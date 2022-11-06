ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers lose (again) as Russell Westbrook proves to be team’s best player

The Los Angeles Lakers are becoming that slow-sinking ship that is close to hitting that iceberg for a total collapse. After winning two straight games last week, the Lakers gave them both back with two listless performances against the Utah Jazz on Friday when the defense disappeared for 130 points and on Sunday when the offense just collapsed under the weight of Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
This Heat-Mavs-Nets Trade Features Kevin Durant

Sometimes, you can say something that’s difficult to take back. The same holds for an NBA trade request. You may regret it. After all, you don’t actually hate that person – you’re just angry. Still, those words may linger for much longer than the time it took you to say them.
Nets back down on Ime Udoka, make Jacque Vaughn their next head coach

The Brooklyn Nets have moved away from hiring Ime Udoka as head coach, instead promoting Jacque Vaughn. Amid all of the controversies surrounding the Brooklyn Nets, the team and head coach Steve Nash agreed to part ways. Shortly after the news was announced, there were reports that the Nets were planning to hire Ime Udoka from the Boston Celtics. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entirety of the 2022-23 season due to using crude language towards a female subordinate, who he later had an improper workplace relationship with.
