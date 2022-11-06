ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeside, CA

Juvenile shot in back, wounded in Lakeside

By City News Service
 3 days ago
LAKESIDE (CNS) - A juvenile was shot and wounded in the back early Sunday near El Capitan High School, sheriff's officials said.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Ashwood Street and Mapleview Street, said Lt. Ryan Wisniewski of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies found the juvenile with a gunshot wound to the back. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, the lieutenant said.

Deputies were searching the area for the suspected shooter into late Sunday morning. Lakeside substation detectives were investigating the shooting.

Drancy Jackson
2d ago

Sheesh...It happened right in front of my bedroom window...I ran outside and saw the youngster on the ground. We put pressure on the hole about an inch from directly in the middle of his lower back. The weird thing was that it was absolutely no blood. Clean bullet hole but no blood. Anyway it's a shame on the Juvenile Gun Violence...but the good thing is that he gonna be fine. I don't know him but...that youngster was very lucky...Blessed!

