Citrus County Chronicle
Lake County felon arrested for leading Citrus County deputies on chase with stolen gun
A Lake County man was taken into custody for allegedly driving away from a traffic stop in Inverness, and tossing a stolen gun during the subsequent vehicle chase with local authorities. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Leesburg 21-year-old Justin Aaron Cook the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 7, under charges...
villages-news.com
Summerfield woman jailed after ruckus during pool tourney at Dallas Inn
A Summerfield woman was jailed after a ruckus during a pool tournament at the Dallas Inn on U.S. 301. Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called Monday night to the tavern in Summerfield where they found 41-year-old Jennifer Cole, who was “highly belligerent,” according to an arrest report. Women in the bar told deputies that Cole wouldn’t get out of the way and attempted to interfere in their billiards tournament. Cole pushed a woman and tried to hit her, the report said.
villages-news.com
World of Beer cook tries to pass herself off as her daughter during traffic stop
A World of Beer cook attempted to pass herself off as her daughter during a traffic stop. Conlonda Shanise Riley, 43, of Leesburg, was driving a gold GMC pickup at 1:50 p.m. Sunday in Fruitland Park when she was caught on radar traveling at 50 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.
villages-news.com
Summerfield woman arrested on DUI charge after ‘one glass of wine at dinner’
A Summerfield woman was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after she consumed “‘one glass of wine at dinner.”. Jamie Leigh Rhea, 33, was driving a maroon Ford sedan at about 2 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Belleview when her vehicle drifted over the fog line and then “jerked back into its lane,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy who initiated a traffic stop also discovered a seize tag order had been issued for the vehicle’s license plate.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested on DUI charge after drinking beer at country club
A Villager was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after drinking beer at a country club. Terry Lee Bosher, 69, of the Village of Duval, was driving a white Toyota at 6:24 p.m. Saturday when he was pulled over on Bailey Trail after reports of a reckless driver in the area, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Bosher appeared to be “confused” and “very disoriented.”
villages-news.com
One-legged man known as Ponce de Leon arrested for third time in 30 days
A one-legged man known by the alias Ponce de Leon was arrested for the third time in 30 days after allegedly waving a knife at a deputy who tried to serve him with paperwork at his home. The Lake County sheriff’s deputy went to the home of 63-year-old Mario Arteaga...
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Lake County
UMATILLA, Fla. — One man was shot and killed in Umatilla Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies are still investigating the homicide. They got to a home on Merrell Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to look into a call they received about shots fired. Deputies...
villages-news.com
Man friend arrested after woman places 911 call from Lake Sumter Apartments
A man was arrested after a woman placed a 911 call from the Lake Sumter Apartments. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday to the apartment complex at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road after 35-year-old Bryan James Myers of Lady Lake began “yelling and cursing” at a woman and threatened to hurt her, according to an arrest report. He grabbed the woman by her arm and began squeezing and shaking it. He refused to stop when the woman asked him to do so, the report indicated. The woman was able to call 911. There was a witness to the attack.
click orlando
Man shot, killed near Umatila; Lake County detective ask for tips in investigation
UMATILLA, Fla. – Lake County detectives are investigating a shooting death that happened near Umatilla Tuesday. According to a news release, Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 38000 block of Merrell Ave., Tuesday afternoon. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane,...
click orlando
17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of missing pregnant teen in Orange County, sheriff says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old was arrested on Monday in the shooting death of a missing pregnant 16-year-old girl last month, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina. Mina said Lorenzo Larry, 17, faces second-degree murder charges in connection with De’Shayla Ferguson’s death on Oct. 24. The sheriff...
click orlando
Volusia County 15-year-old threatened mass shooting online, deputies say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A 15-year-old Port Orange boy was arrested Wednesday after making online threats to become the next mass shooter, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said in a press release that they, along with the Port Orange Police Department, were made aware of...
Sheriff: Orange County boy, 17, accused of killing pregnant girl, 16, and her unborn child
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies said they have arrested a 17-year-old after he killed a pregnant 16-year-old who was reported missing. Deputies said 17-year-old Lorenzo Larry is charged with second-degree murder after the death of De’Shayla Ferguson. Ferguson was found shot to death in Pine Hills...
villages-news.com
Villager’s son sentenced to jail time after attempting to flee deputies
A Villager’s son has been sentenced to jail time after attempting to flee from law enforcement after a traffic stop at Buffalo Ridge Plaza. Paul Crowley Miller III, 41, who lives at 1611 Hilton Head Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, was sentenced last week to 39 days in jail after pleading no contest in Sumter County Court to a charge of resisting arrest. He has been lodged at the Sumter County Detention Center since his arrest Sept. 15 by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. Miller is an out-of-state fugitive and wanted in Pennsylvania. He will likely be transported back to the Keystone State.
Citrus County Chronicle
Wildwood man sentenced to life for killing Inverness woman in Sumter County traffic crash
A judge sentenced a Wildwood man to spend his life in custody for leading police in a chase before causing a four-vehicle collision near his hometown that killed a Citrus County woman. Sumter County Circuit Court Judge Mary Hatcher announced Anthony Nepoleon Brown’s two concurrent prison terms of life Friday,...
Florida man hit traffic control worker with Porsche during argument, deputies say
A Florida man was arrested last Thursday after deputies said he allegedly hit a traffic control worker with his Porsche after arguing with him about driving near road work equipment.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando man faces animal cruelty charges and elderly abuse
An investigation into a Hernando home by a Citrus County animal control officer led to animal cruelty charges against one of the residents and a charge of abuse of an elderly or disabled person. The arrest of Joseph Michael Stewart, 20, began when a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded...
Woman shot following argument in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was shot early Monday in Orange County’s Pine Hills neighborhood, sheriff’s investigators said. Deputies responded to Pine Hills Road near Belco Drive minutes after midnight. At the scene, they reported locating the shooting victim, in her 20s. According to Orange County...
Hernando stabbing suspect wanted to ‘put the fear of God’ in victim, deputies say
A Hernando County stabbing suspect who threatened to "Put the fear of God" in another person is behind bars after an altercation broke out over a woman, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Nov. 4 to 7
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 4. Thomas Raymond Petley, 30, Inverness, arrested Nov. 4 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
villages-news.com
District Office offers updated information about trash pickup during tropical storm
The District Office is offering updated information about trash pickup during Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule changes. Community Development District 12 and...
