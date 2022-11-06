Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
Related
Syracuse Blows Out Lehigh in Impressive Season Opening Win
Syracuse used a 14-2 run midway through the first half to create some separation from Lehigh and never looked back as the Orange cruised to an 90-72 season opening victory. SU will attempt to improve to 2-0 when it faces Colgate next Tuesday, November 15th in the JMA Wireless Dome. The win was the ...
Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. Lehigh
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Men’s basketball team begins the new season in the JMA Wireless Dome Monday night against Lehigh. Tip time is 8 p.m. If you don’t have a ticket, the game can be seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The channel is only available through your cable, satellite, or streaming service. […]
Jim Boeheim Gets Career Win No. 1,100
Syracuse basketball opened the 2022-23 season with a 90-72 win over Lehigh. The win was significant because it pushed head coach Jim Boeheim's win total to 1,100. There would have been a formal celebration for this achievement, which is the second most in men's college basketball history, except ...
8-Man football championship predictions, preview: Frankfort-Schuyler vs. Morrisville-Eaton
Syracuse, N.Y. — We have reached championship weekend in Section III football, and Morrisville-Eaton and Frankfort-Schuyler are the last teams standing in 8-Man. >> You vote: Which teams will win Section III football titles this weekend? (poll)
Which Syracuse team that James Southerland played on was the best? One was ‘really crazy’ (podcast)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― James Southerland’s career at Syracuse spanned some of the school’s best years. He played on teams that were ranked No. 1 in the country and earned No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament in both 2010 and 2012. As a senior, he helped the Orange to the 2013 Final Four.
Former Syracuse head coach Paul Pasqualoni fired by Carolina Panthers
Syracuse, N.Y. —Former Syracuse football head coach Paul Pasqualoni is on the hunt for a new job again. Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilkes fired Pasqualoni from his position as defensive line coach along with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper on Monday. Pasqualoni spent less than one year with...
Baseball stadiums? Buffalo? Syracuse’s bowl destination, opponent will entail a bit of horse-trading
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s bowl game and opponent will be left in the hands of suits tasked with putting together intriguing television programming around the holidays. With a trip to the Orange Bowl ruled out, Syracuse will join the majority of bowl teams playing a 13th game based on a variety of factors.
localsyr.com
Former Syracuse University Athletic Director dies at 84
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse University Athletic Director Jake Crouthamel has died at the age of 84. He came to Syracuse as the Athletic Director in 1979 and stayed until 2005. Crouthamel was with Syracuse for the building of the dome, the formation of the Big East Conference,...
NBC Sports Anchor Bruce Beck will announce Cortaca Jug football game
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Cortland’s Cortaca Jug football game has found its voice. Longtime New York Sports Anchor Bruce Beck from NBC 4 New York sports will serve as the play-by-by announcer for the Cortaca Jug football game between Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland at Yankee Stadium. The football game will be televised live […]
Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
Syracuse’s newest Popeye’s fried chicken set to open in a famous retail strip
Syracuse, N.Y. — Goodbye Acropolis. Welcome Popeye’s. The newest location for the national Louisiana-style fried chicken chain opens Friday at 167 Marshall St. just off the Syracuse University campus. That’s the spot that had been home to the locally owned Acropolis Pizza, which served the SU area for 40 years until it closed earlier this year.
wrvo.org
Historic Syracuse building undergoes new ownership, development
The City of Syracuse has found a buyer for a historic building that’s housed several city departments in recent years. Most people know it as City Hall Commons, the triangle-shaped building built in 1869, with an atrium off the side that’s about a block from City Hall. Mayor Ben Walsh has announced that Hanover Real Estate Development will purchase the property for $850,000 and spend $13.2 million to redevelop it.
How a Syracuse guy from a family of 12 kids helped bring home the Micron deal
Syracuse, N.Y. — Kevin Younis’ 87-year-old mom was in the audience as the president of the United States celebrated the arrival of a new semiconductor industry that could transform Syracuse. Just before the president spoke, Joanne Younis, who raised 12 kids in a working-class neighborhood on the southwest...
Trea Turner market grows with another World Series contender interested
Free agent shortstop Trea Turner has some interest from a World Series contender in the National League. MLB free agency officially kicks off on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 5:00 p.m. ET, allowing teams to bring in some of the best players available to improve their odds of contending for the World Series in the foreseeable future. One of the top free agents will be shortstop Trea Turner, who just finished the season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is set to receive a ton of interest in free agency, and there is now a contender to keep an eye on.
Syracuse, New York Was Rated One Of The Worst Cities For This….
Let's chat about fast food. Yeah, the places like McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Popeye's, Chick-Fil-A. Is it something that you enjoy, you wish you could eat more of, think it's trash and maybe don't buy it because it's WAY too expensive nowadays?. In America, the fast food industry saw $296.6...
Strong thunderstorm with 40 mph winds and hail hitting northern Onondaga county
Syracuse, N.Y. — A strong thunderstorm could bring 40 mile per hour winds and hail to northern Onondaga County according to the National Weather Service. The storm was spotted at 5:56 p.m. near Camillus and Baldwinsville and is expected to hang around the north end of the county until around 6:30, the National Weather Service said.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on South Salina Street in Syracuse; police release name
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 49-year-old woman was killed this weekend after a vehicle struck her on South Salina Street, city police said. Alvina Grant was walking in the 3000 block of South Salina Street at 1:11 a.m. Sunday when a vehicle hit her, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
WKTV
2 charged after man beat with baseball bat in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- A man and a woman from Utica were arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a victim with a baseball bat. On Nov. 1, at about 10 p.m. Utica police responded to reports of menacing and assault on the 1500 block of Neilson Street. Upon arrival, the...
Update: power restored to over 1,000 people in Tully and Otisco
Update as of 10:45 p.m.: Power has been fully restored in Tully and Otisco. Update as of 9 p.m.: 748 people are still without power and power is now expected to be restored at 11 p.m. Tully, N.Y. — Over 1,000 people are without power in Tully and Otisco after...
Syracuse teen girl may avoid record in stabbing death of Georgia man who was in town for drug plea
Syracuse, NY -- Georgia man Toddrick Rice came back to Syracuse in early 2021 to take care of a drug plea. He never returned home. Rice, 21, was stabbed to death hours after his court appearance. Now, the 17-year-old accused of stabbing him to death could get a sealed record under a proposal by her lawyer Monday.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
564K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0