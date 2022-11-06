ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Referee interferes with Vikings defender on wild Washington touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PwBNY_0j0x9ZXV00

Referees can't flag themselves for pass interference.

That's a good thing for the Washington Commanders.

Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke thew a wild go-ahead touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. He got some help from an official along the way.

Facing second-and-7 from Minnesota's 49-yard line early in the third quarter, Heinicke looked deep to Samuel on a post route in triple coverage. Vikings safety Camryn Bynum had a bead on the pass and was in position to make a play on the ball. That is until me met an unexpected obstruction.

The official downfield found himself in the middle of traffic, and Bynum barreled into him as he set up to make a play. Bynum and the official tumbled to the turf and Samuel caught the ball and rolled into the end zone untouched for a 49-yard score to give Washington a 10-7 lead.

Officials reviewed the play to confirm that Samuel wasn't touched down before rolling into the end zone. Pass interference by an official is, of course, not a thing. Even it if was, it wouldn't be reviewable.

"The official’s a part of the field," Fox officiating analyst Dean Blandino explained. "Just a bad break."

Samuel wasn't touched, and the play stood to give Washington a three-point lead.

That's a tough way to give up a go-ahead touchdown on the road.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Fantasy Football: Every NFL team's passing-game situation heading into Week 10

A couple of weeks ago, we audited all the NFL backfields for fantasy purposes. Today, let's take the same approach for the 32 passing games. Sometimes Kyler Murray plays like he's never been coached, but working with Kliff Kingsbury might be the same thing. At least the passing game is offering three playable pass catchers in DeAndre Hopkins (a monster ADP win), Zach Ertz and Rondale Moore. The Cardinals are the only club without a pass play over 40 yards, and they're dead last in YPA. Nothing is easy here.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Colts owner Jim Irsay called Jeff Saturday before he fired Frank Reich

The timeline of how Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday is murky. In his first solo news conference since being named interim head coach, Saturday admitted that Irsay called the former Colts center and ESPN analyst twice on Sunday. The first call came during Indianapolis' Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, though Saturday denies the two spoke about a job offer during that conversation, while the second call sometime late Sunday night before Irsay officially fired Frank Reich. That second call was the job offer, but Saturday didn't accept until he called Irsay back in the very early hours of Monday morning after consulting with his wife.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WSOC Charlotte

How bad have things gotten in Green Bay? They're eye level with the Lions — who arguably have a brighter future

What a turn of events for the NFC North. After years of the Green Bay Packers dunking on the Detroit Lions and generally being on different planes of competition, the Lions beat the Packers soundly at home this weekend and held them to just nine points — the fewest amount of points an Aaron Rodgers-led Packers team has scored against the Lions since 2014. Neither team is having a stellar season, the Lions are 2-6 now while the Packers fell to 3-6, but for the first time in a long time it felt like they were on similar playing fields.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSOC Charlotte

Midseason NFL awards: Patrick Mahomes is MVP. Colts are worthy of relegation. And let's give applause to J-E-T-S and G-E-N-O.

Midseason awards! This week’s Four Verts column is dedicated to the players and moments that have made the 2022 NFL season so special and memorable. The usual group of awards are here, but they don’t encapsulate everything we’re watching. A few new awards have been added that the NFL should consider adopting to paint a more complete picture of the league. Let’s jump in.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
116K+
Followers
133K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy