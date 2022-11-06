Juvenile shot in back, wounded in Lakeside

LAKESIDE (CNS) - A juvenile was shot and wounded in the back early Sunday near El Capitan High School, sheriff's officials said.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Ashwood Street and Mapleview Street, said Lt. Ryan Wisniewski of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies found the juvenile with a gunshot wound to the back. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, the lieutenant said.

Deputies were searching the area for the suspected shooter into late Sunday morning. Lakeside substation detectives were investigating the shooting.

