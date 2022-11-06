The Smart Trade Idea For Nets And Spurs: Ben Simmons For Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, And Zach Collins

This trade would send Ben Simmons to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Brooklyn Nets have won their last two games, with them managing to defeat the Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards in their recent back-to-back. Kevin Durant is still playing at an extremely high level, and this season, he is putting up 31.5 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 4.8 APG while shooting 52.0% from the field.

With Kevin Durant playing at this level, it is clear that the Brooklyn Nets need to make a move to get him some help. Kyrie Irving is suspended until he fulfills their six conditions for him to return to the court in the wake of his scandal, and there is no team that is interested in him, bar the Lakers . It is unlikely that the Nets would get a good return for Irving in a trade due to his off-court situation and expiring contract. Ben Simmons, however, could be a viable trade candidate for the team, with some reports suggesting that the Nets could trade Ben Simmons for a veteran shooter .

"Even prior to that loss on Saturday, the Nets have been talking to teams about cursory trades ideas. The Nets were looking for shooting Ben Simmons' name actually came up in at least one conversation they were having with a Western Conference team. It seems like several things are on the table for the roster. Sean Mark certainly didn't sound like a GM who's sold on this roster so stand by there and see where the Nets go from there."

In this article, we have come up with a trade scenario that gets the Brooklyn Nets some shooting and veteran help. This hypothetical trade would feature the San Antonio Spurs as a trade partner.

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Zach Collins

San Antonio Spurs Receive: Ben Simmons

As of right now, there have been no reports that have suggested that the Nets and the Spurs have been working on a trade with this framework. However, this trade could end up helping each team with its goals. Here is why both teams should consider making this move.

The Nets Get Three Players That Can Help Them Win Immediately

The Brooklyn Nets need to build a competitive roster around Kevin Durant, and with this trade, they would improve on both ends of the floor. Adding three veterans like Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, and Zach Collins is definitely a good move for the Nets in terms of building depth and addressing holes in the roster.

Doug McDermott is an elite shooter who would be able to punish defenses for doubling Kevin Durant by scoring from the perimeter. He is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc this season on almost 5 attempts a game while also being efficient and consistent. Though he isn't an elite defender, McDermott is definitely passable on that end of the floor.

Josh Richardson isn't quite as good of a shooter as Doug McDermott, but he is a good two-way wing that can play big bench minutes for the team. Despite the presence of Ben Simmons on the roster, one of the concerns for the Brooklyn Nets this year has been their defense. Josh Richardson would give the team another wing defender next to Royce O'Neale and would provide some shooting for this team as well (41.9% from the 3PT range in 2022-23).

Zach Collins is a big man that would give the Brooklyn Nets a different look offensively, as he is capable of stretching the floor well on top of having a decent inside game. Though he would likely back up Nic Claxton on the Nets, Collins could potentially close due to his high-level 3PT shooting and free throw shooting. He is also a decent shot blocker, averaging 1.2 BPG in only 17.7 minutes this year.

Though Ben Simmons could potentially bounce back to All-Star form, the fact that he is in trade discussions already means the Brooklyn Nets don't necessarily want to wait for that to happen. This trade would get them three players that can help them win immediately and help Kevin Durant potentially bring a championship to the team.

The Spurs Take A Chance On Ben Simmons And Put Him In A Good Situation

There is no denying that Ben Simmons is a talented player, and when he is at his best, he is extremely impactful. He was a three-time All-Star and DPOY candidate with the Philadelphia 76ers, and perhaps he can get back to that form on a franchise where he will be free to play his game.

The San Antonio Spurs are a team that could help Ben Simmons get back to being an elite player. They're currently 9th in the Western Conference, and based on the roster makeup, it is clear that the team is trying to bottom out and be part of the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. Their priority right now is clearly the development of players, and the San Antonio Spurs can afford to wait for Ben Simmons to get back to playing at a high level.

On top of the team tanking, Gregg Popovich is known as an elite coach. He could potentially help Ben Simmons develop his game and improve as a player overall. It is clear that there are multiple reasons for Ben Simmons to find San Antonio an appealing franchise to play for.

Trading away veterans Josh Richardson, Doug McDermott, and Zach Collins for Ben Simmons will likely make the San Antonio Spurs a worse team in the now, as Ben Simmons is likely going to continue being inconsistent while he gets his feel for the game back. However, the Spurs' priority is contending in the future, and they can afford to take the risk on Ben Simmons. They also have a hole at the PG position, a hole that Ben Simmons can step into right away.

It remains to be seen if the San Antonio Spurs will end up entering trade discussions with the Nets for Ben Simmons. They have been interested in acquiring Simmons in the past , and perhaps they can explore the possibility of that once again.

This Can Be A Win-Win Trade For Both Teams

There is no doubt that this trade could be an intriguing option for the Brooklyn Nets. Both teams have something to gain from making this move and very little to lose. This is a low-risk, high-reward trade.

For the Brooklyn Nets, they would be able to add immediate help to the roster. Acquiring three veterans who can provide depth and shooting while also excelling in their roles would help the Nets become a better team. Their chances of contending this year would increase drastically.

For the San Antonio Spurs, this is about taking a chance on a highly talented player. After all, Ben Simmons was the former No. 1 overall pick and has shown that he can play at an All-Star level in the past. Perhaps coach Gregg Popovich can get the best out of Simmons, and he will have time to figure out how to best deploy the Australian star.

Obviously, as of right now, this trade is only a scenario. However, this trade does help each team fulfill its goals, and we'll see if this move will end up happening before this year's trade deadline.

