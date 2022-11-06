ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Charlene Quarno
6d ago

the whole point of making this lousy weed is so they have more taxes coming in that don't come to us so keep on the weed I'm going to tell you Hackettstown has a lot of distribution stores I see that they're quite empty I think people caught on very quickly that it was going to be expensive and your tax on it.

Johnny Forealz
6d ago

I have yet to even visit a dispensary, have no desire to get ripped off.Commercial Bud is over priced .

Rose Valentino-Rotondo
6d ago

Yes it is too darn high-priced 🙄🤑when it’s supposed to be medical😡 We get a little discount but not much very expensive people are telling me I am getting ripped off by the state and I do pay for a card and I am beginning to wonder and thinking very hard 🧐because this is no joke it is expensive really they should bring down the price😣🤨 just my opinion

Related
Shore News Network

Phil Murphy says inflation under Joe Biden “brutal at the kitchen table”

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy this weekend said the United States economy under President Joe Biden would not tank but stay cool. Murphy, a possible contender for the Democrat party’s nomination for President in 2024, sporting a new, longer hairstyle spoke to CNBC’s Squawk Box. When it comes to the economy and inflation, there’s going to be more pain for all of us, the governor told the network. Murphy is expecting at least one more year of inflation and financial discomfort before things start to turn around. Murphy said New Jersey tax revenues remain strong, especially when The post Phil Murphy says inflation under Joe Biden “brutal at the kitchen table” appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Morristown Minute

New Laws Passed in New Jersey, 2022

Laws passed during the 2022-2023 Regular Session of the New Jersey State Assembly and Senate.Morristown Minute. All the new laws passed by the New Jersey Legislature (Assembly and Senate) in the 2022-2023 regular session – now law in NJ.
New Jersey Globe

N.J.’s new congressional map is looking pretty sturdy for Democrats

Going into this year’s midterm election, one of the biggest open questions in New Jersey politics was how the state’s new congressional map would hold up. Drawn by Democrats on the Congressional Redistricting Commission, the map aimed to make nine safe seats for Democrats, two (mostly) safe seats for Republicans, and one highly competitive district.
NEW JERSEY STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Poll Shows Majority Of New Jersey Residents Do Not Want Governor Murphy To Run For President

With voting now complete in the 2022 midterm elections, positioning for the 2024 presidential election is now underway. Both the current governor of New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy, and the most recent former governor, Republican Chris Christie, are expected to try their chances for their party’s nominations, but neither have the support of their home state in such efforts, a new poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University shows.
NEW JERSEY STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Signs Executive Order Establishing Task Force to Help Address Public School Staff Shortages Across New Jersey

With the ongoing national shortage of school staff impacting school districts across New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy announced at the annual New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) Convention today that he has signed an executive order establishing a task force to help the State address the challenges facing our educational workforce. The Task Force on Public School Staff Shortages in New Jersey created under Executive Order No. 309 will develop short and long-term recommendations to increase the quantity of K-12 school staff – including teachers and support staff – in the State.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans flip New Jersey House seat

(The Center Square) – Republicans in New Jersey scored a victory Wednesday when Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski conceded defeat in his race against Republican Tom Kean Jr. for the 7th District seat. The Associated Press had yet to call the race by 3 p.m. EST, but Malinowski, a...
New Jersey 101.5

Hysterical! Ex-judge in NJ mocks Murphy’s auto theft proposals

Vince August was a municipal court judge in South Hackensack until the state Supreme court ruled he could no longer do that job if he continued to perform standup comedy. So now, he tours the country with Trevor Noah, warms up the crowd on "The Daily Show," and will be performing this weekend at Catch A Rising Star in the Princeton Hyatt Regency.
New Jersey 101.5

Fired NJ state worker sues over religious exemption for COVID vaccine

WOODBINE — A state worker fired for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccination after being denied a religious exemption is suing to get his job back. Kuan Bowleg, a 15-year employee at Woodbine Developmental Center, claims that he was approved for a religious exemption from the flu vaccine in October 2021 but then was denied religious exemption this year for the COVID-19 vaccine.
WOODBINE, NJ
Shore News Network

Testa blames Phil Murphy, Democrats’ soft-on-crime policy for rising New Jersey crime wave

TRENTON – New Jersey State Senator Michael Testa has had enough of out-of-control crime in the Garden State, where criminals are being coddled by Governor Phil Murphy and Democrat lawmakers. New Jersey has long been considered one of the safest states in America as a whole. Now, that could change as Democrats and Murphy continue to roll out soft-on-crime policies statewide. Those policies embolden and empower criminals and criminal enterprises who seek to exploit the criminal justice reform measures enacted by the governor and the Democrat state legislators. A rising rate of car thefts, carjacking and crime is taking over The post Testa blames Phil Murphy, Democrats’ soft-on-crime policy for rising New Jersey crime wave appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work

It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey

We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
ARIZONA STATE

