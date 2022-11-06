ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbangor.com

Friday and Saturday Community Calendar

Family friendly party with games, displays, food, and live music. All are welcome. A Mass to start the day at St. Martin of Tours Church, followed by a movie documenting Ernest Vienneau, who died in action and had been missing for 76 years, until his remains were laid to rest in his hometown of Millinocket in 1991.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Warming Hands and Hearts

HERMON — A local good Samaritan is making sure that no child in her community goes cold. Wanda Leavitt as been donating hand-made mittens to the Patricia A. Duran elementary school for at least seven years according to the school’s principal Melissa Davis . Leavitt’s most recent contribution...
HERMON, ME
foxbangor.com

Region 3 students creating Mooseopoly game

LINCOLN — Students at Northern Penobscot Tech Region 3 in Lincoln are selling tiles to local businesses for their new Mooseopoloy game. Katahdin Motors. Stanley’s garage. S.W. Collins. These are some businesses in the Lincoln area that will be featured on the new board created by the students.
LINCOLN, ME
foxbangor.com

Levant Fire Chief discusses fire safety

BANGOR – Levant Fire Chief Eric Strout came on the Good Morning Maine show today to discuss fire safety reminders amidst an expensive and busy upcoming winter heating season. Chief Strout discussed common misconceptions around fire safety and he shared the good news his department received following municipal election...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Windswept Gardens hosts indoor craft fair

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Over the weekend Windswept Gardens welcomed in the public for their Harvest Fest. While the weather in November is traditionally frightful. Inside the greenhouse it was certainly delightful. “And now we know why Frosty melted!” said vendor Laura Scott of the warmth inside the greenhouse.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

UMaine kicks off Veterans Week

ORONO — The University of Maine kicked off its Veterans Week events Monday. The week-long celebration commenced with a flag-raising ceremony to honor local veterans and a student veteran barbecue on campus. The events are organized by the Office of Veterans Education and Transition Services to honor the university’s...
ORONO, ME
foxbangor.com

Meet Maine’s Cabin Masters

MANCHESTER– A group of friends, with a shop in Manchester, is shining a light on just how cool refurbishing run-down camps and cabins in Maine can be. They are called the Maine Cabin Masters and they recently shared with us how much they enjoy saving these well-loved family spaces.
MANCHESTER, ME
WPFO

Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery

One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Local referendums likely to get passed in Maine

FILE — As the dust settles following Election Day, some folks in Bar Harbor, Benton, Clinton and Fairfield can breathe a sigh of relief as their ballot questions passed. Hearing this has Bar Harbor resident Charles Sidman overjoyed. “I’m delighted. I’m grateful for the support and participation of my...
BAR HARBOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Hermon’s Pottle Field referendum question

HERMON– Hermon residents will be voting to decide if funding to renew a athletic field should be approved. Voters previously approved the upgrades in the 2021 primary but with the cost of the project now higher than expected, the school committee and town council decided that voters should have a second chance to decide.
HERMON, ME
Z107.3

Does This Intersection Qualify as the Most Stupid In All of Bangor?

Do I turn? Do I wait? Does the other guy get to go?. These are questions I've asked myself a hundred over the years. There's one intersection in Bangor that begs all these and more whenever you get to it, especially during the day when the traffic is at it's heaviest. I doubt there's a lot of accidents in this spot, but it's still super awkward.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Recount issued for Ellsworth City Council race

ELLSWORTH — A recount has been issued for the Ellsworth City Council race. The recount will be exclusively for candidates John Linnehan and Jon Stein, according to city treasurer Toni Dyer. The initial count showed Jon Stein winning the third and final seat by a margin of 56 votes...
ELLSWORTH, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine Warden Service ask for community’s help

AUGUSTA — The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding an illegally killed moose in northern Aroostook County, and information regarding a bald eagle that was shot and injured in Mattawamkeag. According to the Maine Warden Service Facebook page a moose was found in Township 13, Range 11 WELS...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy