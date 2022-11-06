Read full article on original website
Clemson makes the cut for 5-star
One of the nation's top defensive linemen for 2024 has announced his top ten schools and the Tigers have made the cut. Buford (Ga.) 2024 five-star edge rusher Eddrick Houston named Oregon, Texas, Georgia, (...)
Stunning History Made In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
Alabama and Clemson have been near-locks to make the College Football Playoff in every year since its inception back in 2015. With both schools suffering a loss last week, though, a trip to the 2023 Playoff for either the Tide or Tigers appears unlikely. In the most recent College Football ...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football: What kind of recruiting boost did the ‘Dawgs get after their big win against the Vols?
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest on the big recruiting weekend in Athens. =========================================================. There was a point during pregame when Peyton Manning walked through the west end zone at Sanford Stadium. Yes, that Peyton...
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA must take crowd management seriously
I was excited. The entire week leading up to the Georgia Tennessee game, I couldn’t get my mind off of it. Saturday morning, I got to the gate early, where the crowd built over cruelly slow hours of waiting to enter the stadium. As excited as I was about...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vysen Lang, elite OT out of Alabama, announces SEC commitment
Vysen Lang has made his decision and he’s taking his talents to Rocky Top. The 3-star offensive tackle from the Class of 2023 revealed that he’s committing to Tennessee. The Pike Road, Alabama native selected Tennessee over offers from Auburn and 20 other programs, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4.5, 335-pound Lang solidified his decision after taking an official visiting to Tennessee’s campus.
dawgpost.com
ESPN’s Paul Finebaum: Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs were "Down Right Fantastic"
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs impressed everyone over the weekend - including ESPN’s Paul Finebaum. “Georgia was down right fantastic,” Finebaum said Sunday during his weekly hit on SportsCenter. The Dawgs used their lethal defense to hold Tennessee’s powerful offense in check the...
collegeandmagnolia.com
BOOM! Roasted! Week 10: And Now Their Watch Has Ended
If there was one week where every Auburn fan really needed an extra hour of sleep thanks to the archaic Daylights Savings Time, it was this week. Meer moments after the Roasted went live last week, Bryan Harsin was, himself, Roasted by President Chris Roberts. We all knew it was coming…just not…then. Thus started a flood of bashings from national pundits that LOOOOOOVE to hear their own voices talking about things they know little about and a torrent of rumors from beat writers about who going to be the next coach (Hoke man…you are on V5 of your hot board already…its been 7 days brauh…) Then Auburn played one of the most inspiring games I’ve ever seen. I think JFerg said it best on the Auburn Observer Podcast (go check him out) when he said it was as close to a moral victory as a historical Top 15 program can get.
Video Emerges From Brawl Outside LSU vs. Alabama Game
A video has emerged from the ugly scene out of Tiger Stadium where LSU and Alabama fans were throwing punches at one another prior to Saturday's game. The images come courtesy of WBRZ 2 out of Baton Rouge following the arrest of a man who reportedly injured a deputy outside the venue.
Nick Saban explains why Alabama had 12 players on field before LSU’s final play
For fans looking for Alabama to make a change at defensive coordinator away from Pete Golding, the visual of the final play of Saturday’s loss to LSU threw a log on that fire. When LSU lined up for a two-point conversion after scoring a touchdown in the first overtime,...
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
The latest on Clemson's quarterback situation
Is D.J. Uiagalelei still Clemson’s starting quarterback? And will Cade Klubnik get more game reps whether or not they include the beginning of the game? Head coach Dabo Swinney addressed both a day (...)
Dabo Swinney: 'There's Only One Thing Off the Table for Us'
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media to recap the disappointing loss to Notre Dame and look ahead to the Tigers upcoming matchup with Louisville.
WSFA
Two temperature drops incoming
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s another day of very warm temperatures across central and south Alabama, but a rush of cooler air arrives later on tonight! Montgomery broke the record high Monday and came within one degree of a record on Sunday... both days got to 87°. So far, Tuesday has been slightly less warm with the Capital City hitting 85°, just shy of the 87° record. Regardless of whether or not we see a record, this has been some impressive November heat; our sky will continue to be mostly sunny, and there will be a bit of a breeze for the rest of the day.
Alabama elects first Jewish legislator in more than four decades
When he assumes office, Ensler will become the first Jew to serve in the Alabama Legislature in more than four decades and only the third Jew to ever serve in the lawmaking body.
Red and Black
Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
WYFF4.com
'Iconic castle' on Lake Keowee in South Carolina sold
SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee in South Carolina that was listed for $2.8 million has sold for $2.59 million, and the buyer paid cash. The home was billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a...
GBI updates “Operation Straight to the Hart”
A multi-agency investigation led to 11 arrests, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The arrests came during the execution of six search warrants executed in Hart and Franklin counties, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The search warrants were related to a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime...
wgac.com
What Georgia Town Made The List Of Most Festive For Christmas In America?
I came home to my wife watching a Christmas Movie earlier this week. It was one of the Lifetime Channel holiday movies, A Taste of Christmas. The towns are always fully decorated, it almost always snows, and someone is usually going to fall in love. After realizing that I wasn’t...
Athens hospital completes assessment review
Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center says it has finished work on its Community Health Needs Assessments. The hospital on Prince Avenue says it will begin next week the work of implementing changes that are called for in the assessments process. From Sarah Teach, PARMC…. Piedmont hospitals have completed their respective...
Red and Black
Maepole to open second Athens location on Oconee Connector
Maepole announced Monday it will be opening a second Athens location at the Oconee Connector shopping center next to David's Bridal, according to an announcement on the restaurant's Instagram page. This marks the third location for the healthy comfort food eatery, including its Atlanta location, since its opening on Chase...
