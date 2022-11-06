Read full article on original website
Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans in key Arizona races narrowed considerably Wednesday as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor...
Democrats Lead in Arizona on Election Night, But Hope Remains Strong for Republicans
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Election night is well underway in Arizona, and despite some issues during the day in Maricopa County, votes are currently being tabulated. At the time of writing, tallied votes show Democrats leading across the state, but a data expert said Republican victories are not out of the question yet.
Arizona races for governor and senate tightening
PHOENIX (KECY, KYMA) - The Arizona U.S. Senate race and Governor's race is still too close to call. Democrats Mark Kelly and Katie Hobbs got off to double-digit leads early on election night, but those have since disappeared. A majority of the first results were from early ballots, which in...
Democrat Katie Hobbs loses more ground to GOP’s Kari Lake in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs lost ground overnight to Republican Kari Lake in the race for Arizona governor. Hobbs led 50.3%-49.7% in numbers released around 7 a.m. Wednesday by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office, down from her previous share of 51.3%. Only 11,726 votes separate the candidates.
2022 Election: Handful of Arizona US House seats remain too early to call
PHOENIX (AP) - A handful of U.S. House races in Arizona remained too early to call as Republicans hoped to shift the state’s 5-4 Democratic tilt by picking up two and possibly three seats. Redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census gave the GOP candidates a leg up in those...
Arizona's 'blue mirage': Why election races got much more narrow overnight
ARIZONA, USA — The first batch of Arizona's election results Tuesday night showed Democrat candidates winning across the board. At around 9 p.m., Democrat candidates Mark Kelly, Katie Hobbs and Adrian Fontes all had well over 10-point leads over their Republican competitors. But Arizonans woke up Wednesday morning and...
Democrat Adrian Fontes lead narrows over Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes was all smiles on Tuesday night as he took the stage multiple times at the election night rally in downtown Phoenix for the Democrats. He had a reason to be happy since, as of midnight Wednesday, the Democrat nominee was up 58% to 42%, with 82% of precincts reporting. But that race narrowed overnight as thousands of votes were entered from more rural and conservative parts of the state. As of 5:30 a.m., Fontes had a 101,000-vote lead over Finchem, closing an earlier 16-point gap down to just six points.
Why some races in Arizona still haven’t been called
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of votes were still being tallied Wednesday in Arizona, where contested races including Senate and gubernatorial races remained uncalled. What’s the delay? Here’s what we know:. MARICOPA MATH. Part of it is because of all of the ballots that got dropped...
Although Early Ballots Favored Democrats, Mark Finchem Says He Is Optimistic for Secretary of State Race Win
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Republican Mark Finchem remained optimistic in the hours following the polls closing on Tuesday as the early returns showed the Secretary of State hopeful underperforming against his Democratic Party rival, Adrian Fontes. Arizona’s Trump-endorsed slate of candidates appeared to be losing at first, with State Representative...
GOP’s Abe Hamadeh overtakes Democrat Kris Mayes in race for Arizona attorney general
PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes was the early leader over Republican Abe Hamadeh in the race for Arizona attorney general, but that changed Wednesday afternoon. Mayes had about 55% of the vote on the initial drop at 8 p.m. Tuesday. That total dropped to 52% by 1 a.m. Wednesday. And as of 3 p.m., Hamadeh led 50.1%-49.9% by 3,081 votes, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds.
With Republicans expected to show up at the polls in person in droves on Election Day, Democrats knew they would need a large advantage among early voters to have a chance at winning hotly contested statewide races. And with all of those early ballots counted, they had bigger than expected leads in many of those […] The post Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona election results continue to be counted
The polls closed yesterday and the results in Arizona are still too early to call. As ballots continue to be continued, results for propositions 128, 209 and 211 have been the first to be called by the Associated Press. Proposition 128, allowing voter initiatives to be repealed or amended by...
Raul Grijalva wins Arizona's 7th Congressional District, results show
TUCSON, Ariz. — Democrat Raul Grijalva is projected to win Arizona's 7th Congressional District seat, early election results show. The race came down between U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, who has served in Congress longer than any of Arizona's other current representatives, and Republican Luis Pozzolo. The candidates were running...
Andy Biggs wins Arizona's 5th Congressional District race, results show
PHOENIX — Republican Andy Biggs is projected to win a congressional seat in the East Valley, election results show. Arizona's 5th Congressional District had three candidates on the ballot this election year. Incumbent Andy Biggs was being challenged by Democrat and independent candidates to represent a district encompassing portions...
'We're going to be patient': Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs address supporters in post-election events
PHOENIX - Democrat Katie Hobbs led Republican Kari Lake in the race for Arizona governor, but the battle for control of the crucial battleground state was too early to call. Lake, a former television news anchor, says she would not have certified the state’s 2020 election results. Her television-ready demeanor, confrontations with journalists and combative message for Democrats made the first-time candidate a rising star on the right whose future in national politics is already being debated.
The Disturbing Things You Hear at a GOP Rally in a Swing State
PHOENIX – In Arizona’s Maricopa County, the consensus among right-wing activists seems to be clear: The only way Democratic candidates can possibly win in these parts is if they commit fraud. “A party that has cheated will cheat again,” said Lindsay Graham, better known as “Patriot Barbie,” following...
Fact-check: Katie Hobbs backed bill to double Arizona gasoline taxes – Politifact
Katie Hobbs co-sponsored a bill in 2018 to raise gas taxes from 18 cents per gallon to 36 cents per gallon. The measure never received a vote by the full Senate. Arizona’s gas tax has remained at 18 cents per gallon since it was set in 1990. Without increases,...
Early Arizona ballots for the House, Senate and Governor
Arizona polls closed at 7 p.m. and now, early results are beginning to come in. Mail-in ballots are being counted first and Democrats are taking an early lead. Democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs is taking the lead with 56.9% of the vote over Republican nominee Kari Lake with 43.1% of the vote.
GOP challenger Tom Horne moves ahead of education Supt. Kathy Hoffman
PHOENIX — Republican challenger Tom Horne moved ahead of incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman on Wednesday morning and grew his lead by the afternoon. Horne led 50.4%-49.6%, a margin of 7,693, according results posted around 3 p.m. to Arizona’s Secretary of State’s Office. Election Day...
Large majority of Arizonans support desalination plant, according to poll
Following Arizona leaders approving a more than $1 billion investment into new water infrastructure, a new poll finds that Arizonans overwhelmingly support talks of a potential desalination plant. According to the poll by Alloy Analytics, 74% of likely voters in Arizona support the desalination plant efforts. “The support for a...
