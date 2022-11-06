Read full article on original website
Predicting where each Dodgers free agent will sign this offseason
The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off of an incredibly disappointing 111-win season in which the team could only muster one win in the playoffs. With all of the resources at the team’s disposal, there’s bound to be some kind of change for LA this offseason. Andrew Friedman...
Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis
In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
FOX Sports
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies
Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
New York Yankees fans going to puke after Brian Cashman’s comments
The amount of New York Yankees fans that want to see Josh Donaldson back in pinstripes can likely be counted on one hand. General manager Brian Cashman does not care. Cashman defended the embattled third baseman, saying that Donaldson will be starting at the hot corner in 2023. He lauded Donaldson’s defense and said that he feels that there is a lot more left in the bat than he showed in 2022.
Top MLB free agents of 2023: Top 45 MLB free agency rankings 2022-’23, including Aaron Judge
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is in the final stretch. We saw many of the top MLB free agents
St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Holliday has plans for Adam Wainwright
Matt Holliday and Adam Wainwright spent eight years together as teammates on the St. Louis Cardinals. That relationship is not going to matter once spring training begins ahead of the 2023 season. Holliday is set to join the Cardinals as their bench coach next year as part of the shakeup...
Why it wasn’t difficult for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel to say goodbye to Jeff Wilson Jr.
Change is part of the NFL. It's a business. Most players learn that quickly. If it isn't you being moved around the league, it is someone with whom you have grown close. On October 20, the Carolina Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. That prompted the Miami Dolphins to call the Niners about Jeff Wilson Jr. On November 1, the day of the trade deadline, the 49ers agreed to send Wilson to the Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-round pick.
NBC Sports
Angels GM declares Ohtani won't be traded this offseason
Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani won't be on the move this winter. Angels general manager Perry Minasian made that news official Monday, telling reporters that Ohtani would not be traded this offseason and that he will start the 2023 MLB season with Los Angeles. The Angels' pitcher and...
Baker’s World Series Success, Bochy’s Hire Leads MLB‘s Wave of Elder Managers
After Dusty Baker won his first World Series title in 25 years of managing, he made his plans for the future clear. “What’s next? I said if I win one I want to win two,” he said Saturday night after his Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1, winning the series in six games at Minute Maid Park. At 73, Baker is the oldest manager in Major League Baseball, and he wants another shot at it at 74. Baker won in his third try, losing in 2002 with the San Francisco Giants and last year with the Astros. “I mean, the one was...
Farhan Zaidi: Giants in contact with free agent shortstops; plan to qualify Carlos Rodon
The Giants are widely expected to be one of the league’s most active teams this offseason, with the front office reloading after an underwhelming 2022 season. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi met with reporters (including John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle) Wednesday evening and confirmed the team could play near the top of the market.
A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there .The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers meeting, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas."I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the project. "I know (Kaval's) working tirelessly in both spots. We're just looking forward to having a new ballpark somewhere."After the city of...
Eagles may want to consider raiding Washington for this trio in 2023
In the City of Brotherly Love, this may be viewed as blasphemy. It’s a question that’s worth mulling over though. Is there any chance that next year the Philadelphia Eagles might have room on their roster for a few Washington Commanders?. Longtime owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder have...
