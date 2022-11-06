The Brooklyn Nets have moved away from hiring Ime Udoka as head coach, instead promoting Jacque Vaughn. Amid all of the controversies surrounding the Brooklyn Nets, the team and head coach Steve Nash agreed to part ways. Shortly after the news was announced, there were reports that the Nets were planning to hire Ime Udoka from the Boston Celtics. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entirety of the 2022-23 season due to using crude language towards a female subordinate, who he later had an improper workplace relationship with.

