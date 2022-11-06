ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Cash 5

03-14-31-36-40

(three, fourteen, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Lucky For Life

01-07-17-32-36, Lucky Ball: 4

(one, seven, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000

Pick 3 Day

4-8-0, Fireball: 5

(four, eight, zero; Fireball: five)

Pick 3 Evening

4-0-7, Fireball: 3

(four, zero, seven; Fireball: three)

Pick 4 Day

2-4-8-2, Fireball:

(two, four, eight, two; Fireball: zero)

Pick 4 Evening

2-2-3-8, Fireball:

(two, two, three, eight; Fireball: zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 1,900,000,000

