CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — For the third time in a row, the Philip Barbour volleyball team will face Shady Spring in the championship match. The Colts secured their spot in the championship game with their 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 victory over Oak Glen in the semifinals of the WVSSAC State Volleyball Tournament on Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

SHADY SPRING, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO