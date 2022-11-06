Big Audio Nightmare: Reviewing NJPW Battle Autumn Osaka, Stardom Kinsai
Adam & Mike review two very good shows that propel New Japan & Stardom into the end of the year but with eyes on the future.
The Big Audio Nightmare is back with a two-hour edition to talk about everything happening in the world of Japanese professional wrestling over the past week.
This week's topics include:
- A look at a really strong NJPW Battle Autumn finale in Osaka
- New Japan beginning to establish their future in the right way
- FTR has another standout title defense against the United Empire
- A review of Stardom’s Kinsai pay-per-view
- Shirakawa and Maika step up in big matches
- A look at the now-complete Historic X Over match lineup
- We change our minds on Pro Wrestling NOAH
