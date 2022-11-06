Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Restaurant Closes, Doesn't Tell EmployeesGreyson FTempe, AZ
New proposal would give families hundreds each month in ArizonaJake WellsArizona State
It's All About Burgers, Bacon, & Eggs At New RestaurantGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Mom on presents: "If I can't afford it, my son asks his grandma"Amy ChristiePhoenix, AZ
Popular Downtown Establishment Forced to CloseGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Related
12news.com
Andy Biggs wins Arizona's 5th Congressional District race, results show
PHOENIX — Republican Andy Biggs is projected to win a congressional seat in the East Valley, election results show. Arizona's 5th Congressional District had three candidates on the ballot this election year. Incumbent Andy Biggs was being challenged by Democrat and independent candidates to represent a district encompassing portions...
Four $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Valley for Saturday's drawing
Although nobody took home the record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot Saturday night, four $50,000 winning tickets were sold in the Valley for the drawing!
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm moving into Arizona! Wind, rain and snow on Wednesday
PHOENIX — Winds are picking up across Arizona as our next storm system moves in. Wind Advisories are in effect through Wednesday for much of northern Arizona. Peak gusts could reach 50 mph along the I-40 corridor which may make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Here in...
East Valley Tribune
Gilbert veteran has a storied legacy of service
Richard Neely Morrison remembered receiving his conscription letter in 1968, during the height of the Vietnam War. As he prepares to mark Veterans Day on Friday, the Gilbert man has a special reason to celebrate: He was inducted last month into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame. From August 1964...
12news.com
'Katie Hobbs' and 'Maricopa' are trending on Twitter with all eyes on Arizona
PHOENIX — Votes are still being counted, and with several crucial races too close to call, all eyes are on Arizona. As of 1 p.m. the terms "Katie Hobbs" and "Maricopa" were the top trending terms on Twitter in the United States. Last night, Arizona made the top of...
nomadlawyer.org
Riverside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Riverside, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Riverside California. There are many things to do in Riverside California, including the Riverside Botanical Garden. This beautiful park is located in the city’s Chancellor’s Canyon, and it features 150 types of bearded irises. Riverside is home to several golf courses, including...
East Valley Tribune
Distemper outbreak closes Mesa dog pound
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s shelter in Mesa remains closed to the public for the unforeseeable future as testing for distemper kicked off for over 200 dogs. County pound officials reported that they feared they “are on the cusp of a distemper outbreak” after multiple dogs tested positive for distemper and several others started showing symptoms of the illness.
themainewire.com
AZ Voting Meltdown as Lake, Masters Look to Upset Dems
UPDATE: Republicans Blake Masters and Kari Lake have filed suit against Maricopa County to keep the polls open following ballot machine errors this morning which slowed voting. An Election Day disaster is unfolding for election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, where voters are casting ballots in a widely watched gubernatorial...
santansun.com
Tempers flare as Chandler Council debates NDO
A feisty Chandler City Council on Oct. 24 began hammering out what a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) would look like and the heated discussion led to confrontations, accusations, some shouting and pleas to follow decorum. “I’m desperately trying to get through this meeting and you are desperately getting in the way...
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (11/9/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
Rain is gone, but cool temperatures remain in SoCal
The rain and snow have stopped, but Southern California will see chilly temperatures in many areas Thursday.
mynewsla.com
“Significant Storm” Approaching: 3 Days of Rain & Mountain Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain is possible after midnight Sunday, and many areas of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
Lake Perris Recreation Industry Says Newsom’s Dam Plan Will Sink It Fast
Businesses in the Inland Empire’s Lake Perris getaway destination say the state’s natural catastrophe plan is a disaster The post Lake Perris Recreation Industry Says Newsom’s Dam Plan Will Sink It Fast appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
KTLA.com
The new Southern California neighborhood where power never goes out
It’s a bright idea for a new neighborhood: What if the power never went out?. At the latest KB Home community in Menifee, they’re putting a new twist on energy efficiency. Each home here is equipped with solar to collect power from the sun and store it in a battery located in the home’s garage.
iebusinessdaily.com
Rancho Cucamonga-to-Las Vegas rail line will do more than carry passengers
The planned multi-billion project will run out of a station to be built next to the city’s Metrolink station. Local officials believe the area nearby is ripe for commercial development and a potential economic boon for the Inland region. Rancho Cucamonga has taken a major step toward landing the...
East Valley Tribune
Water hauler makes puzzling offer for Rio Verde
A water hauling company owner says he can help Rio Verde Foothills homeowners after Scottsdale turns off the spigot Jan. 1, but the plan relies heavily on the city – which reported it is not even considering the offer at this time. Damon Bruns, owner of Dynamite Water, says...
azbex.com
Residential Developer Buys 41 Acres in North Phoenix
Garden Deer Valley LLC (Garden Communities) has won an Arizona State Land Department auction for 40.87 acres at the NEC of Tatum Blvd. and Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix, across from Desert Ridge Marketplace. The company was the only bidder and won the auction with a minimum bid of...
LA County Sheriff recommends Apple Valley Speedway and others for street racing alternatives
APPLE VALLEY – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a public service announcement (PSA) encouraging drivers to seek legal alternatives to street racing. The department recommended the Apple Valley Speedway along with other racing venues “rather than contribute to the needless injuries and fatalities that continue to occur at illegal street takeovers.”
East Valley Tribune
MPS Governing Board board gives Fourlis 2 more years
The Mesa Public Schools Governing Board is sticking with its current superintendent as it looks to raise student performance metrics back to pre-pandemic levels. Board members didn’t make public comments on the job Superintendent Dr. Andi Fourlis has done over the past two-and-a-half years when it voted on the contract Oct. 25. It voted 4-0 with one absent to approve a new two-year contract for Fourlis.
Southern California in for Three Days of Rain, Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday.
Comments / 0