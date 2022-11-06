Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Tropical Storm Nicole prompts local schools to reschedule playoff football games
WLOS — Tropical Storm Nicole is strengthening on her move west across the Atlantic, on her approach to the east coast of Florida. The storm is expected to arrive by Thursday, with tropical-storm-force winds moving into the Florida region early Wednesday. Once the storm makes landfall, it’s expected to curve to the north.
whqr.org
New sheriffs elected in 11 WNC counties
Voters in 11 Western North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs this year, following a number of retirements and leading to a changing of the guard in this region. BPR talked with some of the retiring sheriffs and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. The national group, Constitutional...
Charlotte Stories
Best 4 Coziest Small Towns in North Carolina To Visit This Winter
These North Carolina towns are considered the coziest: Highlands (ranked No. 36 coziest in the nation), Cashiers (72nd), Nags Head (102), and Ocracoke Island (130). To determine the coziest small towns in America, 170 well-known small towns across the country were compared on ten key metrics. They looked into winter...
North Carolina Man Celebrates $500,000 Lottery Win By Surprising Wife
The lucky winner already has big plans for his massive prize.
WLOS.com
Schools closed in Jackson, Cherokee as students, staff call in sick
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday was a day off from school for students in two mountain districts. Cherokee Central Schools and Jackson County Public Schools kept their doors closed after a large number of students, faculty and staff stayed home sick Thursday and Friday. The lack of adults...
‘It doesn’t want to be torn down’: An unsettling look into the old Central Carolina Convalescent Hospital in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Not every ghost story searches for an audience. While ghost stories become widespread local legends, like the story of Lydia’s Bridge or the Lawson family murders, others live only in the whispers of families or coworkers. It’s the dark recesses behind the basement stairs or that first anxious glance you steal […]
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
Mount Airy News
School campus security gets $74m infusion
Gov. Roy Cooper tells a crowd at T.C. Roberson High School in Asheville about his proposals to help keep students and schools safe. School systems across the area are beneficiaries of nearly $75 million in funding from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. Additional...
WXII 12
New Section of the I-74 Northern Beltway is open to the public
RURAL HALL, N.C. — A new section of the Interstate 74 Northern Beltway is now open to the public. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning in the new section to celebrate. Engineers for the project tell WXII that completing it is a tremendous achievement. They said the project...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Swain County home over the weekend. Deputies responding to a call found the bodies Saturday afternoon in the Timber Estates area of the Alarka community. Emergency crews are on the scene of a wildfire in...
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Towns One of the Best Mountain Towns in the US
If you enjoy a good trip then traveling to different sceneries is probably high up on your list. I know traveling can be a good time, but things are even better when you find a new spot different than your hometown. For North Carolina, we are lucky to have so many different destinations to visit. From beaches to cities to country towns to mountains, there are so many options to enjoy. Now, we are talking about mountain towns because cold weather plus mountain town vacation is probably one of the best types of trips.
chattanoogacw.com
'Ruby' the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree passes through Murphy, N.C. Sunday afternoon
MURPHY, N.C. — Each Christmas, a tree from one of America's national forests is selected to be displayed outside the U.S. Capitol during the holiday season. This year, the honor goes to the Pisgah National Forest. "Ruby," the 78-foot-tall red spruce, has officially started it's journey to Washington D.C.
The race is on for NC’s Congressional District 6
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — All eyes are on the race for Congressional District 6. On the ballot are Democratic nominee Kathy Manning, Republican candidate Christian Castelli, and Libertarian candidate Thomas Watercott. Manning currently holds the seat. She defeated Rhonda Foxx, Bruce Davis, Derwin Montgomery, and Edward Hanes, Jr. in...
North Carolina school district closes Monday due to illnesses
Citing illness and staffing concerns, the schools are experiencing high absenteeism for both students and staff.
Woman dies after crashing into garbage truck on US 64 in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman died after her car collided with a garbage truck in Davidson County. According to the State Highway Patrol, around 7:30 a.m. there was a crash between a Hyundai sedan and a Best Disposal garbage truck in the area of US 64 and Bowers Road. The Hyundai was going […]
wfmynews2.com
Driver goes through two Greensboro homes
A driver crashed into a transformer and two Greensboro homes Sunday. Fire officials said the driver should be okay. The homes have some serious repairs to get done.
triad-city-beat.com
ELECTION RESULTS: Incumbents win big in Forsyth County races, school board split
Featured photo: Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and Denise Hartsfield interact on Nov. 8. (photo by Jerry Cooper) Forysth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough stood on the dais at Sir Winston on Tuesday evening and addressed his supporters who gathered around him, thanking them for their support; Kimbrough had just won his second term.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after two found dead in house in NC
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Swain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a house on Saturday afternoon. According to deputies, they responded to a call in the Timber Estates area and the Alarka community on Saturday, Nov. 5. Once on scene,...
Abandoned dogs found in kennel with no food, water in North Carolina; deputies searching for owner
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case after animal control found two dogs left outside with no food or water. Deputies said they were told anonymously to do a welfare check at the home where the dogs were. They said they discovered two dogs Tuesday morning […]
