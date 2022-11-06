ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sauce Gardner picks off Josh Allen as New York Jets take lead over the Bills

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AmKwY_0j0x6cYh00

The No. 4 overall pick of the New York Jets back in April, cornerback Sauce Gardner already looks like an All-Pro performer. The division-rival Miami Dolphins found that out during a Week 5 Jets win.

Remaining in the AFC East for Sunday’s Week 9 game against the Buffalo Bills , Gardner and his Jets were looking to make a statement. After all, Buffalo is seen as one of the top Super Bowl contenders roughly half way through the season.

Down 14-10 in the third quarter, Gardner made a game-changing play by picking off MVP candidate Josh Allen .

We’re really not too sure what Allen was doing here. It had to be a bit of miscommunication. Even then, Gardner’s play on the ball and return led directly to a Jets touchdown and a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter.

Related: Sauce Gardner and top NFL Rookie of the Year candidates

Sauce Gardner already looking like an All-Pro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PGI7V_0j0x6cYh00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

It’s simply amazing to realize what Gardner has done thus far as a rookie. Typically, first-year cornerbacks struggle with the nuances of the NFL game. That has not been the case for Gardner as he’s helped lead a vastly imporved Jets defense.

It was just last season that New York’s defense ranked dead last in the NFL in points allowed at nearly 30 per game. Opposing quarterbacks threw 28 touchdowns against seven interceptions while boasting a 103.2 passer rating against the Jets.

What we’re seeing this season is a much different story . Heading into Sunday’s game, New York ranked 11th in points allowed. Opposing quarterbacks had thrown nine touchdowns against nine interceptions. Gardner is one of the primary reasons for this.

Forget about winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Gardner will likely be an All-Pro when all is said and done. He’s been key to the Jets 5-3 start to the season, too.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference

Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

Buffalo Bills Get Serious Injury Update on QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills (6-2) are coming off the heels of their second loss of the season. Getting run over by the NY Jets on the ground and even losing the QB battle to Zach Wilson. It was another bad outing by MVP candidate QB Josh Allen, who finished the game...
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Black NFL coaches disrespected by Jeff Saturday hiring

The Indianapolis Colts made a big decision on Monday to fire head coach Frank Reich as the team continued to struggle on offense even despite making a change at quarterback and firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. The Colts’ decision to fire their head coach wasn’t really all that controversial, but the decision to bring in former Colts player Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach certainly was.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

Carolina Panthers make huge quarterback move

The Carolina Panthers certainly had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, falling behind 42-7 in the fourth quarter before eventually scoring two garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 42-21. The loss was so bad that Panthers head coach Steve Wilks fired multiple assistant coaches on Monday, and it looks like the team is making a big move at the quarterback position in preparation for next season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Josh Allen’s elbow injury revealed

Josh Allen suffered an elbow injuring during the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but it does not sound like he will be sidelined for very long. Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. This is not the first time he has dealt with a UCL injury. Rapoport notes that it is “not considered to be a major injury” and should be something that Allen can play through, even if he is forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
FOX Sports

Tua Tagovailoa's leap has Dolphins eyeing deep playoff run

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A lot of people were shocked when Tyreek Hill, only a few months into his Miami Dolphins tenure, called Tua Tagovailoa the “most accurate” quarterback in the NFL. Maybe he was on to something. At the midway point of the season, the...
NBC Sports

Beckham Jr. could return to NFC East on unexpected team

The NFC East is surprisingly the best division in football through Week 9, something few if any expected heading into the year, and the race for playoff positioning is getting spicy. And if the Dallas Cowboys want to fend off the Giants and try to catch the undefeated Eagles, they're...
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
63K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy