ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F4WOnline

Big Audio Nightmare: Reviewing NJPW Battle Autumn Osaka, Stardom Kinsai

By Mike Sempervive,Adam Summers
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RRuR8_0j0x4fHI00

Adam & Mike review two very good shows that propel New Japan & Stardom into the end of the year but with eyes on the future.

NJPW

The Big Audio Nightmare is back with a two-hour edition to talk about everything happening in the world of Japanese professional wrestling over the past week.

This week's topics include:

  • A look at a really strong NJPW Battle Autumn finale in Osaka
  • New Japan beginning to establish their future in the right way
  • FTR has another standout title defense against the United Empire
  • A review of Stardom’s Kinsai pay-per-view
  • Shirakawa and Maika step up in big matches
  • A look at the now-complete Historic X Over match lineup
  • We change our minds on Pro Wrestling NOAH

Click below to listen for free or wherever you get your podcasts.

Click Here To Listen

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Camerimage Festival Will Honor Jerzy Skolimowski, Director of Cannes Audience Winner “EO”

EnergaCamerimage, the cinematography-focused film festival about to take place in Torun, Poland on Nov. 12-19, will bestow one of its highest honors to writer-director Jerzy Skolimowski, who will receive the Marshal of the Kujawsko-Pomorskie Region Film Award 2022. Skolimowski, a longtime stalwart of Polish cinema, made news in Cannes earlier this year when “EO,” which he wrote and directed, shared the festival’s Jury Prize. The film follows the titular donkey, abducted from his beloved circus-performer owner by animal rights activists, as he endures the full gamut of human behavior, good and bad.  It’s a story of people’s hopes and dreams, reflected...
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
19
Followers
464
Post
542
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy