Arizona State

GOBankingRates

Top 10 Richest People in the U.S.

Some of America's richest people made their fortunes as innovators, most becoming self-made billionaires. They transformed the world with technology, have improved the lives of others with their...
Terry Mansfield

Arizona's Most Dangerous Highways

Some highways in Arizona are notoriously dangerous. I-10 between Blythe, California, and Quartzsite, Arizona.By Chevy111 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Arizona that are the most dangerous. The number of accidents and fatalities determines these. This article will look at Arizona's most dangerous highways based on our research.
ARIZONA STATE
The Atlantic

In Arizona, Shouts of ‘Fraud’ Again

PHOENIX, Ariz.—The Watchers tend to show up at sundown—or so I’d heard. And yesterday evening, I went looking for them. Around 7 p.m., at a ballot drop-off site next to a juvenile-detention center in Mesa, just east of Phoenix, I sat on a concrete bench and waited under the parking lot’s bright lights. A steady stream of cars drove through, and people hopped out to slip their green mail-in-ballot envelopes into the big metal box. After two hours, the Watchers arrived: three women in camp chairs, sitting far enough away in the semi-darkness to not be easily noticed. Each peered at the ballot box through a set of binoculars.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Election Day 2022: Hobbs leads Lake in governor's race in first results

Leer en español Polls opened for in-person voting from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday as Arizona and the nation wrap up a contentious midterm election.  Republican Kari Lake, the Trump-backed former TV news anchor, is squaring off against Democrat Katie Hobbs, Arizona's secretary of state, in a high-profile race for who will become governor. Trump-endorsed Republican Blake Masters...
ARIZONA STATE
techaiapp.com

30+ Scottsdale Christmas Activities & Holiday Events (2022)

Travel Mamas sometimes receives compensation and/or hosted travel and sample products related to blog posts. This story may include affiliate links for which we receive a small commission at no extra cost to consumers. As an Amazon Associate I earn money from qualifying purchases. Be sure to check with businesses and locations regarding travel restrictions and safety precautions before visiting.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
seniorresource.com

Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Phoenix: Top 10!

Fun fact: One-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over. A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

These metro Phoenix restaurants thank vets for their service with Veterans Day discounts

When it comes to expressing gratitude, the gift of food is one of the most appreciated gestures. So, on a day designated to honor the men and women who have served in the military restaurants around the Valley are saying thank you. All offers are good on Nov. 11 only except where noted. And proper identification may be required to receive the deals.  ...
PHOENIX, AZ
Mother Jones

To Understand Kari Lake, You Have to Understand Local TV News

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Kari Lake is good at TV, and she never lets you forget it. For decades, the election-denying, vaccine-rejecting Republican nominee for governor of Arizona was one of the state’s most popular local news anchors, a trusted face paid to keep residents charmed, informed, and always pining for more.
ARIZONA STATE

