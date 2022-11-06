CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Several brush fires were being reported in the region as a red flag warning from the National Weather Service was in place. A mix of private and park land close to the New River Gorge has affected at least 50 acres of land, according to the National Parks Service. Fayette County fire departments and the National Parks Service have responded to the north side of the park in the Wild Rock area.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO