Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Meet Julia Günthel, the world's most flexible woman
Julia Günthel (who professionally goes by the name Zlata), also known as the Goddess of Flexibility, can fit herself in a 50 cm square box easily and it ‘just feels very natural to her.’ When doctors put her through an MRI machine, they found that she was as flexible as an infant.
'There were bodies everywhere': US soldiers survive S. Korea crush
For hours, they pulled body after body out of the crushed tangles of limbs that filled the narrow Itaewon alleyway at the epicentre of South Korea's worst ever stampede. The soldiers stayed on the edge of the crush all night, desperately trying to pull people out of the piles of bodies, but said that by the time they got to them, it was often too late.
Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion
Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives
The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
The next U.S. COVID wave is coming. Why it will be 'much weirder than before.'
Unless you’re a real-life virologist — or unless you enjoy playing one on Twitter — it has become pretty much impossible to keep up with all of the latest coronavirus variants. First they were named after Greek letters, like Omicron. Easy enough. Then came a few short,...
Finland Detects Five Mystery Underwater Explosions in Russian Waters
The suspected blasts occurred in the Gulf of Finland on October 20 and 21, less than a month after the mysterious Nord Stream explosions.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
228 were killed when Flight 447 crashed into the Atlantic. Their families could finally hear why
As the long-awaited criminal trial of Air France and Airbus began in a Parisian court last week, the CEOs of both companies took the stand as the names of the 228 victims of Flight 447 were read out.Airbus’s Guillaume Faury offered his “deepest sympathy” to the distraught relatives who packed the court, while Anne Rigail insisted the French national airline “will never forget”.The comments sparked furious scenes among relatives, who had fought for more than 13 years to see the two companies tried for involuntary manslaughter.“Shame on you,” Philippe Linguet, who lost his brother Pascal in the crash, shouted at...
In a first, a breakthrough by Chinese scientists puts hypersonic weapons on aircraft carriers
China's aircraft carriers will now be able to use hypersonic weapons courtesy of a breakthrough in logistics and technology that largely simplifies and accelerates the repair and maintenance of the weapons, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP). Designed to be launched from an aircraft (not a carrier), these weapons...
Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
Italy’s Had Enough of U.K. Shitshow Constantly Getting Compared to Their Politics
ROME—Italians are furious over a slew of memes comparing the flailing British government to their own instability. Ever since Liz Truss’s tax debacle started last week, a number of rather surly memes have culminated in an offensive cover of the Economist showing Truss as the helmeted British soldier Britannia holding a fork draped in spaghetti in place of a sword with the headline, “Welcome to Britaly.” Shortly after the cover story, #Britaly?YouWish started trending.This cover by The Economist is the subject of much debate in Italy today. pic.twitter.com/rW5xmm8SAM— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) October 20, 2022 Some of the memes leading up...
How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD
WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
Qatar Getting the World Cup Over U.S. Was Linked to $14B Arms Deal: Ex-FIFA Boss
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter called the decision to host the 2022 soccer World Cup in Qatar a “mistake” which came about after the personal lobbying of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy.In an interview with Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger, Blatter said FIFA’s Executive Committee initially wanted to award the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2022 World Cup to the U.S. “It would have been a gesture of peace if the two long-standing political opponents had hosted the World Cup one after the other,” Blatter said.But before the 2010 FIFA Congress, Blatter says he was contacted by Michel Platini, the...
Footage inside Seoul crowd reveals partygoers’ panic before crush that killed 153 people
Footage taken from within a crowd in Seoul shows the panic among Halloween partygoers before a crush that killed more than 150 people. Shouting and screams can be heard as partygoers tried to push their way through the narrow alleyway in the Itaewon area, while music from the nearby nightclubs continued to blare in the background. The current death toll stands at 15, mostly teenagers and adults in their twenties, with warnings it could rise further. South Korean officials said more than 90 per cent of those killed have now been identified. Other eyewitness footage showed emergency workers and...
Tankers filled with dirty Russian oil are piling up around Asian ports ahead of fresh EU sanctions
Tankers carrying Russian oil have settled at ports near Malaysia and Singapore ahead of the next round of EU sanctions. Roughly 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil was sitting on vessels for the week ending October 24. New European Union sanctions will ban insurance on tankers holding Russian oil...
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
Russia has likely deployed units meant to shoot its own retreating soldiers, UK intel says
Russia is likely using "blocking units" to threaten to shoot retreating soldiers, UK intel said. A UK intelligence briefing ascribed the move to "low morale and reluctance to fight." It added that Russian generals probably want soldiers to defend positions in Ukraine "to the death." Russia's military is likely deploying...
China Says Don't Interfere as U.S. Navy Warns Taiwan War Could Be This Year
"The U.S. needs to be fully aware of the extreme importance and highly sensitive nature of the Taiwan question," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.
Maria Elvira Salazar: Mexico Needs to Stop Relying on Cuban Doctors Which Violates USMCA
U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., continues to sound the alarm on Mexico’s reliance on doctors from Cuba, insisting that it is a “violation of human rights clauses within the United States Mexico Canada (USMCA) trade agreement.”. Salazar recently held a media event at the American Museum...
