tavern on Main Street, the Hamilton County Democratic Party held its watch party. The mother-daughter duo of Allison and Meg Gorman were there along with some of their supporters as the results came in. The Hamilton County Democrats knew they were facing an...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

City announces celebration of actor Leslie Jordan

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The City of Chattanooga announces the event to memorialize Leslie Jordan. They’re calling it “Love. Light. Leslie. Sunday Hymn Singin’ to Celebrate Leslie Jordan.”. It will be at Memorial Auditorium at 5 PM on November 20. They are promising behind-the-scenes moments from the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Oct. 31-Nov. 6

PROBATIONARY CAPIAS (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN. FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED 2ND) BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE. 401 WOOD CREEK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741. Age at Arrest: 31 years old. Arresting Agency: East Ridge. ALIAS CAPIAS (FORGERY) POSSESSION...
EAST RIDGE, TN
theutcecho.com

Chattanooga Strives To End Homelessness

People from the UTC and wider Chattanooga area gathered at UTC this past week at a community forum to discuss the problem with homelessness in Chattanooga. Professionals in areas such as social work, data analytics, community development, healthcare, government work and public health assembled on Friday, Nov. 3. Their objective was to brainstorm and collaborate on how each of them can use their expertise to work toward solving the problems that individuals face by experiencing homelessness.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

2 teens shot in Chattanooga Sunday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot in Chattanooga Sunday night, according to Chattanooga Police. A little after 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 200 block of West 38th Street. Officers found no victims at the scene. A little while...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Man charged with raping, kidnapping in woman in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman who met a man while he was serving hot dogs to people near but not inside Chattanooga's Community Kitchen says he took her clothes, raped her, and held her against his will at his apartment for several hours. Chattanooga Police arrested 66-year-old Kenneth Jones,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
leeuniversity.edu

O’Bannon Family Gives Generous Gift, Hosts Lectures

Bethany O’Bannon-Bowman, Dr. Randy O’Bannon, and Terry O’Bannon, children of the late Dr. Robert O’Bannon, were recently hosted for guest lectures at Lee University and gave a significant financial gift to the Dr. Robert O’Bannon Scholarship Fund in memory of their father’s legacy. “October...
CLEVELAND, TN
