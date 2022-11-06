Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Detroit Mercy hits 13 3-pointers, beats Rochester 93-65
DETROIT (AP) Antoine Davis scored 28 points and Detroit Mercy rolled to a 93-65 victory over Rochester on Tuesday night in a season opener. Davis was 8 of 20 from the floor. Jordan Phillips added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayden Stone chipped in 15 points and 12 rebounds. Damezi Anderson added 17 points and A.J. Oliver had 12 points. Four of the five starters each made at least two 3-pointers, with Anderson hitting five 3s and Davis 4.
CBS Sports
Dribble Handoff: Duke, Arizona among most impressive debuts in 2022-23 college basketball season
All 25 ranked teams played on college basketball's opening day, and while there were no marquee matchups, there were still insights to glean. You can't win the national championship in early November, but the journey must start somewhere and even early-season tune-ups will wind up on your NCAA Tournament résumé months down the road.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Puts up monster stat line
Turner racked up 37 points (11-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 129-122 win over the Pelicans. Turner has posted just a pair of double-doubles so far this season. While he's never been an elite presence on the glass, he's shown improvement in that department while looking like his productive self in the scoring and shot-blocking categories. The consistency on a game-to-game basis is still missing, but he's posting career-best numbers early in the season. Through five games played, the big man is averaging 18.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50 percent from the field.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Kader Kohou: Logs career-high eight stops in win
Kohou amassed eight tackles during Sunday's 35-32 win over the Bears. With fellow defensive backs Byron Jones (Achilles), Nik Needham (Achilles), Trill Williams (knee) and Brandon Jones (knee) all having missed Sunday's contest in Chicago due to injuries, Kohou took full advantage of his expanded opportunities and reached a career-best eight tackles in Week 9. The 23-year-old figures to continue playing a prominent role in Miami's secondary in what has been a solid rookie campaign thus far.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Fuels comeback win
Smith scored two goals -- one short-handed, the other the overtime winner -- and added five hits and four shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs. Smith's offense is starting to sizzle -- he's scored five times in the last three games, including two on the power play and his shortie Tuesday. His overtime tally was also his second game-winner of the campaign. The 31-year-old winger has seven goals, five assists, 48 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-7 rating through 14 contests, and he's thriving on the Golden Knights' second line.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue holds firm in Top 25 And 1 as freshmen stars shine in debuts
Trivia Time! What is the only team in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings that didn't open the season on Monday?. The Boilermakers waited until Tuesday to get started, for whatever reason. But just like every other team in the Top 25 And 1, Purdue ultimately opened with a victory over an outclassed opponent -- an 84-53 win over Milwaukee.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Leads Washington to win
Kuzma amassed 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 108-100 victory over the Hornets. The 27-year-old forward led the Wizards in scoring despite coming into the contest with a minor shoulder issue. It's the first time since Oct. 25 Kuzma has dropped 20 or more points, and on the season, he's averaging 17.2 points, 7.4 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.9 threes through 11 games.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Downgraded to questionable
Nurkic (thigh) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Charlotte. Nurkic was initially listed as probable due to right adductor soreness, but he's been downgraded to questionable, putting his status for Wednesday's contest in serious doubt. If the big man is sidelined, Drew Eubanks, Trendon Watford and Greg Brown would all be candidates for increased roles.
CBS Sports
Watch Indiana vs. Morehead State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The #13 Indiana Hoosiers and the Morehead State Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers went 21-14 last season and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 82-53 to the Saint Mary's Gaels in the first round. While Morehead State was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 23-11.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Misses 20 shots Wednesday
Doncic compiled 24 points (9-29 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes in Wednesday's 94-87 loss in Orlando. Doncic took 13 shots in the first quarter -- making five -- and scoring 12 points. His shooting only got worse as the game continued as he went 3-for-13 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range in the second half. The 23-year-old made at least half of his shots in seven of the season's first nine contests and has converted 49.8 percent of his tries even after Wednesday's off night.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Deemed probable Wednesday
Nurkic is considered probable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte because of right adductor soreness. Nurkic's designation doesn't seem to be much to worry about, considering four of the five starters hold probable designations for the upcoming contest. Barring a downgrade in his status, expect Nurkic to maintain his starting spot Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Watch Illinois State vs. Western Illinois: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game
The Illinois State Redbirds and the Western Illinois Leathernecks are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Redbird Arena. Last year was nothing to brag about for Illinois State (13-20), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. WIU struggled last year, too, ending up 16-16.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Evan McPherson: Misses another field goal Sunday
McPherson missed his only field-goal attempt but connected on all six extra-point tries in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Panthers. After a strong start to the 2022-23 campaign, McPherson has now missed three kicks over Cincinnati's previous two games, including the missed 48-yard field-goal try during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against Carolina. The 23-year-old has just two field-goal makes across the team's last five games, and the Bengals will now enjoy a Week 10 bye before returning the following Sunday versus Pittsburgh.
Comments / 0