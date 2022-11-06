Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Ravens' Justice Hill: Pushed aside by Drake
Hill had four carries for 11 yards in Monday's win over the Saints and added one catch for eight yards. Even with Gus Edwards (hamstring) out, Hill's role didn't see an increase in Week 9. Kenyan Drake dominated the backfield work as he played 68 percent of the snaps and converted that into 24 carries for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hill's role appears tenuous even with J.K. Dobbins on the shelf, and if Edwards is ready to play after the bye, Hill's role could diminish further.
CBS Sports
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Dealing with minor injury
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson was forced out with a minor soft-tissue injury during Monday's 27-13 win against the Saints, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Jackson appears to have picked up this issue at some point during this contest, as he did not come into Monday...
CBS Sports
Packers' Mason Crosby: Tending to back injury
Crosby (back) was a limited practice participant Wednesday. With the Packers offense sputtering most weeks this season, Crosby hasn't had his usual plethora of chances to contribute on game day. Overall, he's connected on nine of 11 field-goal attempts and all 17 point-after tries in nine appearances, resulting in just 4.9 points per game. Assuming his status clears up by the end of the week, Crosby may not receive many opportunities Sunday versus the Cowboys' third-ranked scoring defense (16.6 points per game).
CBS Sports
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Just three touches
Mattison gained one yard on two carries and had one reception for no yards on his only target in Sunday's win at Washington. Mattison played on just nine of the offense's 66 snaps (14 percent) as he had a limited reserve role behind a healthy Dalvin Cook. His snap share has trended downward this season with 24 percent or less the past three games, giving him little fantasy value barring a Cook injury. Mattison still is one of the more valuable backup running backs in the league given his production when thrust into the starting lineup.
CBS Sports
Dwight Howard signs deal with Taiwanese team Taoyuan Leopards
Dwight Howard has signed a deal with a Taiwanese professional team, the Taoyuan Leopards, he announced Monday. Howard, who has played 18 NBA seasons and made eight All-Star teams, played last season for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, after a disappointing year in his third stint in purple and gold, he could not find a new home in the NBA for this season. So, as he revealed on social media, he's headed to Taiwan.
CBS Sports
Nets give Kyrie Irving six requirements to fulfill before he can return from suspension, per report
After several days of calls for the Brooklyn Nets to suspend Kyrie Irving for promoting a film filled with antisemitic tropes on his social media accounts, the franchise went through with it on Thursday, suspending the All-Star guard for a minimum of five games without pay. This came after giving Irving several attempts to apologize for promoting the film and disavow antisemitism, as well as NBA commissioner Adam Silver issuing a public statement expressing his deep disappointment.
CBS Sports
Tajae Sharpe: Signs with 49ers' practice squad
Sharpe was signed to the 49ers' practice squad Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Sharpe worked out for the 49ers last week and will now join the team's practice unit. The wide receiver caught 25 passes for 230 yards while appearing in 15 games with the Falcons last season and has yet to appear in a contest in 2022. Sharpe will provide San Francisco with an additional depth option on offense and could even get elevated for Week 10 versus the Chargers if Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is held out again.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Binjimen Victor: Bumped up from practice squad
The Ravens elevated Victor from the practice squad ahead of Monday's game against the Saints. Victor spent the preseason with Baltimore before being let go as part of the team's final roster cuts and joining the team's practice squad in late August. Now, the 25-year-old is set to make his NFL debut after wideout Rashod Bateman (foot) was placed on injured reserve Thursday. Veteran receiver DeSean Jackson was also elevated from the practice squad Monday, so Victor may be relegated to a deep reserve role behind Tylan Wallace and James Proche against new Orleans.
CBS Sports
Lions' D'Andre Swift: No setbacks
Head coach Dan Campbell indicated Monday that Swift did not suffer any setbacks during Sunday's victory over the Packers, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. "We're hopeful we can give him a little bit more this week," Campbell said. After logging over half of the offensive snaps in his return from...
CBS Sports
Ravens' David Ojabo: Debut will wait
Ojabo (Achilles) is inactive Monday against the Saints, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Ojabo was placed on the active roster Tuesday, after beginning the season on the non-football injury list. However, the rookie is still not quite ready to take the field. With the Ravens having a Week 10 bye, it is expected that Ojabo will make his debut in Week 11 against the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Saints' Chris Olave: Overcomes poor Dalton performance
Olave recorded six receptions on nine targets for 71 yards in Monday's 27-13 loss to the Ravens. Olave caught a pass on the first play from scrimmage for a gain of 15 yards. It took until there were 25 seconds remaining in the second quarter for him to catch his next pass, but he picked up the pace in the final two quarters as the Saints tried to recover from a significant deficit. As a result, Olave was able to surpass 70 receiving yards for the fourth time in his first eight games in the NFL. He was also the only Saints receiver to surpass 50 receiving yards or three receptions, highlighting his ability to overcome the poor quarterback play of Andy Dalton.
CBS Sports
Ricky Seals-Jones: Works out for Colts
Seals-Jones was among several tight ends to work out for Indianapolis on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Seals-Jones began training camp with a good chance to be the Giants' starting tight end this season, but he hurt his toe very early in camp and was eventually released with an injury settlement. He now appears to be healthy and will try to latch on with the Colts, who currently have only one healthy tight end (Kylen Granson) on the active roster with both Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) and Jelani Woods (shoulder) missing practice Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Pete Carroll says Geno Smith is thriving because he doesn't doubt play calls: 'There was resistance' in past
Geno Smith has been one of the biggest surprises of 2022, emerging as a potential Comeback Player of the Year while headlining the Seahawks' 6-3 start. One of the biggest reasons for the quarterback's instant success as Russell Wilson's successor, according to coach Pete Carroll, is Smith's communication with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Smith specifically utilizes a wristband to relay play calls to teammates, Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle, a practice that drew "resistance" in the past.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Out of concussion protocol
Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that James cleared the concussion protocol, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. James suffered a concussion during the Giants' Week 8 loss at Seattle, but with the benefit of the team's Week 9 bye, he's good to go for Sunday's game against the Texans. As evidence, after he was spotted without a red non-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice, he was deemed a full participant, per Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site. Consequently, James will join Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Marcus Johnson, David Sills and potentially Kenny Golladay (knee) as New York's available wide receivers Week 10.
CBS Sports
Lions' Trinity Benson: Signed by Lions
Benson was signed by the Lions off of the Broncos' practice squad Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Benson was added by the Lions on Wednesday and will be a part of their active roster Sunday versus the Bears. The wide receiver appeared in eight games with Detroit in 2021, reeling in 10 catches for 103 yards on 22 targets. Benson has yet to play in a game this season and will have little to no impact offensively in Week 10.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Evan Engram: Should be fine for Week 10
Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Engram, who briefly left Sunday's win over the Raiders due to a back injury, is considered day-to-day and should be fine for Week 10, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Engram caught one of two targets for eight yards during the contest, but after securing...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Mike Davis: Makes little impact
Davis caught his only target for seven yards in the Ravens' 27-13 win over the Saints on Monday. Davis saw just three snaps on offense with Gus Edwards out due to a hamstring injury. The veteran running back has yet to make an impact in Baltimore, having not played double-digit snaps since Week 2, despite J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all missing time due to various injuries throughout the season.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Deemed probable Wednesday
Nurkic is considered probable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte because of right adductor soreness. Nurkic's designation doesn't seem to be much to worry about, considering four of the five starters hold probable designations for the upcoming contest. Barring a downgrade in his status, expect Nurkic to maintain his starting spot Wednesday.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jordan Willis: Designated for return
San Francisco designated Willis (undisclosed) for return from injured reserve Wednesday. Willis' three-week practice window has opened, so he can rejoin his teammates on the practice field. If the 49ers don't activate him before the end of the three-week window, Willis would have to spend the rest of the season on IR.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Modestly effective in loss
Davis provided 21 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 114-101 loss to the Clippers. Davis was efficient from the field and tied for the team lead with nine boards, but his output didn't do much to the move the needle for the freefalling Lakers. The big man's talent alone should allow him to put up these types of numbers on a regular basis, and his scoring could go up if LeBron James -- who left Wednesday's contest with a groin injury -- needs to miss any time. Davis has been a strong fantasy contributor thus far, averaging 23.0 points, 10.2 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.4 steals over 10 games.
Comments / 0