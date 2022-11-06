Read full article on original website
susanvillestuff.com
9th Annual Turkey Trot Set for Thanksgiving Morning
Start working off Thanksgiving dinner a little early and help a great local organization as Lassen Senior Services hosts their 9th Annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot on November 24th. Families and children are encouraged to participate in this fun 3.1-mile race which will begin promptly at 8:30a.m. at Lassen Senior...
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – November 8, 1946
Foundations were poured this week for the first of the 16 new houses to be built on Fairfield Avenue in the Milwood district, according to Hageman & Hageman, local contractors. They are to be of wood, with two bedrooms and have been approved by the state for purchase by veterans...
susanvillestuff.com
Smith Properties Morning Weather for November 9th, 2022
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 33 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows...
KTLA.com
No jackpot, but 3 Powerball tickets sold in California win $1.1M each
No one took home the record-setting $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday, but three tickets sold in California may have minted new millionaires. The tickets, which matched the winning numbers of 28-45-53-56-69 but missed the Powerball of 20, earned their buyers more than $1.1 million each, according to the California State Lottery.
susanvillestuff.com
Adopt A Pet from the Lassen County Animal Shelter
Many people have been reaching out to the Lassen County Animal Shelter following the massive animal seizure in Adin, to find out what they could do to help. So, the staff at the Animal Shelter has compiled a list of items they could use to care for all the animals now in their possession.
KOLO TV Reno
Susanville Powerball ticket was one number short of $1.6 billion jackpot
SUSANVILLE, Calif.. (KOLO) - Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Susanville that came up one number short of winning $1.6 billion. The purchaser, not identified yet by California Lottery officials, isn’t going away empty-handed. Three tickets sold in California for Saturday’s Powerball lottery had the five main lottery numbers – 28, 45, 53, 56 and 59 – but did not have the Powerball 20.
KOLO TV Reno
Local government offices close early due to weather
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada says it will be closing its executive offices early Tuesday due to the worsening weather. All State executive branch offices closed today at 3:30 p.m. in Carson City, Washoe County, Storey County, Lyon County, and Douglas County. The order does not...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Storm Warning Now in Effect Until 10am Wednesday
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have extended a Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen, eastern Plumas and eastern Sierra Counties, including Susanville. The NWS extended the warning through late Wednesday morning due to continued travel impacts. Heavy snow is just beginning to fall in the Honey...
susanvillestuff.com
Job Announcement: Lassen Union High School District - Custodian/Night
Lassen Union High School District – Custodian/Night. The Lassen Union High School District is accepting applications for the following classified position:. Range 3, Starting at $16.35-$23.00 per hour (DOE). Medical, dental, vision, and life insurance (cap in place) plus enrollment in the CalPERS retirement program, Vacation, Sick, and paid Holidays.
actionnewsnow.com
State Route 139 blocked due to multiple spin-outs
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - 8:04 P.M. UPDATE - Both lanes of State Route 139 now open after multiple spinouts cause a blockage, Caltrans said. The road blockage was 5 miles north of Susanville. Caltrans is also saying that chains or snow tires are required 2 miles north of Susanville to...
NASA: Meteorite did not touch ground Friday night
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the four fireballs, seen by thousands, were members of the Taurid meteor shower. He described the fireballs as relatively...
susanvillestuff.com
Lassen County Election Results: Updated as Ballots are Counted
Good evening, everybody! Welcome to our ongoing coverage of Lassen County election results from today’s General Election. Here are final unofficial results from some of the most important Lassen County races and ballot measures. The top three Janesville Elementary School candidates are Lee Bailey, with 429 votes, John Meese...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Powerful Winter Storm Hits Tonight
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued a Winter Storm Warning, which goes into effect at 4:00 this afternoon, as a powerful winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and damaging winds to northeastern California and western Nevada. Heavy snow, with total accumulations of 3...
Early closure of state government offices due to worsening weather conditions
Reports of worsening weather conditions, dropping temperatures, and potentially dangerous road conditions have caused all State executive branch offices to close.
2news.com
NV Energy Says 200+ Washoe County Customers Without Power
NV Energy says more than 200 customers are currently without power across Washoe County. At the time of this writing, there are more than 15 outages. NV Energy says most of the outages are under investigation although some are weather-related. At one point, nearly 3,000 customers were without power. On...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Nov. 4-7 – be careful out there; the roadways are dangerous
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Nov. 4-7 November 4. Together we...
2news.com
School Closures/Delays for November 9
Several schools are closed or delayed for Wednesday, November 9. All Washoe County School District schools, except Incline Village, are on a 2-hour delay. Winter bus stops will be in effect. There will be no early release. Bishop Manogue Catholic High School is on a 2-hour delay. Storey County School...
2news.com
First Hantavirus Case Confirmed in Washoe County Since Dec. 2020
The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) is reporting a confirmed Hantavirus case of a Washoe County resident. The person is a teenage male who has been hospitalized. There is no update on the person’s condition and a case investigation is ongoing. This is the first Hantavirus case reported in...
