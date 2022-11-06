Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much moreStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Related
foxbangor.com
Friday and Saturday Community Calendar
Family friendly party with games, displays, food, and live music. All are welcome. A Mass to start the day at St. Martin of Tours Church, followed by a movie documenting Ernest Vienneau, who died in action and had been missing for 76 years, until his remains were laid to rest in his hometown of Millinocket in 1991.
foxbangor.com
Warming Hands and Hearts
HERMON — A local good Samaritan is making sure that no child in her community goes cold. Wanda Leavitt as been donating hand-made mittens to the Patricia A. Duran elementary school for at least seven years according to the school’s principal Melissa Davis . Leavitt’s most recent contribution...
foxbangor.com
Region 3 students creating Mooseopoly game
LINCOLN — Students at Northern Penobscot Tech Region 3 in Lincoln are selling tiles to local businesses for their new Mooseopoloy game. Katahdin Motors. Stanley’s garage. S.W. Collins. These are some businesses in the Lincoln area that will be featured on the new board created by the students.
foxbangor.com
Levant Fire Chief discusses fire safety
BANGOR – Levant Fire Chief Eric Strout came on the Good Morning Maine show today to discuss fire safety reminders amidst an expensive and busy upcoming winter heating season. Chief Strout discussed common misconceptions around fire safety and he shared the good news his department received following municipal election...
wabi.tv
Windswept Gardens hosts indoor craft fair
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Over the weekend Windswept Gardens welcomed in the public for their Harvest Fest. While the weather in November is traditionally frightful. Inside the greenhouse it was certainly delightful. “And now we know why Frosty melted!” said vendor Laura Scott of the warmth inside the greenhouse.
foxbangor.com
UMaine kicks off Veterans Week
ORONO — The University of Maine kicked off its Veterans Week events Monday. The week-long celebration commenced with a flag-raising ceremony to honor local veterans and a student veteran barbecue on campus. The events are organized by the Office of Veterans Education and Transition Services to honor the university’s...
foxbangor.com
Meet Maine’s Cabin Masters
MANCHESTER– A group of friends, with a shop in Manchester, is shining a light on just how cool refurbishing run-down camps and cabins in Maine can be. They are called the Maine Cabin Masters and they recently shared with us how much they enjoy saving these well-loved family spaces.
Holiday Craft Fairs & Bazaars November 12-13 in Hancock and Washington Counties
Soon, and very soon, WDEA will be Downeast Maine's Holiday Station when we switch to our All-Holiday Format! One of the things we want to do is to publicize Craft Fairs and Church Bazaars that are taking place in Downeast Maine for FREE!. All you have to do is email...
WPFO
Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery
One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
foxbangor.com
Local referendums likely to get passed in Maine
FILE — As the dust settles following Election Day, some folks in Bar Harbor, Benton, Clinton and Fairfield can breathe a sigh of relief as their ballot questions passed. Hearing this has Bar Harbor resident Charles Sidman overjoyed. “I’m delighted. I’m grateful for the support and participation of my...
foxbangor.com
Hermon’s Pottle Field referendum question
HERMON– Hermon residents will be voting to decide if funding to renew a athletic field should be approved. Voters previously approved the upgrades in the 2021 primary but with the cost of the project now higher than expected, the school committee and town council decided that voters should have a second chance to decide.
One of the Last, If Not The Last, Car Meet of the Year in Bangor
If the weather is anything like it was this past weekend, well that would be something. But beautiful warm weather or not there will be a car meet in Bangor this coming weekend. The group known as Mainely Money Pits will host a meet this Saturday between Noon and 3...
A Four Bedroom House in Augusta, Maine For Under $200K? Finally!
For literal years now the real estate market in Maine, and all over the country, has been exploding with crazy home values and offers coming in way over the asking price. Finally, at least it seems, some of these prices and values are starting to cool off a little bit.
Does This Intersection Qualify as the Most Stupid In All of Bangor?
Do I turn? Do I wait? Does the other guy get to go?. These are questions I've asked myself a hundred over the years. There's one intersection in Bangor that begs all these and more whenever you get to it, especially during the day when the traffic is at it's heaviest. I doubt there's a lot of accidents in this spot, but it's still super awkward.
Brewer deferrals mean Washington County cancer patients now drive even further for care
The Lafayette Family Cancer Institute in Brewer. Photo courtesy Northern Light Health. Service deferrals at a Penobscot County cancer care center mean Washington County cancer patients must drive even further for care, or delay it. Almost all Washington County cancer patients receive treatments at the Lafayette Family Cancer Institute in...
foxbangor.com
Repairs in Bangor at intersection of State and Exchange Streets
BANGOR– City of Bangor will be closing a lane at the intersection of State St. at Exchange St. for manhole repairs. Please avoid this area if possible as there could be some delays. Please call 989-2530 for questions or concerns.
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
Victim Gets Control of Gun & Jumps Out Window During Kidnapping in Bangor, Maine
Two People Arrested for Holding a Man & Woman at Gunpoint. Police arrested two people Tuesday for allegedly holding a man and a woman at gunpoint in a bathroom on Court Street in Bangor, Maine. Charges for Robbery and Kidnapping. Forty-one-year-old David Bennett from Bangor and 28-year-old Kaniah Sockabasin from...
foxbangor.com
Recount issued for Ellsworth City Council race
ELLSWORTH — A recount has been issued for the Ellsworth City Council race. The recount will be exclusively for candidates John Linnehan and Jon Stein, according to city treasurer Toni Dyer. The initial count showed Jon Stein winning the third and final seat by a margin of 56 votes...
foxbangor.com
Maine Warden Service ask for community’s help
AUGUSTA — The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding an illegally killed moose in northern Aroostook County, and information regarding a bald eagle that was shot and injured in Mattawamkeag. According to the Maine Warden Service Facebook page a moose was found in Township 13, Range 11 WELS...
Comments / 0