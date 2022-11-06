TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy this weekend said the United States economy under President Joe Biden would not tank but stay cool. Murphy, a possible contender for the Democrat party’s nomination for President in 2024, sporting a new, longer hairstyle spoke to CNBC’s Squawk Box. When it comes to the economy and inflation, there’s going to be more pain for all of us, the governor told the network. Murphy is expecting at least one more year of inflation and financial discomfort before things start to turn around. Murphy said New Jersey tax revenues remain strong, especially when The post Phil Murphy says inflation under Joe Biden “brutal at the kitchen table” appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO