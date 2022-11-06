ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago high school principal suspended after a student wore a Nazi uniform to school for Halloween and performed a Nazi salute at the costume contest

By Kenneth Niemeyer
 3 days ago

Empty classroom

Yellow Dog Productions / Getty Images

  • A Chicago principal was "removed" after a student wore an antisemitic costume.
  • The student wore a German military uniform and did a Nazi salute on stage during a costume contest.
  • Pedro Martinez, Chicago Public Schools CEO, said the incident is under investigation.

A Chicago high school principal was removed from her post after a student caused outrage by wearing a Nazi costume to school for Halloween and performing a Nazi salute.

Chicago Public Schools said on Friday that Jones College Prep principal Joseph Powers had been removed from his principal duties pending an investigation into the school's response to a student who wore a German Nazi army uniform and did a Nazi salute on stage during a costume contest, according to The Chicago Tribune .

The Chicago Teacher's Union had called for the principal's dismissal and students at the school were planning to walk out on Monday, The Tribune reported.

The incident comes amid a wave of antisemitic incidents around the country and remarks by celebrities, such as Ye and NBC star Kyrie Irving.

A representative for the school district said that the costume was "widely recognized by many students, staff and members of our broader CPS community as antisemitic," according to The Tribune.

"This incident caused harm to many students and staff, and it is completely inconsistent with our values as a school district," Pedro Martinez, CPS chief executive officer said according to The Tribune. "In response, CPS has launched a full investigation into the incident in accordance with our district's protocols for processing bias-based harm."

Martinez said Powers had been "removed" from his "principal duties" effective immediately.

Students posted videos of the student in the antisemitic costume to social media on TikTok and Twitter.

In an email to parents following the costume contest, Powers called the uniform a "military surplus army uniform," The Tribune reported.

Staff and students expressed their concerns about the uniform, believing that it represented an expression of antisemitism. Additionally, a video of the costume parade has since appeared on social media.

"I certainly understand and regret the discomfort and harm felt by some members of our school community," Powers wrote according to The Tribune. "Please be assured that we take the well-being of all students seriously and do not tolerate hateful expressions of any kind. In this situation, it certainly appears this was not the intent of the Halloween costume."

After backlash grew to his initial email, Powers sent a second email to parents that said the school should have handled the incident with "greater care" and that "we deeply regret the pain that this incident has caused our school community," The Tribune reported.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 826

Stephanie Duck Wilridge
3d ago

Didn’t we beat them in a war. Why would anyone find this acceptable? Does the Holocaust mean anything to anyone? This is offensive and demeaning to those families who lost someone due to that.

Reply(110)
208
Seth Coleman
3d ago

What is wrong with people these days? Why would his parents allow him to wear this to school? And once the principal saw this uniform, why didn’t he send the kid home and tell him he couldn’t come back until he brought his parents with him for a conference? Good grief!🤦🏾‍♂️

Reply(49)
140
Really?
3d ago

The kid wire the costume not staff member. If the child was sent home because of it then the parents and kid would be in the press, suing the school system due to freedom of speech rights infringed upon. Suspended the staff member- NO! Hope he sues the BOE

Reply(29)
98
 

