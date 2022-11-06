Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom accessInna DSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Related
Tri-City Herald
Geno Smith doing what Russell Wilson didn’t: Wear Seahawks plays on his wrist. It works
Here’s another reason Geno Smith has been so good, so efficient, so smooth leading the first-place Seahawks: fashion. Yes, what he wears during games matters. Just ask his coach. The day after Smith’s near-flawless finish sparked Seattle’s come-from-behind win at Arizona on Sunday, the 6-3 team’s fourth consecutive victory,...
Tri-City Herald
Week Ten: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) return home from a dreadful road trip to host the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders find themselves on a two game losing streak and heading home to take on the also disappointing Indianapolis Colts, who are in a three-game losing streak and under new direction.
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Place C Lloyd Cushenberry on Injured Reserve
The Denver Broncos will have a new center for at least the next four weeks — and possibly the remainder of the season — after Lloyd Cushenberry was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced. In a corresponding transaction, Denver elevated safety Anthony Harris from the practice...
Tri-City Herald
Vikings Snap Counts vs. Commanders: T.J. Hockenson’s Remarkable Debut
It's hard to overstate how impressive T.J. Hockenson's Vikings debut against the Commanders was on Sunday. Just five days after he was traded from the Lions, Hockenson played nearly every offensive snap for Minnesota in a big comeback victory. And he wasn't just out there, he was a massive part of their offense, leading the team with nine receptions and finishing second behind Justin Jefferson with 70 yards from scrimmage. The amount of work it took Hockenson and others over those five days to make Sunday's performance happen is truly remarkable.
Tri-City Herald
The Ehlinger Experiment: Colts’ QB Gets Schooled by Belichick in Loss to Patriots
With all the news surrounding the Indianapolis Colts in the last couple of days, we forget that the Colts just played a football game on Sunday. Maybe it is a good thing to forget, as the Colts were trounced by the New England Patriots 26-3. While the defense held up their end of the bargain, it was an abysmal showing by the offense. The performance was the final nail in the coffin for head coach Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts Monday morning.
Tri-City Herald
Five Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Win Over Milwaukee Bucks
Last night the Atlanta Hawks upset the Milwaukee Bucks 117-98. Not only were the Bucks the last remaining unbeaten team in the NBA, but the Hawks were without Trae Young. Below are our five biggest takeaways from Monday night's game. Defense. As we discussed in yesterday's four keys to victory,...
Tri-City Herald
Cleveland Browns Injury Report for 11/9
The Cleveland Browns are a few days away from week 10 action in Miami against the 6-3 Dolphins. Getting healthy was a need over the bye week, here’s a look at the latest injury report. Non injury related: Joel Bitonio, Jadeveon Clowney, Amari Cooper, Myles Garrett. DNP: Martin Emerson...
Tri-City Herald
Vikings-Bills Injury Report: Cameron Dantzler, Dalvin Tomlinson Among DNPs
The Vikings will likely be without a couple defensive starters for Sunday's big game against the Bills. Cornerback Cameron Dantzler didn't practice on Wednesday and was seen walking around the team's facility with a boot on his left foot. He's dealing with an ankle injury. Head coach Kevin O'Connell described Dantzler as week to week, saying it's a long shot he'll be able to play this weekend. It sounds like Dantzler could miss multiple games. Until he returns, rookie Akayleb Evans will step into a starting role on the outside.
Tri-City Herald
Tannehill Growing Impatient With Injury
NASHVILLE – As the number of games lost to an ankle injury grows, Ryan Tannehill’s patience is headed in the other direction. The Tennessee Titans quarterback said he has not experienced any setback since he was injured during an Oct. 23 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Even so, he admitted to a certain level of frustration with the pace of his recovery to date.
Tri-City Herald
Veterans Making Seahawks’ Blockbuster Russell Wilson Trade More Lopsided
With only nine weeks of the 2022 season in the books and a lot of football left to play, it's far too early to name a winner from the Russell Wilson blockbuster trade conducted between the Seahawks and Broncos. But halfway through the 2022 season, the deal couldn't possibly look more one-sided in favor of the franchise that jettisoned their nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback.
Seattle's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Seattle, Washington, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Official seal of Seattle, Washington, USA.By David Strong - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Tri-City Herald
Fantasy Fallout: Justin Fields Isn’t the Only Quarterback on the Run
Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season produced some of the oddest quarterback statistics we’ve ever seen … and that’s not a good thing. Aside from Justin Fields and Patrick Mahomes, no other quarterback carried any fantasy squads to victory this week. And sure, six teams were on a bye, but nobody was pining for Dak Prescott or Russell Wilson.
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers Rumors: Clayton Kershaw is on the Texas Rangers’ Radar, Says MLB Insider
Clayton Kershaw has been linked to the Texas Rangers for a very long time. Kershaw is from Dallas, and many have speculated he may want to return there to finish his career. Last offseason, rumors circulated about a potential move to Texas for Kershaw, but he elected to stay put in LA for another year. But here we are again, and we'll have these conversations every year until Kershaw retires from the game of baseball.
Comments / 0