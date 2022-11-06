ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

12news.com

Andy Biggs wins Arizona's 5th Congressional District race, results show

PHOENIX — Republican Andy Biggs is projected to win a congressional seat in the East Valley, election results show. Arizona's 5th Congressional District had three candidates on the ballot this election year. Incumbent Andy Biggs was being challenged by Democrat and independent candidates to represent a district encompassing portions...
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Gilbert veteran has a storied legacy of service

Richard Neely Morrison remembered receiving his conscription letter in 1968, during the height of the Vietnam War. As he prepares to mark Veterans Day on Friday, the Gilbert man has a special reason to celebrate: He was inducted last month into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame. From August 1964...
GILBERT, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

Riverside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Riverside, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Riverside California. There are many things to do in Riverside California, including the Riverside Botanical Garden. This beautiful park is located in the city’s Chancellor’s Canyon, and it features 150 types of bearded irises. Riverside is home to several golf courses, including...
RIVERSIDE, CA
East Valley Tribune

Distemper outbreak closes Mesa dog pound

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s shelter in Mesa remains closed to the public for the unforeseeable future as testing for distemper kicked off for over 200 dogs. County pound officials reported that they feared they “are on the cusp of a distemper outbreak” after multiple dogs tested positive for distemper and several others started showing symptoms of the illness.
MESA, AZ
themainewire.com

AZ Voting Meltdown as Lake, Masters Look to Upset Dems

UPDATE: Republicans Blake Masters and Kari Lake have filed suit against Maricopa County to keep the polls open following ballot machine errors this morning which slowed voting. An Election Day disaster is unfolding for election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, where voters are casting ballots in a widely watched gubernatorial...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
santansun.com

Tempers flare as Chandler Council debates NDO

A feisty Chandler City Council on Oct. 24 began hammering out what a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) would look like and the heated discussion led to confrontations, accusations, some shouting and pleas to follow decorum. “I’m desperately trying to get through this meeting and you are desperately getting in the way...
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (11/9/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
mynewsla.com

“Significant Storm” Approaching: 3 Days of Rain & Mountain Snow

A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain is possible after midnight Sunday, and many areas of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

The new Southern California neighborhood where power never goes out

It’s a bright idea for a new neighborhood: What if the power never went out?. At the latest KB Home community in Menifee, they’re putting a new twist on energy efficiency. Each home here is equipped with solar to collect power from the sun and store it in a battery located in the home’s garage.
MENIFEE, CA
East Valley Tribune

Water hauler makes puzzling offer for Rio Verde

A water hauling company owner says he can help Rio Verde Foothills homeowners after Scottsdale turns off the spigot Jan. 1, but the plan relies heavily on the city – which reported it is not even considering the offer at this time. Damon Bruns, owner of Dynamite Water, says...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbex.com

Residential Developer Buys 41 Acres in North Phoenix

Garden Deer Valley LLC (Garden Communities) has won an Arizona State Land Department auction for 40.87 acres at the NEC of Tatum Blvd. and Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix, across from Desert Ridge Marketplace. The company was the only bidder and won the auction with a minimum bid of...
PHOENIX, AZ
The HD Post

LA County Sheriff recommends Apple Valley Speedway and others for street racing alternatives

APPLE VALLEY – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a public service announcement (PSA) encouraging drivers to seek legal alternatives to street racing. The department recommended the Apple Valley Speedway along with other racing venues “rather than contribute to the needless injuries and fatalities that continue to occur at illegal street takeovers.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
East Valley Tribune

MPS Governing Board board gives Fourlis 2 more years

The Mesa Public Schools Governing Board is sticking with its current superintendent as it looks to raise student performance metrics back to pre-pandemic levels. Board members didn’t make public comments on the job Superintendent Dr. Andi Fourlis has done over the past two-and-a-half years when it voted on the contract Oct. 25. It voted 4-0 with one absent to approve a new two-year contract for Fourlis.
MESA, AZ

