Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Body found on side of I-71 in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say a body was found on the side of Interstate 71 in south Columbus Wednesday morning. The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Fire Department arrived at the scene and the person was dead, officials said. I-71 south is closed from I-70/State Route 315...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 people injured, 1 in critical condition in South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Linden. The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 1108 East 15th Avenue, across from Columbus Fire Station 18. Police said one victim was rushed to Grant Medical Center...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One injured in northwest Columbus fiery crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after a crash in northwest Columbus Tuesday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened in the Sawmill Road and Case Road area at approximately 9:33 p.m. Police said the crash resulted in one of the vehicles catching fire. The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting

One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UjF07d.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

19-year-old killed, another man injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting on the northeast side Monday night. Police said the shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. along Jermain Drive. Officers arrived on scene and found Joshua Bean, 19, and another man suffering from...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Licking County man sentenced to 15 years for bank robberies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Heath man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for committing three armed bank robberies in Ohio in July and August 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, knowingly pulled a firearm during crimes of violence and stole nearly...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wanted: Columbus police seek suspect in I-70 shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police is asking for assistance and offering a reward for information regarding an shooting that took place on Interstate 70. On Oct. 18 just after 4:30 p.m., the victims were driving on I-70 westbound near the Livingston Avenue exit when they noticed a white Infiniti SUV following them. The driver […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police looking for alleged gas station cigarette thief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a suspect who it said stole cigarettes from a gas station convenience store. Security footage from a nearby business shows the suspect walking into the gas station convenience store on the 1800 block of Summit Street in the University District on Nov. 1, according to police. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Boy dies after being pulled from Ohio pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A young boy has died from drowning after being found in a pond at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus Sunday. According to the Columbus Division of Fire, the incident was reported at approximately 3:03 p.m. on the 5400 block of Bermuda Bay Drive, just south of the Ohio State University […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead, two arrested in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A wellness check has resulted in two men being charged with a man’s death in south Columbus Saturday. Columbus police officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma Road at approximately 1:57 p.m. At the scene, officers found a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man charged with killing teen near OSU campus due in court Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man charged with killing a 17-year-old girl near the Ohio State University campus will go before a judge Monday. Kyrique Camper, 19, is charged with murder and criminal mischief in the death of Aniyah Elie. Franklin County Municipal Court documents said Elie got into...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local woman killed in Ross Co. crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Route 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Troopers say Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign at Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Nursing shortage could lead to life-or-death consequences for Columbus quadriplegic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man paralyzed from a skiing accident years ago called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say he needs a lifesaving solution to the nation's nursing shortage. Jeremy Pauley, now a quadriplegic, claims a lack of nurses is hindering his medical care as he does not have the means to change his catheter more frequently and avoid critical infections.
COLUMBUS, OH

