Centralia Man Jailed for Multiple Violent Offenses in 2021 Now Accused of Tampering With Witness; Bail Set at $500K

Chronicle
Sirens: Hit-and-Run; Assault; Crashes; Dispute; Theft; Lewis County Jail Statistics
Hit-and-Run • A hit-and-run was reported in the 1200 block of South Market Boulevard at 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 7. • A case of fourth-degree assault was reported in the 300 block of Southwest Third Street just after 4:10 p.m. on Nov. 7. Dispute. • A possible physical dispute...
Chronicle
Glenoma Woman Accused of Assaulting Landlord Who Was Recording Her Loading Cows on Property
A Glenoma woman has been charged with third-degree assault in Lewis County Superior Court after she allegedly struck her landlord during an altercation that reportedly started when the landlord started video recording the woman’s cows on Sunday. The defendant, Radhika R. Anderson, 37, was booked into the Lewis County...
q13fox.com
Bonney Lake police looking to ID 2 suspects accused of targeting elderly women for wallet theft
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of targeting elderly women and stealing wallets from shopping carts, and then using them to purchase gift cards. According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), on Oct. 25, a victim had her wallet...
q13fox.com
Pre-trial hearing for teens charged with murdering Orting man
The story began when Gabriel Davies, an Olympia High School football player went missing under suspicious circumstances. He was later arrested alongside Justin Yoon for murder. Pre-trial hearings begin Tuesday, the trial begins later in November.
Chronicle
Bail Set at $100,000 for Centralia Man Accused of Molesting 6-Year-Old
A Centralia man accused of molesting a 6-year-old girl earlier this year was arrested on Thursday. The defendant, Jackson L. McCarter, 25, has since been charged with one count of first-degree child molestation. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. The alleged victim initially reported the abuse...
Chronicle
Thurston County Man Accused of Breaking Car Windows, Threatening Driver With Gun on I-5
A 42-year-old Olympia man accused of assaulting a driver over a traffic dispute on Interstate 5 is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. Washington State Patrol troopers arrested the man Wednesday after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver, shattered their windows and drove off.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lewis County (Lewis County, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Chronline on Sunday. An 80-year-old man from Centralia was driving a forklift and hit a stop sign as it approached the crossing, crossed the street, and continued down the embankment. According to the sheriff’s office, he lost control and began to...
thejoltnews.com
Fresh from jail, man allegedly breaks into house in search of place to live
A transient Lacey man, who was recently released from jail, was arrested anew after he allegedly broke into a stranger’s home in his search for a place to live. TJ Murray, 28, was arrested on Oct. 31, the same day he was released from the Nisqually Jail, after a reported burglary in the 2000 block of Fourth Avenue E.
police1.com
Investigation documents SWAT arrest attempt, Wash. deputy's death
TACOMA, Wash. — The plan the Pierce County Sheriff's Department devised to arrest an armed and highly dangerous assault suspect in Spanaway earlier this year applied a formula that's standard to tactical teams around the country: drive in under disguise, block in the target car, detonate a flash grenade and then yank the suspect out of the car before they can react.
Chronicle
UPDATED: Reckless Burning Blamed for Structure Fire in Centralia Sunday
According to the Centralia Police Department, a transient male was in a vacant home on Alder Street in Centralia trying to stay warm Sunday morning when a small fire he set in a bedroom where he was sleeping burned out of control. Another male found him sleeping and woke him...
Chronicle
Man Who Fled From Olympia Police by Jumping Into East Bay Is Still Missing
A man who eluded law enforcement by jumping into East Bay early Sunday morning is still missing, according to Olympia police. But police have updated information about what happened before he plunged into Budd Inlet, Lt. Paul Lower said Tuesday. About 3:10 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a boat owner...
Chronicle
Stalled Court Case About Sheriff John Snaza's 2018 Crash Resurfaces Before Election; Snaza Says Timing Is ‘Politics’
A lawsuit filed against Thurston County over a collision Sheriff John Snaza caused in 2018 has been stalled in county Superior Court since being filed nearly three years ago. Louis Gillespie, a county resident, sued the county on Nov. 26, 2019, according to court records. In Gillespie's complaint, he accuses Snaza of rear-ending his vehicle in Lacey on Feb. 16, 2018 and causing Gillespie "significant personal injury, wage loss and property loss."
Chronicle
East Lewis County Sheriff’s Substation on Track Forward
According to a news release from Lewis County, the next steps are underway for a sheriff’s office substation in East Lewis County. Steve Wohld, chief of internal services for the county, said on Wednesday afternoon that a few days ago, the project was just an idea. Following approval from the commissioners earlier this week, it became a bidable project.
Chronicle
Bail Set at $2M For Man Accused of Carrying $5M Worth of Narcotics Into Lewis County
Bail has been set at $2 million for the man arrested Wednesday after law enforcement officers found more than $5 million worth of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl pills and fentanyl powder in his vehicle. A sergeant with the Centralia Police Department had stopped the vehicle, a red 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, for...
A ‘Not Dangerous’ Designation Stands for Onalaska Dog That Injured 5-Year-Old, Despite Appeal
Editor’s Note: A series on the history and proceedings of the Lewis County Dangerous Animal Designation Board will be published in upcoming editions starting this Saturday, Nov. 12. After an appeal on Friday, an Onalaksa dog named Bull will face no county-required repercussions after he bit and severely injured...
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cowlitz County (Cowlitz County, WA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Cowlitz county at around 6:40 a.m. The accident happened on state route 504 near Toutle. A 24-year-old man from Aberdeen was driving a 2013 Ford Econoline passenger van on eastbound state route 504. The driver veered off the road and collided...
Chronicle
Bail Set for Four Suspects Arrested After Centralia Overdose Death; Court Documents Detail Investigation
Four people were arrested Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the overdose death of a 26-year-old Centralia man, the Centralia Police Department announced Thursday. The victim has since been identified in Lewis County Superior Court documents as Justin R. Maggi. Centralia officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300...
Chronicle
Western State Hospital Patient Charged With Murder in Roommate's Death
A Western State Hospital patient suspected of fatally strangling his roommate was charged Wednesday with murder, Pierce County prosecutors said. Jason Day, 51, is accused of killing his roommate at the adult psychiatric hospital, one of two such state-run facilities in Washington. He will undergo a competency evaluation to determine whether he's fit to stand trial.
KIMA TV
Pierce County deputies searching for suspects who stole $1,500 worth of product from Ulta
SOUTH HILL, Wash. — Pierce County deputies are asking the community for help finding two suspects who they said stole $1,500 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty recently. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said the incident occurred at the makeup and beauty store located at 16908 Meridian East in South Hill. Deputies did not specify the date of the incident in their Facebook post.
