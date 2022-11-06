Read full article on original website
WDEF
City announces celebration of actor Leslie Jordan
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The City of Chattanooga announces the event to memorialize Leslie Jordan. They’re calling it “Love. Light. Leslie. Sunday Hymn Singin’ to Celebrate Leslie Jordan.”. It will be at Memorial Auditorium at 5 PM on November 20. They are promising behind-the-scenes moments from the...
thunder1320.com
Fourth annual Veterans Day parade and ceremony this Saturday
Coffee County Veterans Association (CCVA) is pleased to again host Manchester’s fourth annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Saturday, November 12th. The parade begins at 10 AM, starting at Raider Academy; going west on Highway 55; turning toward downtown on Hillsboro Blvd; then onto Spring Street and ending at the Courthouse Square.
wgnsradio.com
Christmas Tree Lighting on Downtown Murfreesboro Square Set for December 2nd
(Murfreesboro, TN) - In December, the lighting of the Christmas Tree will take place on the historic downtown Murfreesboro Square in front of the local courthouse. The annual tradition will be held on Friday, December 2nd starting at 5:30 PM with a LIVE Nativity scene by Southeast Baptist Church, followed by choirs from Providence Christian Academy and MTCS, the event will be great for families both local and visiting.
thunder1320.com
American Legion Riders third annual chili cook-off, Nov. 19
The American Legion Gold Star Post 78 in Manchester is having a fundraising Chili Cook off on Saturday, November 19 at 5:00 PM. The even will be held at the Veterans Building at 130 Shelton Rd. All are welcome are welcome to attend. Admission is $10.00. Prizes will be awarded....
WKRN
Meet Miss Boston our spotlight pup at Maury County Animal Services
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Meet this week’s adoptable pets featured on Local On 2! This week, we’re spotlighting the Maury County Animal Shelter and today’s spotlight goes to Miss Boston!. Miss Boston was an owner surrender sadly, as her previous owner had to be hospitalized and...
Mark Your Calendar for the Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting
In partnership with the Columbia Main Street Corporation, the City of Columbia will host this year’s annual tradition of the Columbia Main Street Parade and Tree Lighting. This event will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022 beginning at 6:00 p.m. with the highly anticipated Christmas parade. The parade starts at the Trotwood and West 7th split, promenading eastward toward Downtown Columbia. The parade traditionally takes 1-1-½ hours to complete. The 36th annual tree lighting will occur once the parade is complete, generally around 7:15 p.m.
thunder1320.com
Fuel So Good ‘Give the Gift of Books’ event Nov. 14-18
Noel Burton, owner of Fuel So Good, invites the community to Fuel So Good – Give the Gift of Books event, Nov. 14-18, at Fuel So Good, 1407 N. Jackson St., Tullahoma. Imagination Library of Coffee County invites the community to attend Fuel So Good – Give the Gift of Books event, Nov. 14-18, at Fuel So Good, 1407 N. Jackson St., Tullahoma. Imagination Library of Coffee County will offer information about the organization and its mission. On Nov. 18, board members will be on hand to talk with attendees and answer questions about Imagination Library of Coffee County. Attendees who donate will have a chance to participate in a drawing for gift cards, and the first 20 attendees that post a photo on social media and tag Imagination Library of Coffee County will enjoy a free small cup of coffee.
thunder1320.com
Clarence Lewis McFarland
Clarence Lewis McFarland of Decherd passed this life on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville at the age of 65. Memorial Services are scheduled for 12 PM, Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the service time.
thunder1320.com
Patricia Ruth Cutcher
Patricia Ruth Cutcher of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Alive Hospice in Nashville at the age of 68. No services are scheduled. Patricia, a native of Toledo, OH, was the daughter of the late Willard Worth and Mary Hanna. She is survived by son, Robert Cutcher, daughters, Angie and Cari Cutcher; brothers, Bill and James Hanna and sisters, Nancy Leduke, Carol King and Ellen West.
Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet
STATEWIDE – The captivating world-record Powerball jackpot run ended with a single ticket holder in California matching all six numbers drawn to win the $2.04 billion jackpot. Here in Tennessee, 194,528 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels were sold, as well as an additional 29,076 Powerball Double Play...
thunder1320.com
Amy Norris
Amy Norris of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Vanderbilt-Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 57. No services are scheduled. Amy, a native of Tampa, FL, was the daughter of the late Lydon and Tommie Hendry Perkins. She was a devout Christian and loved by everyone that knew her. She enjoyed fishing, hiking and sport shooting. Amy was a loving wife and mother and will be greatly missed.
thunder1320.com
Marcia Ann Camden
Marcia “Pumpkin” Ann Camden of Hillsboro passed this life on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her residence at the age of 66. No services are scheduled. Marcia, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of the late Wilburn Lee and Dorothy Uselton Green. She enjoyed being outdoors, camping and fishing.
thunder1320.com
Exit 105 Joint Committee meeting agenda for Nov. 16
On Wednesday, November 16, 2022 City of Manchester appointed aldermen and Coffee County appointed commissioners will meet at 5:30 pm in the Manchester City Hall board room.
american-rails.com
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
thunder1320.com
Ellen Louise Keith
Ellen Louise Keith was born April 10, 1934 in Coffee County, TN to Thomas and Lola Mae (Ewton) Johnson. Ellen passed away at her home in Morrison, TN on November 1, 2022 at the age of 88. She was a member of the Morrison Church of Christ. Ellen was preceded in death by her husband David, her parents and her sisters and brothers Sarah, Juanita, Lucy, Fred, Herman, Clayton, Leonard. She is survived by brothers Louis, Levon and Jerry.
wgnsradio.com
Free Meals for Those in Need on Saturday in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Linda Cothern helps to serve meals at a local church…. Cothern says that those in need of food are invited to visit Lighthouse Family Church in Murfreesboro for a free meal this Saturday from 12-Noon to 2-PM (Nov. 12, 2022)... Lighthouse Family Church is at 1108 West College...
thunder1320.com
Initial football region alignment groups Coffee County with Rutherford County teams; other sports see changes
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association has released its initial plans for region and district alignments for the 2023 and 2024 sports seasons. If it holds up, Coffee County’s football region will look significantly different than the past two years. The proposed alignment places Coffee County in Region 3-6A,...
murfreesboro.com
Fountains at Gateway Ice Rink Under Construction
It’s that time of year folks. One of Murfreesboro’s favorite things this time of year is about to open at The Fountains at Gateway!
theutcecho.com
Chattanooga Strives To End Homelessness
People from the UTC and wider Chattanooga area gathered at UTC this past week at a community forum to discuss the problem with homelessness in Chattanooga. Professionals in areas such as social work, data analytics, community development, healthcare, government work and public health assembled on Friday, Nov. 3. Their objective was to brainstorm and collaborate on how each of them can use their expertise to work toward solving the problems that individuals face by experiencing homelessness.
Rutherford County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Rutherford County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
