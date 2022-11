Seattle startup Spiral raised another $1.25 million to boost development of its AI-powered software that scours and analyzes customer feedback. The 7-person startup was co-founded in 2018 by Elena Zhizhimontova and Andrew DiLosa. Both founders spent four years at Amazon as software engineers on the Fire TV division before launching Spiral. The company is in the process of expanding its engineering and sales team, aiming to reach a workforce of 12 by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO