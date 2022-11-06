Two residents from Elko, Nevada, have been sentenced to prison for spraying graffiti on sacred rocks depicting ancient petroglyphs at White River Narrows in Lincoln County. Jonathan Pavon and Daniel Plata, both 28 years old, were sentenced this Friday, November 4, three years after they tagged their aliases “Cluer” and “Velor” in bold letters at several sites at White River Narrows in 2019. Perhaps most glaring was a large, 20-foot-long graffiti mark that appeared on a rock face with petroglyphs. At the time, one of the convicted men posed in front of his work for a photograph.

