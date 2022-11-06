Read full article on original website
Kanawha County residents react to brush fires
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple brush fires have kindled across West Virginia as dry weather and gusty winds pass through the region. Neighbors near Alum Creek worry for their safety. "I'm terrified," resident Deborah Baire Morgan said. Morgan has spent more than 60 years in Alum Creek. All her...
Several brush fires reported in region as red flag warning in place
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Several brush fires were being reported in the region as a red flag warning from the National Weather Service was in place. A mix of private and park land close to the New River Gorge has affected at least 50 acres of land, according to the National Parks Service. Fayette County fire departments and the National Parks Service have responded to the north side of the park in the Wild Rock area.
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Eastern Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning in Eastern Kanawha County. The fire was reported about 4:30 a.m. in the Dawes area of Cabin Creek. Firefighters from the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to provide help to the Cabin...
Putnam County's Fire and Rescue Service Levy defeated after winning popular vote
WINFIELD, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency crews in Putnam County will have to find another source of funding as a new Fire and Rescue Service Levy failed to pass in yesterday's elections. It would have replaced the county's current fire service fee. The levy was intended to help the county's...
Crews battle fire at West Virginia TGI Friday’s
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a fire at the TGI Friday’s location in Cross Lanes. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is still active, but no injuries have been reported. West Side, Institute, Nitro and Cross Lanes Fire Departments are responding to the scene. This is a developing story, and […]
Crews on scene for five hours battling brush fire in Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Lawrence County 911 says there is a brush fire on County Road 73 in Ohio. Dispatchers tell 13 News that fire departments have been on the scene for five hours on Monday. Rome Volunteer Fire Department is leading the effort to put out the blaze, but dispatchers say there are […]
Crews respond to working house fire in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews have responded to a working fire near the Sissonville area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at a home on Slater Farm Rd. near Martins Branch Rd. The call came in around 12:20 p.m. The home is thought to be occupied, but dispatchers say they have […]
Off-duty West Virginia volunteer firefighter assists on scene of Logan County structure fire
HOLDEN, WV (WOWK) — Cora Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) in Logan County said it responded to a structure fire on Fairlawn Street in Holden, West Virginia, on Sunday at 6:37 p.m. Other responders included Verdunville VFD, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Logan County Emergency Ambulance Service Authority. In addition, off-duty volunteer fireman Justin […]
Wayne County forest fire being investigated as arson, state official says
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A forest fire that has burned all weekend in Wayne County is expected to be contained sometime Monday. Officials believe the fire was intentionally set. When the fire is contained, officials believe that more than 500 acres will have been burned. “Right now, I've...
Truck crashes into part of Walmart in South Point, Ohio
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WCHS) — A pickup truck crashed into part of the Walmart in South Point, Ohio. The truck slammed through the doors near the food court entry where shopping carts are kept, Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless said. The incident happened about 8 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries...
Forest fires reported in several counties across the region
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One day ahead of a Red Flag Warning, forest fires are already popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there.
Vehicle hits building in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The scene is now clear in South Charleston where a vehicle ran into a building Monday morning. Kanawha County Metro says the crash happened on the 4500 block of MacCorkle Ave. in South Charleston when a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a building. No injuries were reported.
Dispatchers: Woman taken to hospital after she was found in the road in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday after she was found laying in a roadway in Lincoln County, dispatchers said. The woman was found in the roadway along McClellan Highway near Harts about 2:15 p.m., according to Lincoln County dispatchers. She was taken...
State police investigate death of pedestrian struck by vehicle in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of a woman who was killed after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln County. Sonja Workman, 42, of Branchland died after being stuck by a vehicle on Big Harts Road, according to a...
Person killed, others injured in crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A person has died in a single vehicle crash in Martin County. Martin County Coroner Chris Todd told WSAZ that it happened Tuesday morning about four miles outside of Inez on Highway 908 near Turkey Creek. Todd said the car left Rt. 908 and hit...
At least one dead, three injured in Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Martin County. Coroner Chris Todd tells WYMT it happened Tuesday morning outside of Inez. We’re told the car left Highway 908 near Turkey Creek and hit a tree. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and...
One person goes to hospital after vehicle strikes tree in Cabell
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital after a truck struck a tree. It happened at 11:35 a.m. on Fifth Street near 12th Avenue. The road was never closed or blocked. They weren’t sure if it was the driver or...
Local BBQ restaurant donates money to West Virginia flood victims
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Many residents are still suffering because of the flooding that hit eastern Kanawha County and one local business is looking to help people. BowlesBoyz BBQ is a family-owned business in the Campbells Creek area in Charleston. They said they donated 10% of each sale on Monday for flood relief. There […]
I-79N reopened after fatal rollover crash in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 6, 2022, 5:30 p.m.): Interstate 79 North is open again after a fatal crash near Mile Marker 10 on Sunday at 3:38 p.m. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says both northbound lanes of Interstate 79 are shut down at Mile Marker 10 after a fatal, single-vehicle rollover crash near Wills Creek […]
Car crashes into South Charleston building
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a car crashed into a building Monday morning in South Charleston. The incident was reported about 8:20 a.m. in the 4500 block of MacCorkle Avenue, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Officials said the vehicle crashed into the Family Allergy and Asthma Clinic....
