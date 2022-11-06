ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch ‘The Challenge Ride or Dies’ on MTV, stream new episodes for free

A budding friendship is torn apart by betrayal on a new episode of “The Challenge Ride or Dies” on MTV, airing Wednesday, November 9. Your favorite stars of all your other favorite reality shows come together for a new season of “The Challenge.” Episode 5 of season 38 “Get Rich or Ride or Die Tryin’” will air Wednesdays on MTV at 8 p.m. ET, and can be streamed live on Philo, fuboTV, Sling, DirecTV Stream and Paramount+. Philo, fuboTV, DirecTV and Paramount+ all offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month.
Rihanna Savage x Fenty - latest: Fans say Johnny Depp and Rihanna are ‘over’ amid controversial appearance in fashion show

Rihanna’s highly-anticipated Savage x Fenty Vol 4 show has finally landed, but it was already making headlines ahead of its release due to the presence of a controversial figure.The singer’s fashion show, which aired on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday (9 November), included a star-studded cast of models, musicians, and celebrities modelling pieces from her lingerie brand. Rihanna, 34, described the fourth installment of her Savage x Fenty show as a “fashion exhibition,” featuring “new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies” showcased on the runway.The most-talked about moment of the event was undoubtedly Johnny Depp’s one-minute...
DOC NYC Holds Influential Place in Awards Calendar

In just 13 yearsDOC NYC has become America’s most influential documentary festival. The nine-day affair, which runs Nov. 9-17, will feature more than 124 short docus and 112 feature-length nonfiction films that will screen at New York City’s IFC Center, SVA Theater and Cinépolis Chelsea. (The 2022 version will be both in person in New York and accessible online across the U.S.) One key factor in the festival’s success has to do with where it falls on the calendar — one month before the AMPAS documentary branch begins voting to determine the Oscar documentary shortlist. Then there’s DOC NYC’s 15-feature film shortlist,...
