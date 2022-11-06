ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Charles Kovach
3d ago

restart the keystone pipeline, drill on federal land by granting permits, stop relying on foreign oil. we had all thus under Trump. vote red on Tuesday

Sam Burnell
3d ago

1.89 when Slow Joe took office here in NY first thing he did was shut down the pipe lines a cut production hopefully he will be in a nice cell with a locking door he doesn’t have a key for maybe he could share it with Hunter then they could lie to each other

3d ago

Biden doesn’t have a clue about what the oil and gas industry has and what all everyday products are made out of petroleum products.

Fox Business

Fox Business

