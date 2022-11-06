ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

Oak Glen's hitting, serving too much for Liberty

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty coach Chris Vance won’t ever forget the 2022 Liberty volleyball team. Although Oak Glen won the Class AA quarterfinal match versus the Mountaineers 25-15, 21-25, 25-17, 25-18 on Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, this year’s Mountaineer team — believed to be the first to qualify for the state tournament — is one he feels set the bar for future Liberty teams.
Philip Barbour to face Shady Spring in title match yet again

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — For the third time in a row, the Philip Barbour volleyball team will face Shady Spring in the championship match. The Colts secured their spot in the championship game with their 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 victory over Oak Glen in the semifinals of the WVSSAC State Volleyball Tournament on Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
