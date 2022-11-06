Read full article on original website
Drake tops Loreman by 453 votes
ELKO – Police detective Bryan Drake is the apparent winner of the Elko Justice of the Peace Dept. B race. With only some mail-in ballots left to be counted, Drake was 453 votes ahead of his opponent, attorney David Loreman. The winner replaces Elias “Choch” Goicoechea, who did not run for re-election.
School board still considering action on defamation lawsuit
CARLIN – After a closed session on election night, Elko County school trustees are still considering whether to pursue a defamation lawsuit against Brian Gale, who was a candidate for school board but lost in the Nov. 8 balloting. “The board received the requested information and continues to weigh...
One Elko school board race too close to call
ELKO – Unofficial election results for Elko County are in, and they include one school board race that may be too close to call. Parents of Elko County founder Misty Atkins trailed incumbent Susan Neal by 128 votes in District 1, while other incumbents soundly defeated their challengers. At...
Long lines at some Nevada polling locations
ELKO – Elko’s polls closed just before 8 p.m. on Election Day, remaining open nearly an hour late as voters were still in line at the Elko Convention Center. Six other polling locations closed at 7 p.m. while precincts remained open at the Elko Convention Center, according to Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman.
Nevada Outdoor School receives $20,000 from Community Foundation
WINNEMUCCA -- Nevada Outdoor School received $20,000 from the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada to support their Nature In My World school-based programs serving youth in Pershing, Humboldt, Lander, Elko, Eureka and White Pine counties. Nevada Outdoor School (NOS) inspires exploration of the natural world, responsible stewardship of our habitat...
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO — The Western Folklife Center presents Let’s Dance! At 6 p.m. Nov. 10. Dance lesson run from 6-7 p.m., followed by open dancing at 7 p.m. Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing, and other interesting steps. Adults and teens are welcome. No experience necessary.
Vandals Who Graffitied Petroglyphs in Nevada Sent to Prison
Two residents from Elko, Nevada, have been sentenced to prison for spraying graffiti on sacred rocks depicting ancient petroglyphs at White River Narrows in Lincoln County. Jonathan Pavon and Daniel Plata, both 28 years old, were sentenced this Friday, November 4, three years after they tagged their aliases “Cluer” and “Velor” in bold letters at several sites at White River Narrows in 2019. Perhaps most glaring was a large, 20-foot-long graffiti mark that appeared on a rock face with petroglyphs. At the time, one of the convicted men posed in front of his work for a photograph.
Elko County School District explains potential litigation
ELKO – The Elko County School District released the following statement Monday regarding a proposed lawsuit to be considered when trustees meet Nov. 8:. “Last Thursday, the Elko County School District posted the agenda for its upcoming Board of Trustees Meeting for this coming Tuesday, November 8. Present in the agenda are multiple items related to a closed meeting with legal counsel regarding the possibility of filing a defamation lawsuit against Brian D. Gale, a current candidate for the school board.
First Majestic begins mining at West Generator
Mining has started at the West Generator underground mine at Jerritt Canyon north of Elko, according to Steve Holmes, chief operating officer of First Majestic Silver Corp., which reported an adjusted net loss of $22.6 million, or 9 cents per share for the third quarter. “West Generator was started yesterday,”...
More snow again today in northeastern Nevada
ELKO – Another round of snow created adverse driving conditions overnight in northeastern and central Nevada. One injury crash was reported on U.S. Highway 93 near McGill around 2:30 a.m. Chains or snow tires were required on portions of U.S. Highway 50 and through Secret Pass. The Nevada Department...
Winnemucca man killed in Elko County hunting accident
RENO — A 48-year-old Winnemucca man died Tuesday after being accidentally shot by his friend on a hunting trip. Elko County Sheriff’s Deputies were contacted Tuesday morning with a report of a hunter who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest in the North Pequop Mountains. Deputies, along with Reach Air Medical Services, arrived on scene but declared the victim deceased just after 9 a.m. that morning.
Thomas, Spring Creek boys claim 3A XC state titles
BOULDER CITY — The run of four-consecutive state titles came to a close for the Spring Creek girls cross country team, but the Spartans defended their 2021 state tile. On Saturday, Spring Creek’s boys nailed down their second straight Division 3A Nevada State Cross Country Championship, at Veterans’ Memorial Park, in Boulder City, also booking the individual champ.
Driving hazards continue; extended cold spell coming
ELKO – Snowfall returned to northeastern Nevada late Wednesday morning as reports of adverse driving conditions continued across the region. Elko County Fire Protection District reported that its station in Wells has been responding to vehicle accidents on U.S. Highway 93 north of Wells this morning. They posted photos of two vehicles that ran off the road.
Thomas "Tom" Paul Joseph
Thomas “Tom” Joseph lived an amazing life. He was born an only child to Charles Joseph and Fumiko Fukai on a US military base in Japan. He grew up attending schools overseas bringing him to graduate high school in Thailand at the International School of Bangkok in 1972. He went on to graduate college in Las Vegas with a Bachelors in Psychology from UNLV followed by getting his Master’s in Social Psychology Research from Antioch University San Francisco.
Weather week ahead: Snowy, cold after a stormy start
ELKO – After a stormy start to the weather this week – it gets worse. The Elko area is under a winter weather advisory Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, followed by mid-winter temperatures in the latter half of the week. Wind, rain, lightning and hail moved through northeastern...
Dayton bounces Elko in straight sets
SPARKS — At the Division 3A North regional tournament, at Hug high School, the Elko volleyball team was up and down — winning one match in straight sets but dropping the next in the same fashion. The No. 5 Lady Indians posted a three-set sweep of No. 4...
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy this evening followed by some light rain after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sage Elementary Rocks
SPRING CREEK – Sage Elementary students rocked their way through the school day at Rock Your School on Oct. 21. Classrooms were transformed into various settings, including campgrounds, Jurassic Park, pirate ships and more for the day that incorporated learning with a theme. “It’s a whole school movement where...
Lady Spartans book trip to state tourney
SPARKS — Despite not having a first-round bye, the Spring Creek volleyball team strung together consecutive wins at the 3A North regional tournament — the second of which booking a spot in the Division 3A Nevada State Volleyball State Championships. On Friday, the No. 6 Lady Spartans —...
