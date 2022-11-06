Read full article on original website
WLBT
‘Unimaginably heartbreaking’: JSU basketball player passes away
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A basketball player at Jackson State University has passed away. The university announced the news on Wednesday, saying that they are mourning the loss of Geronimo Warner, a management major from Phoenix, Arizona. Jackson State said that they are “extend[ing their] deepest condolences to his family,...
Goodyear, November 09 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Phoenix New Times
Nitro Rallycross Phoenix Flies Into Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park This Weekend
It gets a bit awkward when off-road folks meet with electric car drivers. The two lifestyles, well, differ. Off-roaders look forward to getting down, dirty, and sometimes bloody knuckles, tapping into the engine's manifold a 50 shot of nitrous oxide. The other tuner gets joy hacking the vehicle's computer and tricking it into activating an acceleration boost packet garnering the grocery-getter an extra 50 horsepower.
Four $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Valley for Saturday's drawing
Although nobody took home the record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot Saturday night, four $50,000 winning tickets were sold in the Valley for the drawing!
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm moving into Arizona! Wind, rain and snow on Wednesday
PHOENIX — Winds are picking up across Arizona as our next storm system moves in. Wind Advisories are in effect through Wednesday for much of northern Arizona. Peak gusts could reach 50 mph along the I-40 corridor which may make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Here in...
phoenixmag.com
October 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings
California-based Nashville hot chicken chain lands in Glendale. If you choose the hottest level, you must sign a waiver. Chubasco Taco’s Andrew and Nick Renteria and Sam Olguin of Killer Whale Sex Club have opened a Mexican seafood eatery. Look for swordfish, halibut and charred octopus tacos. 719 E....
KOLD-TV
More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
East Valley Tribune
Queen Creek manager Kross stepping down
The leader at the helm of Arizona’s fastest growing municipality is stepping down after nearly 27 years in Queen Creek government. Town Manager John Kross’s last day on the job will be Jan. 20 after deciding “this was probably the time.”. “When you’re in one place for...
Pangea Dinosaur Grill Coming to Peoria’s Park West
The concept began as a pop-up restaurant to complement 2017’s Pangea Land of the Dinosaurs exhibit at Scottsdale’s OdySea in the Desert.
East Valley Tribune
Gilbert veteran has a storied legacy of service
Richard Neely Morrison remembered receiving his conscription letter in 1968, during the height of the Vietnam War. As he prepares to mark Veterans Day on Friday, the Gilbert man has a special reason to celebrate: He was inducted last month into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame. From August 1964...
themainewire.com
AZ Voting Meltdown as Lake, Masters Look to Upset Dems
UPDATE: Republicans Blake Masters and Kari Lake have filed suit against Maricopa County to keep the polls open following ballot machine errors this morning which slowed voting. An Election Day disaster is unfolding for election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, where voters are casting ballots in a widely watched gubernatorial...
SignalsAZ
ADOT Interstate 10 Narrowed to One Lane South of Phoenix/Chandler
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is made possible by the 2022 Ultimate Holiday Guide. Promote your next event or holiday offering in the Ultimate Holiday Guide by calling Elicia at: 928-642-3552. The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to plan for the following closures and restrictions on Interstate 10...
AZFamily
Dozens of homeowners say Mesa pool company took large sums of money and abandoned their projects
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - His name is Jack Vinson Smith III, and as you can see, he’s not very popular with some folks. “You stiffed people,” one On Your Side viewer can be heard yelling at Jack Smith outside his home. So why are consumers tracking down Jack Smith to his Mesa home and trying to confront him? Well, here’s the answer. Phoenix Shirk is a homeowner who hired Jack Smith in April to build a swimming pool. Smith owns a company called Outdoor Luxury Living Incorporated, which also goes by OLLI. “They seemed competent. We liked what they gave us,” Shirk said.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)
The Scottsdale Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Friday. The accident was reported near Pima and Indian School roads at around 10.00 p.m. A man, identified as Detective Michael Lanouar from Scottsdale PD, was driving a city-leased car when he collided with another vehicle. He was off-duty at the time of the accident.
AZFamily
Tempe Chompie’s closing its doors after 25 years serving ASU students, community
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A beloved restaurant staple for many Arizona State University students is sadly closing its doors. After 25 years of serving students and Tempe residents, Chompie’s Restaurant, Deli, and Bakery on University Drive is saying goodbye. The restaurant’s last day serving delicious deli sandwiches and more was Monday.
12news.com
Dog attacked by owl while on a walk in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman walking with her dog says an owl tried to attack her dog in Scottsdale. Chelsea Grubb caught the moment on video. It shows a Great Horned Owl sitting in a tree staring at them. It starts to move it's head back and forth then finally flies right at them.
KTAR.com
NB Loop 101 Pima Freeway closed temporarily after wreck in Scottsdale
PHOENIX – Northbound traffic on the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Scottsdale was backed up for miles after a crash Monday morning, authorities said. The freeway was closed at Chaparral Road for about 90 minutes starting around 10:30 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said. The wreck occurred when...
AZFamily
Grandma, grandson have dinner paid for by strangers in random act of kindness
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley grandmother and her grandson had their dinner paid for by complete strangers in a random act of kindness in Chandler recently. Gretchen Caiazzo and her 14-year-old grandson Cole went out to dinner to spend some time together at Blue 32 in the Valley. When the time came for them to pay the bill, Caiazzo was told by her server that their dinner had been paid for already. The waiter handed the surprised two a note from the two who paid for their meal, “We enjoyed watching your special date. It got us talking about how much we miss those times with our own grandmothers. This time is so precious. Love that you’re living memories together. Enjoy each other. God bless - Vernon and Christine.”
santansun.com
Tempers flare as Chandler Council debates NDO
A feisty Chandler City Council on Oct. 24 began hammering out what a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) would look like and the heated discussion led to confrontations, accusations, some shouting and pleas to follow decorum. “I’m desperately trying to get through this meeting and you are desperately getting in the way...
AZFamily
Footprint Center hosting Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, Super Bowl opening night event
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Footprint Center has announced it will be hosting the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest and the Super Bowl LVII Opening Night event, presented by Fast Twitch. The opening night launches on Monday, Feb. 6, and the music fest will be Feb. 9-11. Tickets for...
