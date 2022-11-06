ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, NC

Comments / 1

Related
whqr.org

New sheriffs elected in 11 WNC counties

Voters in 11 Western North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs this year, following a number of retirements and leading to a changing of the guard in this region. BPR talked with some of the retiring sheriffs and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. The national group, Constitutional...
MACON COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Stories

Best 4 Coziest Small Towns in North Carolina To Visit This Winter

These North Carolina towns are considered the coziest: Highlands (ranked No. 36 coziest in the nation), Cashiers (72nd), Nags Head (102), and Ocracoke Island (130). To determine the coziest small towns in America, 170 well-known small towns across the country were compared on ten key metrics. They looked into winter...
NAGS HEAD, NC
FOX8 News

‘It doesn’t want to be torn down’: An unsettling look into the old Central Carolina Convalescent Hospital in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Not every ghost story searches for an audience. While ghost stories become widespread local legends, like the story of Lydia’s Bridge or the Lawson family murders, others live only in the whispers of families or coworkers. It’s the dark recesses behind the basement stairs or that first anxious glance you steal […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

School campus security gets $74m infusion

Gov. Roy Cooper tells a crowd at T.C. Roberson High School in Asheville about his proposals to help keep students and schools safe. School systems across the area are beneficiaries of nearly $75 million in funding from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. Additional...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Swain County home over the weekend. Deputies responding to a call found the bodies Saturday afternoon in the Timber Estates area of the Alarka community. Emergency crews are on the scene of a wildfire in...
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Towns One of the Best Mountain Towns in the US

If you enjoy a good trip then traveling to different sceneries is probably high up on your list. I know traveling can be a good time, but things are even better when you find a new spot different than your hometown. For North Carolina, we are lucky to have so many different destinations to visit. From beaches to cities to country towns to mountains, there are so many options to enjoy. Now, we are talking about mountain towns because cold weather plus mountain town vacation is probably one of the best types of trips.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

The race is on for NC’s Congressional District 6

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — All eyes are on the race for Congressional District 6. On the ballot are Democratic nominee Kathy Manning, Republican candidate Christian Castelli, and Libertarian candidate Thomas Watercott. Manning currently holds the seat. She defeated Rhonda Foxx, Bruce Davis, Derwin Montgomery, and Edward Hanes, Jr. in...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
triad-city-beat.com

ELECTION RESULTS: Incumbents win big in Forsyth County races, school board split

Featured photo: Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and Denise Hartsfield interact on Nov. 8. (photo by Jerry Cooper) Forysth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough stood on the dais at Sir Winston on Tuesday evening and addressed his supporters who gathered around him, thanking them for their support; Kimbrough had just won his second term.
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after two found dead in house in NC

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Swain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a house on Saturday afternoon. According to deputies, they responded to a call in the Timber Estates area and the Alarka community on Saturday, Nov. 5. Once on scene,...
SWAIN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy