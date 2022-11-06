Cincinnati Pizza Week 2022: Everything you need to know, 9 pizzas to try

No matter who you are, there's probably a type of pizza out there that you'd enjoy. Between thin, foldable New York-style and saucy Chicago deep-dish to pepperoni, anchovies and even pineapple, pizza types and toppings can range for a multitude of possibilities and flavors.

Cincinnati is celebrating its array of pizzerias and pie-creators from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13 for Cincinnati Pizza Week. The week-long event is offering $9 pizzas from some of the Queen City's best pizza joints.

You can enjoy all things pizza-related at 16 participating restaurants around Cincinnati, including Catch-A-Fire Pizza, Sorrento's, Taglio, Mikey's Late Night Slice and more.

For a full list of restaurants serving up some slices of 'za for the event, click here.

While some pizzerias are offering your straightforward cheese or pepperoni pizzas, others also have the option of choosing your own single to two-topping pizza for $9. Multiple pizzerias have also gotten a bit creative and are offering some pizzas that may taste your taste buds.

If you're feeling like shaking things up from your typical pizza order, here are 9 pizzas from Cincinnati Pizza Week that you should try:

12" Cheddar Mac — Delicio Coal Fired Pizza / Hoppin' Vines

Mac and Cheese and pizza are both quintessential comfort foods. Well how about putting mac and cheese atop pizza? The Cheddar Mac features cavatappi pasta, sharp cheddar and American cheese loaded on top of a 12" pizza crust. Combining two comfort foods into one is a must in our books.

11" Greek — Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

Most likely the closest to a traditional veggie pizza, the Greek from Brixx Wood Fired Pizza is a combination of Roma tomatoes, mazzarella, kalamata olives, red onions and feta cheese on a 11" crust. Instead of a traditional red sauce, the pizza also opts for an olive oil base and is topped with balsamic glaze. and basil.

12" Bacon & Apple — The Gruff

We admit apple on pizza sounds a bit adventurous, but this 12" offering from The Gruff peaks our interest enough that we can't resist. The Bacon & Apple pairs olive oil, applewood smoked bacon, granny smith apple, blue cheese, mozzarella, arugula and lemon vinaigrette together for a blend of salty, savory and sweet all in one. The pizza can also be made vegetarian by omitting the bacon, as well.

10" Buffalo Soldier — Catch-A-Fire Pizza

For a walk on the spicier side, Catch-A-Fire Pizza is serving up its Buffalo Soldier. A mix of buffalo sauce, chicken, red onion, four cheeses, gorgonzola, celery and topped with ranch, the 10" pizza is like enjoying a plate full of wings in a slice. This option can also be made vegetarian as well if you swap the chicken for mushrooms!

12" Frankie Pickles — Goodfellas Pizzeria

Pickles aren't your run-of-the-mill pizza topping, but Goodfellas Pizzeria is positive it'll pack a punch of flavor. The Frankie Pickles includes zell dill pickle chips, buffalo ranch drizzle alongside spicy pepperoni. It's salty. It's spicy. It's a must-try during Pizza Week.

12" Dada Smokes BBQ Pork & Pineapple — Bircus Brewing Co. & Pizzeria

Putting pineapple atop pizza may be the most divisive pizza argument — Some love it, while others detest it. Only offered at Bircus' Ludlow location, the Dada Smokes BBQ Pork & Pineapple pizza features smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, fresh pineapple, smoked mozzarella and red onion atop a 12" crust.

10" Jalapeno Popper Pie — Mackenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub

Jalapeno poppers are the perfect bite-sized snack, but have you ever though about throwing them on a pizza? Mackenzie River Pizza's pizza week selection sees jalapeno cream cheese, smoky bacon, fresh jalapenos, mozzarella and cheddar topped with crispy strips. The 10" pie is sure to have the same creamy goodness that jalapeno poppers offer.

12" Gotham Gangster — Two Cities Pizza

Chicken, bacon and ranch pizzas aren't unheard of, and for Cincy Pizza Week, Two Cities Pizza is serving up its take on the classic. Featuring chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar, scallions, mozzarella, BBQ sauce drizzle and a white sauce on a 12" crust, the Gotham Gangster is sure to be a favorite.

12" Artie Bucco — Goodfellas Pizzeria

Another adventurous selection from Goodfellas Pizzeria, the Artie Bucco is one of the pizzeria's newest specialty pizzas. The entry is Goodfellas take on a traditional spinach and artichoke dip so we can only imagine it's gonna be a creamy and savory option. Goodfellas also said the pizza is a vegetarian's "dream come true."

