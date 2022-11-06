Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Body found on side of I-71 in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say a body was found on the side of Interstate 71 in south Columbus Wednesday morning. The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Fire Department arrived at the scene and the person was dead, officials said. I-71 south is closed from I-70/State Route 315...
WSYX ABC6
2 people injured, 1 in critical condition in South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Linden. The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 1108 East 15th Avenue, across from Columbus Fire Station 18. Police said one victim was rushed to Grant Medical Center...
Man accused of stealing two chairs from east Columbus backyard porch
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man they say stole two chairs from an east Columbus resident’s backyard porch. CPD states that on Nov. 7, the alleged suspect arrived at the backyard of a house just before 2:15 p.m. on the 300 block of Burt Street in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood. Once […]
One injured in northwest Columbus fiery crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after a crash in northwest Columbus Tuesday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened in the Sawmill Road and Case Road area at approximately 9:33 p.m. Police said the crash resulted in one of the vehicles catching fire. The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist […]
18-year-old charged in deadly shooting near Sheetz in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder more than one week after a fatal shooting near a northeast Columbus gas station. Police say that at 3:50 a.m. on Oct. 30, four men between the ages of 18 and 21 were in a vehicle driving near a Sheetz store and gas […]
WSYX ABC6
Grieving mom wants more awareness that Morse Road is a magnet for traffic tragedy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving mother is trying to make a difference after her son’s life was cut short in a crosswalk. Kellie Lindesmith said she wants to know why her son was killed last month on Morse Road. Police said Jesse Erwin was struck by a...
NBC4 Columbus
One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting
One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UjF07d.
WSYX ABC6
19-year-old killed, another man injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting on the northeast side Monday night. Police said the shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. along Jermain Drive. Officers arrived on scene and found Joshua Bean, 19, and another man suffering from...
WSYX ABC6
Licking County man sentenced to 15 years for bank robberies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Heath man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for committing three armed bank robberies in Ohio in July and August 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, knowingly pulled a firearm during crimes of violence and stole nearly...
Wanted: Columbus police seek suspect in I-70 shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police is asking for assistance and offering a reward for information regarding an shooting that took place on Interstate 70. On Oct. 18 just after 4:30 p.m., the victims were driving on I-70 westbound near the Livingston Avenue exit when they noticed a white Infiniti SUV following them. The driver […]
Columbus police looking for alleged gas station cigarette thief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a suspect who it said stole cigarettes from a gas station convenience store. Security footage from a nearby business shows the suspect walking into the gas station convenience store on the 1800 block of Summit Street in the University District on Nov. 1, according to police. […]
Boy dies after being pulled from Ohio pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A young boy has died from drowning after being found in a pond at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus Sunday. According to the Columbus Division of Fire, the incident was reported at approximately 3:03 p.m. on the 5400 block of Bermuda Bay Drive, just south of the Ohio State University […]
Police: Man who caused fiery I-77 crash was on drugs
Authorities said a Nashport man was on drugs and driving without a valid license when his dump truck collided with a state transportation department vehicle along Interstate 77 in May, causing an explosion that engulfed both vehicles.
Man found dead, two arrested in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A wellness check has resulted in two men being charged with a man’s death in south Columbus Saturday. Columbus police officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma Road at approximately 1:57 p.m. At the scene, officers found a […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus dads unite to put baby-changing tables in restrooms of small businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dads across Columbus are uniting to tackle a stinky situation: Fathers pushing to clean poop but needing a bit of help and it all starts at the changing table. Columbus City Councilmen Rob Dorans and Nick Bankston are new dads. Both have sons under the...
WSYX ABC6
Man charged with killing teen near OSU campus due in court Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man charged with killing a 17-year-old girl near the Ohio State University campus will go before a judge Monday. Kyrique Camper, 19, is charged with murder and criminal mischief in the death of Aniyah Elie. Franklin County Municipal Court documents said Elie got into...
1-year-old missing from Kentucky found at east Columbus McDonald’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old missing from Kentucky was found in Columbus Sunday morning by authorities after an AMBER Alert was issued. A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NBC4 the child was found at a McDonald’s near East Livingston Avenue. OSHP confirmed the child was missing out of Martin County in […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local woman killed in Ross Co. crash
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Route 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Troopers say Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign at Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges.
WSYX ABC6
Troopers in Madison County seize 100 kilos of cocaine hidden in U-Haul
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man from Mexico is facing drug charges after troopers discovered approximately $9 million worth of cocaine hidden under a false floor in a U-Haul truck. Court documents for Sebastian Alapizco Flores, 25, of Mexicali, Mexico, state that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers pulled over...
WSYX ABC6
Nursing shortage could lead to life-or-death consequences for Columbus quadriplegic
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man paralyzed from a skiing accident years ago called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say he needs a lifesaving solution to the nation's nursing shortage. Jeremy Pauley, now a quadriplegic, claims a lack of nurses is hindering his medical care as he does not have the means to change his catheter more frequently and avoid critical infections.
