Read full article on original website
Related
Lil Baby Says BBLs Are Becoming Played Out
Lil Baby believes the Brazilian butt lift craze is getting slightly out of hand. The Atlanta rapper is currently on a promo run for his It's Only Me album, which drops on Friday (Oct. 14). On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Lil Baby was a guest on Big Loon's The Experience Podcast. During the talk, the "In a Minute" rapper was asked about his preference in a woman's body type.
Who Is the Girl on Drake, 21 Savage’s Her Loss Album Cover?
As Drake and 21 Savage prepare to drop their collaborative album, Her Loss tonight, fans are curious about the woman who appears on the cover art of their highly anticipated project. Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss, which hits DSPs on Friday (Nov. 4), features a close-up shot of model...
DJ Akademiks Says He Would Testify Against Lil Baby If He Goes to Court After It’s Only Me Disses
DJ Akademiks says if Lil Baby were to ever go to court, he would testify against the Atlanta rapper. The blogger has come out to say this after his name appeared in two diss lines on Baby's new album, It's Only Me. On Monday (Oct. 17), DJ Akademiks hit up...
Cardi B Fires Back at Madonna After Madonna Suggests Cardi Isn’t Grateful of Her Impact
UPDATE (Oct. 23):. Cardi B has revealed that she has settled her beef with Madonna. The Grammy award-winning rapper jumped on Instagram Live this afternoon to confirm that she and Madge had a "beautiful conversation" and that they have settled their differences. "I'm glad that I had a conversation with...
thesource.com
Young Thug Sends a Friendly Warning to Lil Baby Ahead of Album Release: ‘Don’t Drop In 3 Days We Ain’t Bruddas’
Young Thug speaks from behind bars here and there. In his latest message, Thugger Thugger is putting Lil Baby on alert about his forthcoming album. “Wham if you don’t drop in 3 days we ain’t bruddas,” Young Thug wrote in a tweet. Earlier this week, Lil Baby...
AOL Corp
You Need to See Rihanna Dancing in Her Underwear and a Hoodie in New Video
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Rihanna is promoting her loungewear the best way she knows how—with herself as the muse. The singer shared a new video on Instagram yesterday, in which she is seen dancing around in a...
ETOnline.com
La La Anthony Addresses Split From Carmelo Anthony, Says She 'Never' Turned a Blind Eye to Cheating
La La Anthony doesn't see herself ever getting married again. The BMF star reflected on her divorce from Carmelo Anthony during an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Thursday, declaring that getting hitched was a one-time deal for her. "I'm never getting married again," she pronounced. "It's one of those...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug’s Lawyer Says The Rapper Is Rotting In Jail: “It Is Unjust”
Attorney Brian Steele is outraged by Thugga’s incarceration. Young Thug is still behind bars awaiting trial for his RICO case. Although the YSL rapper has been active of Twitter, leading fans to believe that he’s in positive spirits, his lawyer Brian Steele says otherwise. According to Steele, the...
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Questions Why No One Spoke Up To Defend His Family During Charleston White Drama
The latest clip in the ongoing beef between the Harris family and Charleston White shows a saddened father disappointed in his friends. T.I. and Charleston White have been butting heads ever since White called out Tip’s son, King Harris. The infamous YouTuber started this conflict on October 8 when he went on one of his signature rants. In the video, he threw shade towards King along with Boosie BadAzz’s son, Tootie Raw.
Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’
Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jas Prince Speaks Out Following Takeoff’s Death
Jas Prince sends his condolences to Quavo following Takeoff’s death. Fans continue to mourn the loss of Takeoff, who was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Houston. The rapper died at 28 but still, the amount of confirmed information surrounding the scenario is limited. However, Internet sleuths have put together the pieces to come up with concrete theories surrounding what led to Takeoff’s death.
NME
Ice Cube refutes Kanye West’s claim he “influenced” West’s antisemitism: “I didn’t put the batteries in his back”
Ice Cube has taken to Twitter to refute comments made by Kanye West in an interview linking the rapper to West’s antisemitic views. In an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast – in which he made several inflammatory statements, and which has since been taken down from online platforms – West referenced Cube multiple times. At one point, West claimed that Cube had “really influenced” him to “get on this antisemite vibe”.
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
HipHopDX.com
Lil Yachty Says Drake’s Megan Thee Stallion Bars Are Actually About Women With BBLs
Lil Yachty has spoken out on Drake‘s behalf to clear up what fans perceived as a subliminal line directed at Megan Thee Stallion on Her Loss. During an IG Live session on Friday night (November 4), Yachty addressed the controversial line on “Circo Loco” in which Drake seemed to refer to Meg’s 2020 shooting, for which Tory Lanez is currently awaiting trial.
Jeezy Says T.I. Told Him To Leave The Street Life Early In His Career: “You Can’t Do Both”
Jeezy has had a successful rap career and is still going almost 20 years later, but The Snowman may not have become who he is without T.I. The 45-year-old revealed just how influential T.I.P’s advice on leaving the streets was for his trajectory. During his Oct. 29 visit to Revolt TV’s Drink Champs, the Snofall artist recalled being at the legendary Patchwerk Studios in Atlanta with the King rapper around the time he was recording Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, which was released in 2005. More from VIBE.comJeezy Says Tupac's Music Was His "Bible" During ChildhoodT.I. Says Gun Control "Sounds...
hotnewhiphop.com
D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Would Be In A Conservatorship If He Was A Woman
D.L. Hughley says that if Kanye West “had a vagina,” he’d be in a conservatorship. D.L. Hughley says that Kanye West would already be in a conservatorship if he were a woman. The comedian made the statement while discussing West’s recent behavior with TMZ at LAX on Monday.
Mother of Nick Cannon's Ninth Child Says She Wants to Have 'One More'
Nick Cannon announced the birth of his daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, with model Lanisha Cole, days before he welcomed son, Rise Messiah, with Brittany Bell.
Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian hits back at Drake calling him a ‘groupie’ in new song
Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian appears to have responded to Drake, after he was subtly criticised in the rapper’s new song. Today (4 November), Drake released his collaborative album with 21 Savage, titled Her Loss, featuring the track “Middle of the Ocean”. On it, Drake raps:...
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I.’s Son Messiah Shocks Fans With Country Music Debut
Stream “When I Dream” by Buddy Red, available on all streaming platforms. The Harris family is chock full of talent. While T.I. and Tiny are known for their professional rapping and singing skills, they aren’t the only ones in the family with musical skills. The duo’s 26-year old daughter, Zonnique, followed in her mom’s footsteps as a songstress, while 21-year old Domani took the rap route like his dad.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood
Watch: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
Comments / 0