ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

City announces celebration of actor Leslie Jordan

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The City of Chattanooga announces the event to memorialize Leslie Jordan. They’re calling it “Love. Light. Leslie. Sunday Hymn Singin’ to Celebrate Leslie Jordan.”. It will be at Memorial Auditorium at 5 PM on November 20. They are promising behind-the-scenes moments from the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
thunder1320.com

Fourth annual Veterans Day parade and ceremony this Saturday

Coffee County Veterans Association (CCVA) is pleased to again host Manchester’s fourth annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Saturday, November 12th. The parade begins at 10 AM, starting at Raider Academy; going west on Highway 55; turning toward downtown on Hillsboro Blvd; then onto Spring Street and ending at the Courthouse Square.
MANCHESTER, TN
wgnsradio.com

Christmas Tree Lighting on Downtown Murfreesboro Square Set for December 2nd

(Murfreesboro, TN) - In December, the lighting of the Christmas Tree will take place on the historic downtown Murfreesboro Square in front of the local courthouse. The annual tradition will be held on Friday, December 2nd starting at 5:30 PM with a LIVE Nativity scene by Southeast Baptist Church, followed by choirs from Providence Christian Academy and MTCS, the event will be great for families both local and visiting.
MURFREESBORO, TN
thunder1320.com

American Legion Riders third annual chili cook-off, Nov. 19

The American Legion Gold Star Post 78 in Manchester is having a fundraising Chili Cook off on Saturday, November 19 at 5:00 PM. The even will be held at the Veterans Building at 130 Shelton Rd. All are welcome are welcome to attend. Admission is $10.00. Prizes will be awarded....
MANCHESTER, TN
Maury County Source

Mark Your Calendar for the Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

In partnership with the Columbia Main Street Corporation, the City of Columbia will host this year’s annual tradition of the Columbia Main Street Parade and Tree Lighting. This event will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022 beginning at 6:00 p.m. with the highly anticipated Christmas parade. The parade starts at the Trotwood and West 7th split, promenading eastward toward Downtown Columbia. The parade traditionally takes 1-1-½ hours to complete. The 36th annual tree lighting will occur once the parade is complete, generally around 7:15 p.m.
COLUMBIA, TN
thunder1320.com

Fuel So Good ‘Give the Gift of Books’ event Nov. 14-18

Noel Burton, owner of Fuel So Good, invites the community to Fuel So Good – Give the Gift of Books event, Nov. 14-18, at Fuel So Good, 1407 N. Jackson St., Tullahoma. Imagination Library of Coffee County invites the community to attend Fuel So Good – Give the Gift of Books event, Nov. 14-18, at Fuel So Good, 1407 N. Jackson St., Tullahoma. Imagination Library of Coffee County will offer information about the organization and its mission. On Nov. 18, board members will be on hand to talk with attendees and answer questions about Imagination Library of Coffee County. Attendees who donate will have a chance to participate in a drawing for gift cards, and the first 20 attendees that post a photo on social media and tag Imagination Library of Coffee County will enjoy a free small cup of coffee.
TULLAHOMA, TN
thunder1320.com

Clarence Lewis McFarland

Clarence Lewis McFarland of Decherd passed this life on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville at the age of 65. Memorial Services are scheduled for 12 PM, Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the service time.
DECHERD, TN
thunder1320.com

Patricia Ruth Cutcher

Patricia Ruth Cutcher of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Alive Hospice in Nashville at the age of 68. No services are scheduled. Patricia, a native of Toledo, OH, was the daughter of the late Willard Worth and Mary Hanna. She is survived by son, Robert Cutcher, daughters, Angie and Cari Cutcher; brothers, Bill and James Hanna and sisters, Nancy Leduke, Carol King and Ellen West.
TULLAHOMA, TN
thunder1320.com

Amy Norris

Amy Norris of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Vanderbilt-Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 57. No services are scheduled. Amy, a native of Tampa, FL, was the daughter of the late Lydon and Tommie Hendry Perkins. She was a devout Christian and loved by everyone that knew her. She enjoyed fishing, hiking and sport shooting. Amy was a loving wife and mother and will be greatly missed.
TULLAHOMA, TN
thunder1320.com

Marcia Ann Camden

Marcia “Pumpkin” Ann Camden of Hillsboro passed this life on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her residence at the age of 66. No services are scheduled. Marcia, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of the late Wilburn Lee and Dorothy Uselton Green. She enjoyed being outdoors, camping and fishing.
HILLSBORO, TN
american-rails.com

Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
TENNESSEE STATE
thunder1320.com

Ellen Louise Keith

Ellen Louise Keith was born April 10, 1934 in Coffee County, TN to Thomas and Lola Mae (Ewton) Johnson. Ellen passed away at her home in Morrison, TN on November 1, 2022 at the age of 88. She was a member of the Morrison Church of Christ. Ellen was preceded in death by her husband David, her parents and her sisters and brothers Sarah, Juanita, Lucy, Fred, Herman, Clayton, Leonard. She is survived by brothers Louis, Levon and Jerry.
MORRISON, TN
wgnsradio.com

Free Meals for Those in Need on Saturday in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Linda Cothern helps to serve meals at a local church…. Cothern says that those in need of food are invited to visit Lighthouse Family Church in Murfreesboro for a free meal this Saturday from 12-Noon to 2-PM (Nov. 12, 2022)... Lighthouse Family Church is at 1108 West College...
MURFREESBORO, TN
theutcecho.com

Chattanooga Strives To End Homelessness

People from the UTC and wider Chattanooga area gathered at UTC this past week at a community forum to discuss the problem with homelessness in Chattanooga. Professionals in areas such as social work, data analytics, community development, healthcare, government work and public health assembled on Friday, Nov. 3. Their objective was to brainstorm and collaborate on how each of them can use their expertise to work toward solving the problems that individuals face by experiencing homelessness.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy