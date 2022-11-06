Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Is Mike Leach Done at Mississippi State? Fat Little Girlfriends Are Asking
In 2009 after a loss to Texas A&M, Mike Leach went on a rant in the Texas Tech postgame press conference, "The coaches failed to make our points more compelling than their fat little girlfriends. Now their fat little girlfriends have some obvious advantages. For one thing, their fat little girlfriends are telling them what they want to hear, which is ‘how great you are’ and ‘how easy it's going to be’ and we had a bunch of people who wanted to win the football game but nobody wanted to play the football game."
KCBD
Gin Blossoms to perform at Raider Alley before TTU vs. KU football game
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Gin Blossoms will perform at Raider Alley on November 12, 2022, before the TTU vs. KU football game. Raider Alley opens at 2 p.m. and the concert begins at 4 p.m. Those who would like to join the party can get a ride from CitiBus...
KCBD
#25 Red Raiders get season opening win
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 25th-ranked Red Raiders opened up a season with humongous hoop hopes topping Northwestern State 73-49 Monday night at the United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech opened up a 42-23 halftime lead. Daniel Batcho had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kevin Obanor & Kerwin...
Red Raiders Loss to TCU Presents Potential Glaring Issue
The Red Raiders quarterback carrousel continued to be an issue in the loss to TCU.
Quarterback Morton out for Kansas game
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire announced on Monday that redshirt freshman quarterback Behren Morton isn’t expected to play against Kansas Saturday. Morton left last Saturday’s game against TCU in the second quarter after a defensive lineman fell on his leg during a run. McGuire confirmed Monday it was the same ankle […]
KCBD
Area athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sixteen area athletes put pen to paper at seven different schools on Wednesday, signing to play nine different collegiate sports on National Signing Day. Congrats to all the athletes, their families, coaches and schools!. Frenship:. Drea Laughlin - Sand Volleyball - University of Louisiana Monroe. Makayla...
momcollective.com
Future For Football: The Acevedo’s are ALL IN
This post is sponsored by Future for Football. We are proud to partner with organizations that invest positively in the lives of children. Holly joined our team about 5 minutes ago, and I’m betting Colten had no idea that meant he’d also be contributing to Lubbock Moms’ content. As we sourced information from our team to build resources about getting involved in a local youth league in partnership with Future for Football, this dedicated family came to mind immediately.
KCBD
TTU kicks off First-Gen week: guiding students as they earn their degree
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech will be hosting events all week long to celebrate first-generation college students. Over the course of this week students, and faculty will have the opportunity to network and enhance first-generation students’ academic experience. Brandon Cruz, Director of First Generation Transitions and Mentoring Programs...
Lubbock’s First Multi-Bay Indoor Golf Facility Sets Opening Date
Back in June, I told you about a new golf place coming you can play all year round. Y'all have been patiently waiting and it is now time to check them out. The new indoor golf facility called Texas Wedge will change how Lubbock golfs. No matter the temperature, rain or wind outside, Texas Wedge will have climate-controlled golf.
KCBD
Civic Lubbock, Inc. to host 2022 West Texas Walk of Fame Inductions
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Civic Lubbock, Inc. Board is gearing up to host the 2022 West Texas Walk of Fame Inductions this week. Those being inducted are Bess Hubbard, Hoyle Nix, Jody Nix, and Amanda Shires. The Induction Ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane. Doors to the Theatre will open for seating at 6:30 p.m. The Induction Ceremony is free and open to the public.
Sudan football player recovering after injury left him unconscious
A Sudan High School football player is now at home recovering after a scary injury that left him unconscious during last Friday night’s game against Ralls.
KCBD
Shallowater FFA horse judging team brings home first national title
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Shallowater FFA horse judging team has brought the first national title to its hometown, winning the National Championship in Indianapolis in October. Senior Gracie Potter placed 2nd, senior David Kendrick placed 4th, college freshman AJ Kendrick (who was a senior when the team qualified), placed 6th, and sophomore Lana Brickey was a silver-rated individual.
Popular Texas Food Truck Involved In 'Devastating' Accident
The food truck recently won the "Best Food Truck in Lubbock" award.
KCBD
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock is hosting their annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake Fundraiser
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock will host the Annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake Fundraiser Sunday, November 13th, from 1-3 p.m. at Whitewood Lanes - 3632 50th Street. All proceeds raised will help create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.
Election Results for Lubbock and Lubbock County, November 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are election results from Lubbock and Lubbock County. CLICK HERE if the page does not redirect automatically.
KCBD
City of Post to stay dry
POST, Texas (KCBD) - Voting has concluded and Post will stay dry. The City of Post was voting on whether to go wet. Proposition A would have allowed the take-home sale of malt beverages and wines. Officials hoped the proposal would make the roads between Lubbock and Garza safer. The...
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock voters pass $200M road bond
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Incumbent Greg Abbott won a third term as Texas governor. Lubbock voters passed the $200 million street bond proposal. WBNA Brittney Griner is being moved to a Russian penal colony. The U.S. is working to secure Griner’s release after a court sentenced her...
Help Us Find These Two Lubbock Girls Who Are Missing
As we head into the holiday's one of the worst things for a parent to experience is for their own child to go missing. Families should be able to come together with their kids, family and friends to celebrate the holiday season. Sadly, too many communities and families across Texas have been impacted by missing kids, and cases involving missing kids can have lasting impacts on communities. And that is why when kids go missing often the community comes together to look for them. Sharing this story can help get the word out and hopefully help bring them home.
Lubbock Powerball Players Return To Work Sobbing After Blowing Rent Money On Tickets
Why!? I was feeling so lucky this time around. $2.04 billion dollars is pretty damn incredible. Of course, the winner just HAD to be someone in California. My boss fittingly pointed out that now, that person "can afford to live in California." Bummer, man. It was even more exciting because...
KCBD
Frank Gutierrez projected winner of Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the race for Lubbock County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3, Frank Gutierrez is the projected winner with 51% of the vote. Incumbent Aurora Chaides-Hernandez has 49%. She is the longest serving Latina to hold judicial office in Lubbock County originally elected in 1994.
Comments / 0