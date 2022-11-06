ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, WV

wchstv.com

Kanawha County residents react to brush fires

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple brush fires have kindled across West Virginia as dry weather and gusty winds pass through the region. Neighbors near Alum Creek worry for their safety. "I'm terrified," resident Deborah Baire Morgan said. Morgan has spent more than 60 years in Alum Creek. All her...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Several brush fires reported in region as red flag warning in place

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Several brush fires were being reported in the region as a red flag warning from the National Weather Service was in place. A mix of private and park land close to the New River Gorge has affected at least 50 acres of land, according to the National Parks Service. Fayette County fire departments and the National Parks Service have responded to the north side of the park in the Wild Rock area.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Eastern Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning in Eastern Kanawha County. The fire was reported about 4:30 a.m. in the Dawes area of Cabin Creek. Firefighters from the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to provide help to the Cabin...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at West Virginia TGI Friday’s

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a fire at the TGI Friday’s location in Cross Lanes. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is still active, but no injuries have been reported. West Side, Institute, Nitro and Cross Lanes Fire Departments are responding to the scene. This is a developing story, and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews respond to working house fire in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews have responded to a working fire near the Sissonville area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at a home on Slater Farm Rd. near Martins Branch Rd. The call came in around 12:20 p.m. The home is thought to be occupied, but dispatchers say they have […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Off-duty West Virginia volunteer firefighter assists on scene of Logan County structure fire

HOLDEN, WV (WOWK) — Cora Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) in Logan County said it responded to a structure fire on Fairlawn Street in Holden, West Virginia, on Sunday at 6:37 p.m. Other responders included Verdunville VFD, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Logan County Emergency Ambulance Service Authority. In addition, off-duty volunteer fireman Justin […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Truck crashes into part of Walmart in South Point, Ohio

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WCHS) — A pickup truck crashed into part of the Walmart in South Point, Ohio. The truck slammed through the doors near the food court entry where shopping carts are kept, Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless said. The incident happened about 8 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries...
SOUTH POINT, OH
wymt.com

Forest fires reported in several counties across the region

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One day ahead of a Red Flag Warning, forest fires are already popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Vehicle hits building in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The scene is now clear in South Charleston where a vehicle ran into a building Monday morning. Kanawha County Metro says the crash happened on the 4500 block of MacCorkle Ave. in South Charleston when a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a building. No injuries were reported.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Person killed, others injured in crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A person has died in a single vehicle crash in Martin County. Martin County Coroner Chris Todd told WSAZ that it happened Tuesday morning about four miles outside of Inez on Highway 908 near Turkey Creek. Todd said the car left Rt. 908 and hit...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

At least one dead, three injured in Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Martin County. Coroner Chris Todd tells WYMT it happened Tuesday morning outside of Inez. We’re told the car left Highway 908 near Turkey Creek and hit a tree. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Car crashes into South Charleston building

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a car crashed into a building Monday morning in South Charleston. The incident was reported about 8:20 a.m. in the 4500 block of MacCorkle Avenue, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Officials said the vehicle crashed into the Family Allergy and Asthma Clinic....
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV

