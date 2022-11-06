ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon’s drawing of the New Mexico Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

9-5-4

(nine, five, four)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

