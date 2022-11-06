ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies

Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
FanSided

New York Yankees fans going to puke after Brian Cashman’s comments

The amount of New York Yankees fans that want to see Josh Donaldson back in pinstripes can likely be counted on one hand. General manager Brian Cashman does not care. Cashman defended the embattled third baseman, saying that Donaldson will be starting at the hot corner in 2023. He lauded Donaldson’s defense and said that he feels that there is a lot more left in the bat than he showed in 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
49erswebzone

Why it wasn’t difficult for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel to say goodbye to Jeff Wilson Jr.

Change is part of the NFL. It's a business. Most players learn that quickly. If it isn't you being moved around the league, it is someone with whom you have grown close. On October 20, the Carolina Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. That prompted the Miami Dolphins to call the Niners about Jeff Wilson Jr. On November 1, the day of the trade deadline, the 49ers agreed to send Wilson to the Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-round pick.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Angels GM declares Ohtani won't be traded this offseason

Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani won't be on the move this winter. Angels general manager Perry Minasian made that news official Monday, telling reporters that Ohtani would not be traded this offseason and that he will start the 2023 MLB season with Los Angeles. The Angels' pitcher and...
Sportico

Baker’s World Series Success, Bochy’s Hire Leads MLB‘s Wave of Elder Managers

After Dusty Baker won his first World Series title in 25 years of managing, he made his plans for the future clear. “What’s next? I said if I win one I want to win two,” he said Saturday night after his Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1, winning the series in six games at Minute Maid Park. At 73, Baker is the oldest manager in Major League Baseball, and he wants another shot at it at 74. Baker won in his third try, losing in 2002 with the San Francisco Giants and last year with the Astros. “I mean, the one was...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Farhan Zaidi: Giants in contact with free agent shortstops; plan to qualify Carlos Rodon

The Giants are widely expected to be one of the league’s most active teams this offseason, with the front office reloading after an underwhelming 2022 season. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi met with reporters (including John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle) Wednesday evening and confirmed the team could play near the top of the market.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there  .The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers meeting, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas."I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the project. "I know (Kaval's) working tirelessly in both spots. We're just looking forward to having a new ballpark somewhere."After the city of...
OAKLAND, CA
FanSided

FanSided

