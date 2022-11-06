NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Cash 5
03-14-31-36-40
(three, fourteen, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Lucky For Life
01-07-17-32-36, Lucky Ball: 4
(one, seven, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000
Pick 3 Day
4-8-0, Fireball: 5
(four, eight, zero; Fireball: five)
Pick 3 Evening
4-0-7, Fireball: 3
(four, zero, seven; Fireball: three)
Pick 4 Day
2-4-8-2, Fireball:
(two, four, eight, two; Fireball: zero)
Pick 4 Evening
2-2-3-8, Fireball:
(two, two, three, eight; Fireball: zero)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,900,000,000
