ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Marathon leader collapses six miles from the finish line in unseasonably warm weather — as the iconic race returns to full capacity for first time in years

By Jordan Hart
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08C97o_0j0x99v600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06AmOa_0j0x99v600
Brazil's Daniel do Nascimento lost his lead after collapsing after the 21-mile mark.

Julia Nikhinson/AP

  • Brazil's Daniel do Nascimento was two minutes ahead of his competitors before he collapsed.
  • Kenya's Sharon Lokedi and Evans Chebet took first place in the women's and men's races.
  • The NYC Marathon drew 50,000 runners for its first year back at full capacity, CBS reported.

The annual New York City Marathon ended with heartbreak for the man who led for most of the race after he collapsed six miles from the finish line.

During Sunday's 26.2-mile race, Brazil's Daniel do Nascimento, 24, set a brisk pace with a two-minute lead over his fellow runners at the halfway mark of the men's competition. But he collapsed after the 21-mile mark, The New York Times reported .

With the sizable lead, do Nascimento — who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics — took an 18-second bathroom break just before he collapsed, according to the New York Post . His current condition is unclear; medical personnel rushed to help him when he fell, the report said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2otcBh_0j0x99v600
(left to right) Kenya's Sharon Lokedi and Evans Chebet took the top spots in their respective races.

Jason DeCrow/AP

His fall opened the door for Kenya's Evans Chebet, 33, to claim the top spot for the men's race with a time of two hours, eight minutes, and 41 seconds. His fellow Kenyan, Sharon Lokedi, 28, won the women's race with a time of two hours, 23 minutes, and 23 seconds, the New York Post reported.

Reed Fischer, a professional runner present at Sunday's race, told the New York Post the weather may be the reason for do Nascimento's condition.

"It was a day to run smarter rather than harder," Fischer said. "You could feel it by mile two. I mean, you're sweating way earlier than you would otherwise be sweating. So, it hurts pretty much the whole time."

Weather in New York City was unseasonably warm, staying in the high 60s and low 70s, according to the New York Times report.

The 2022 NYC Marathon was the event's first time operating back at full capacity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Daily Mail. The race attracted over 50,000 runners for its first year back in full swing, CBS News reported .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Red Bull end Sky Sports boycott ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen and Red Bull will talk to Sky Sports as normal at the Brazilian Grand Prix, despite a boycott of the broadcaster at last month's Mexican Grand Prix. Verstappen did not talk to Sky's channels on Saturday or Sunday at the Mexico City race, citing what he considered to be disrespectful coverage towards him.
Daily Mail

NYC Marathon winner Sharon Lokedi 'was NOT tested before her shock victory' because she ranked outside of officials' pool for anti-doping checks which was reduced due to Covid

Running officials failed to test New York City Marathon winner Sharon Lokedi for doping prior to the event Sunday. Lokedi won the women's professional race on her marathon debut in 2 hours, 23 minutes and 23 seconds. However, it has now been revealed that the Kenyan was not tested for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
The Independent

Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft

Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
Tyla

Passenger hits out over 'most reclined seat in history' during five-hour flight

Travelling by plane really can make or break your holiday, depending on how smoothly your journey goes. Most of the time, the problems like non-existent leg room, cramped middle seats, and unsettling turbulence are out of our control. But there's something particularly irritating about a fellow passenger adding to the discomfort.
NBC Sports

More Alpine skiing World Cup races canceled

Unusually warm weather has prompted a third straight weekend of World Cup skiing to be canceled. The International Ski Federation (FIS) announced on Sunday that parallel events for women and men planned for Lech, Austria next weekend have been wiped out because colder weather over the last few days came “too late” in order to prepare the course.
OREGON STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

714K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy