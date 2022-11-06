ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Blows Out Lehigh in Impressive Season Opening Win

Syracuse used a 14-2 run midway through the first half to create some separation from Lehigh and never looked back as the Orange cruised to an 90-72 season opening victory. SU will attempt to improve to 2-0 when it faces Colgate next Tuesday, November 15th in the JMA Wireless Dome. The win was the ...
Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. Lehigh

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Men’s basketball team begins the new season in the JMA Wireless Dome Monday night against Lehigh. Tip time is 8 p.m. If you don’t have a ticket, the game can be seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The channel is only available through your cable, satellite, or streaming service. […]
Jim Boeheim Gets Career Win No. 1,100

Syracuse basketball opened the 2022-23 season with a 90-72 win over Lehigh. The win was significant because it pushed head coach Jim Boeheim's win total to 1,100. There would have been a formal celebration for this achievement, which is the second most in men's college basketball history, except ...
Former Syracuse University Athletic Director dies at 84

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse University Athletic Director Jake Crouthamel has died at the age of 84. He came to Syracuse as the Athletic Director in 1979 and stayed until 2005. Crouthamel was with Syracuse for the building of the dome, the formation of the Big East Conference,...
Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
Historic Syracuse building undergoes new ownership, development

The City of Syracuse has found a buyer for a historic building that’s housed several city departments in recent years. Most people know it as City Hall Commons, the triangle-shaped building built in 1869, with an atrium off the side that’s about a block from City Hall. Mayor Ben Walsh has announced that Hanover Real Estate Development will purchase the property for $850,000 and spend $13.2 million to redevelop it.
Trea Turner market grows with another World Series contender interested

Free agent shortstop Trea Turner has some interest from a World Series contender in the National League. MLB free agency officially kicks off on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 5:00 p.m. ET, allowing teams to bring in some of the best players available to improve their odds of contending for the World Series in the foreseeable future. One of the top free agents will be shortstop Trea Turner, who just finished the season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is set to receive a ton of interest in free agency, and there is now a contender to keep an eye on.
2 charged after man beat with baseball bat in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- A man and a woman from Utica were arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a victim with a baseball bat. On Nov. 1, at about 10 p.m. Utica police responded to reports of menacing and assault on the 1500 block of Neilson Street. Upon arrival, the...
