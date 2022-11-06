ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

WLBT

‘Unimaginably heartbreaking’: JSU basketball player passes away

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A basketball player at Jackson State University has passed away. The university announced the news on Wednesday, saying that they are mourning the loss of Geronimo Warner, a management major from Phoenix, Arizona. Jackson State said that they are “extend[ing their] deepest condolences to his family,...
JACKSON, MS
High School Football PRO

Goodyear, November 09 High School 🏈 Game Notice

GOODYEAR, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Nitro Rallycross Phoenix Flies Into Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park This Weekend

It gets a bit awkward when off-road folks meet with electric car drivers. The two lifestyles, well, differ. Off-roaders look forward to getting down, dirty, and sometimes bloody knuckles, tapping into the engine's manifold a 50 shot of nitrous oxide. The other tuner gets joy hacking the vehicle's computer and tricking it into activating an acceleration boost packet garnering the grocery-getter an extra 50 horsepower.
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

October 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings

California-based Nashville hot chicken chain lands in Glendale. If you choose the hottest level, you must sign a waiver. Chubasco Taco’s Andrew and Nick Renteria and Sam Olguin of Killer Whale Sex Club have opened a Mexican seafood eatery. Look for swordfish, halibut and charred octopus tacos. 719 E....
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Queen Creek manager Kross stepping down

The leader at the helm of Arizona’s fastest growing municipality is stepping down after nearly 27 years in Queen Creek government. Town Manager John Kross’s last day on the job will be Jan. 20 after deciding “this was probably the time.”. “When you’re in one place for...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Gilbert veteran has a storied legacy of service

Richard Neely Morrison remembered receiving his conscription letter in 1968, during the height of the Vietnam War. As he prepares to mark Veterans Day on Friday, the Gilbert man has a special reason to celebrate: He was inducted last month into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame. From August 1964...
GILBERT, AZ
themainewire.com

AZ Voting Meltdown as Lake, Masters Look to Upset Dems

UPDATE: Republicans Blake Masters and Kari Lake have filed suit against Maricopa County to keep the polls open following ballot machine errors this morning which slowed voting. An Election Day disaster is unfolding for election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, where voters are casting ballots in a widely watched gubernatorial...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

ADOT Interstate 10 Narrowed to One Lane South of Phoenix/Chandler

The CAST 11 Podcast Network is made possible by the 2022 Ultimate Holiday Guide. Promote your next event or holiday offering in the Ultimate Holiday Guide by calling Elicia at: 928-642-3552. The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to plan for the following closures and restrictions on Interstate 10...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Dozens of homeowners say Mesa pool company took large sums of money and abandoned their projects

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - His name is Jack Vinson Smith III, and as you can see, he’s not very popular with some folks. “You stiffed people,” one On Your Side viewer can be heard yelling at Jack Smith outside his home. So why are consumers tracking down Jack Smith to his Mesa home and trying to confront him? Well, here’s the answer. Phoenix Shirk is a homeowner who hired Jack Smith in April to build a swimming pool. Smith owns a company called Outdoor Luxury Living Incorporated, which also goes by OLLI. “They seemed competent. We liked what they gave us,” Shirk said.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe Chompie’s closing its doors after 25 years serving ASU students, community

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A beloved restaurant staple for many Arizona State University students is sadly closing its doors. After 25 years of serving students and Tempe residents, Chompie’s Restaurant, Deli, and Bakery on University Drive is saying goodbye. The restaurant’s last day serving delicious deli sandwiches and more was Monday.
TEMPE, AZ
12news.com

Dog attacked by owl while on a walk in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman walking with her dog says an owl tried to attack her dog in Scottsdale. Chelsea Grubb caught the moment on video. It shows a Great Horned Owl sitting in a tree staring at them. It starts to move it's head back and forth then finally flies right at them.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

NB Loop 101 Pima Freeway closed temporarily after wreck in Scottsdale

PHOENIX – Northbound traffic on the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Scottsdale was backed up for miles after a crash Monday morning, authorities said. The freeway was closed at Chaparral Road for about 90 minutes starting around 10:30 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said. The wreck occurred when...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Grandma, grandson have dinner paid for by strangers in random act of kindness

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley grandmother and her grandson had their dinner paid for by complete strangers in a random act of kindness in Chandler recently. Gretchen Caiazzo and her 14-year-old grandson Cole went out to dinner to spend some time together at Blue 32 in the Valley. When the time came for them to pay the bill, Caiazzo was told by her server that their dinner had been paid for already. The waiter handed the surprised two a note from the two who paid for their meal, “We enjoyed watching your special date. It got us talking about how much we miss those times with our own grandmothers. This time is so precious. Love that you’re living memories together. Enjoy each other. God bless - Vernon and Christine.”
CHANDLER, AZ
santansun.com

Tempers flare as Chandler Council debates NDO

A feisty Chandler City Council on Oct. 24 began hammering out what a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) would look like and the heated discussion led to confrontations, accusations, some shouting and pleas to follow decorum. “I’m desperately trying to get through this meeting and you are desperately getting in the way...
CHANDLER, AZ

