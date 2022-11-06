Read full article on original website
Driver speaks out after pursuit suspect crashes into his car
CERRITOS, Calif. - Multiple people were injured Wednesday after the driver of an allegedly stolen vehicle led police on a chase through Los Angeles County. The driver crashed into multiple vehicles Wednesday morning. First in Paramount, the driver hits cars on the 91 Freeway, injuring one woman in another vehicle. According to Stu Mundel in SkyFOX, the suspected driver was reckless, switching lanes, then transitioning from the 105 to the southbound 605 Freeway, before getting onto surface streets in the Long Beach area.
Two men killed by vehicle while walking in Mid-City
Two pedestrians were hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday near the Mid-City area of Los Angeles.The crash was reported at about 5:50 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Robertson Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The Los Angeles Fire Department said paramedics arrived at the scene to find the men were "sadly both beyond medical help." The names of the two victims, reported to be men in their 60's, have not been released. The driver remained at the scene, according to LAPD. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Four people injured in traffic crash in Northridge
our people were injured today, one critically, in a three-vehicle crash in Northridge. Paramedics were sent to the 17700 block of West Plummer Street at about 8:35 a.m.
Los Angeles Man Killed In Fatal 5 Freeway Crash Identified
The person who was killed in a fatal vehicle collision on the 5 Freeway early Monday morning has been identified. Miguel Guarchai Rosario, 27, from Los Angeles was killed in the fatal crash, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The fatal 5 Freeway crash occurred at about 3:15 a.m. Monday, ...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle accident on Monday. The accident was reported to have occurred on the southbound Valencia Freeway south of Highway 126 and Newhall Ranch Road. The officials received reports of the accident at 3.13 a.m.
Couple Arrested After Bypassing 5 Freeway Closure, Resisting Officers
A couple was arrested Monday after allegedly attempting to bypass a 5 Freeway road closure and assaulting a police officer. Around 3 p.m. Monday, Newhall Area California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officers were on the scene of a traffic collision on the northbound 5 Freeway south of Hasley Canyon Road, with multiple lanes blocked, said Officer ...
Wrong Way Driver Causes 4 Vehicle Collision Just East of McClure Tunnel in Santa Monica
11.7.22. A DUI driver caused a 4 car collision after entering the freeway in the wrong direction Monday evening. A four vehicle collision caused by a wrong way driver, blocked traffic in both directions on PCH Monday evening. This where the PCH South transitions through the McClure Tunnel to the Santa Monica Freeway. Two patients were transported to local hospitals at about 7:40 pm PST.
5 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Point Mugu (Point Mugu, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County shortly before 4.30 a.m. The officials reported that a vehicle had crossed the center lines into oncoming traffic and then struck another vehicle head-on.
Man killed in crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County
One man was killed after he drove a minivan drove off of Highway 101 near Buellton Tuesday morning. Shortly before 6:20 a.m., the minivan went off southbound Highway 101 just south of Highway 154 and plunged into a creek, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Emergency personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene of the crash. The victim is described as an older man.
Sheriff’s deputy crashes off embankment on way to work
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy crashed 50 feet off an embankment on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Monday morning, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. The deputy, who was en route to work when the crash occurred, survived and was transported to the hospital...
Car falls into creek leaving one person dead
Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a fatal call involving a mini van that fell off the road and into a creek near Hwy 101 near HWY 154. One older male was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Santa Barbara County Fire, rainy conditions may have been a factor. All highways remain open. Firefighters The post Car falls into creek leaving one person dead appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s investigate shooting involving teenage victim
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office investigate Monday shooting that left a teenager with moderate injuries in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue. The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s investigate shooting involving teenage victim appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Teenage Girl Injured in Monday Shooting in Carpinteria
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a shooting that occurred Monday in Carpinteria that has left a teenage girl with moderate injuries. Sheriff’s deputies responded to an area hospital on Monday around 6:40 p.m. to investigate “a report of a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to an extremity,” according to the statement released Tuesday by Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick. During their investigation, deputies discovered the victim had been shot near the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue, which extends from the Casa Del Sol Motel to just past the Motel 6. The victim is expected to recover.
Gravel from Overturned Truck Causes Vehicle to Lose Control on 210 Freeway
La Verne, Los Angeles County, CA: A semi with an overturned gravel truck involved a vehicle on the 210 Freeway early Saturday morning, Nov. 5, around 4:53 a.m. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with an overturned semi and one vehicle that was facing the wrong way on the westbound 210 Freeway at Foothill Boulevard in the city of La Verne.
5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California
LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
UPDATE: Missing Santa Clarita Woman Found
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita woman. Dayan Eishoo, 32, was last seen on the 27000 block of Camp Plenty Road in Santa Clarita on Monday, Nov. 7, at approximately 8:20 p.m., according to LASD officials. Eishoo is 5’ tall, ...
