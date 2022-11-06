In just 13 yearsDOC NYC has become America’s most influential documentary festival. The nine-day affair, which runs Nov. 9-17, will feature more than 124 short docus and 112 feature-length nonfiction films that will screen at New York City’s IFC Center, SVA Theater and Cinépolis Chelsea. (The 2022 version will be both in person in New York and accessible online across the U.S.) One key factor in the festival’s success has to do with where it falls on the calendar — one month before the AMPAS documentary branch begins voting to determine the Oscar documentary shortlist. Then there’s DOC NYC’s 15-feature film shortlist,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 26 MINUTES AGO