Georgia State

Maya Devi

Meet Julia Günthel, the world's most flexible woman

Julia Günthel (who professionally goes by the name Zlata), also known as the Goddess of Flexibility, can fit herself in a 50 cm square box easily and it ‘just feels very natural to her.’ When doctors put her through an MRI machine, they found that she was as flexible as an infant.
AFP

'There were bodies everywhere': US soldiers survive S. Korea crush

For hours, they pulled body after body out of the crushed tangles of limbs that filled the narrow Itaewon alleyway at the epicentre of South Korea's worst ever stampede. The soldiers stayed on the edge of the crush all night, desperately trying to pull people out of the piles of bodies, but said that by the time they got to them, it was often too late.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
The Independent

228 were killed when Flight 447 crashed into the Atlantic. Their families could finally hear why

As the long-awaited criminal trial of Air France and Airbus began in a Parisian court last week, the CEOs of both companies took the stand as the names of the 228 victims of Flight 447 were read out.Airbus’s Guillaume Faury offered his “deepest sympathy” to the distraught relatives who packed the court, while Anne Rigail insisted the French national airline “will never forget”.The comments sparked furious scenes among relatives, who had fought for more than 13 years to see the two companies tried for involuntary manslaughter.“Shame on you,” Philippe Linguet, who lost his brother Pascal in the crash, shouted at...
americanmilitarynews.com

Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
TheDailyBeast

Italy’s Had Enough of U.K. Shitshow Constantly Getting Compared to Their Politics

ROME—Italians are furious over a slew of memes comparing the flailing British government to their own instability. Ever since Liz Truss’s tax debacle started last week, a number of rather surly memes have culminated in an offensive cover of the Economist showing Truss as the helmeted British soldier Britannia holding a fork draped in spaghetti in place of a sword with the headline, “Welcome to Britaly.” Shortly after the cover story, #Britaly?YouWish started trending.This cover by The Economist is the subject of much debate in Italy today. pic.twitter.com/rW5xmm8SAM— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) October 20, 2022 Some of the memes leading up...
mailplus.co.uk

How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD

WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
TheDailyBeast

Qatar Getting the World Cup Over U.S. Was Linked to $14B Arms Deal: Ex-FIFA Boss

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter called the decision to host the 2022 soccer World Cup in Qatar a “mistake” which came about after the personal lobbying of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy.In an interview with Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger, Blatter said FIFA’s Executive Committee initially wanted to award the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2022 World Cup to the U.S. “It would have been a gesture of peace if the two long-standing political opponents had hosted the World Cup one after the other,” Blatter said.But before the 2010 FIFA Congress, Blatter says he was contacted by Michel Platini, the...
The Independent

Footage inside Seoul crowd reveals partygoers’ panic before crush that killed 153 people

Footage taken from within a crowd in Seoul shows the panic among Halloween partygoers before a crush that killed more than 150 people. Shouting and screams can be heard as partygoers tried to push their way through the narrow alleyway in the Itaewon area, while music from the nearby nightclubs continued to blare in the background. The current death toll stands at 15, mostly teenagers and adults in their twenties, with warnings it could rise further. South Korean officials said more than 90 per cent of those killed have now been identified. Other eyewitness footage showed emergency workers and...

