Chicago, IL

NBC Washington

Colts Fire Head Coach Frank Reich After Third Straight Loss

Colts fire head coach Frank Reich after third straight loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Frank Reich’s time as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts has come to a close. The team announced on Monday that it has fired Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the 2022 season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Washington

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: How to Watch

Sunday Night Football is back on NBC this season, with a full slate of exciting matchups. Led by the announcing duo of Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth, there will be marquee battles from Week 1 through the end of the season. From the latest edition of Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom...
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Washington

Josh Allen, Micah Parsons Among PFT's Midseason Award Winners

Josh Allen, Micah Parsons among PFT’s midseason award winners originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. With Week 9 in the books, the NFL is officially onto the second half of the 2022 regular season. As playoff races heat up, so will award races. Many of the expected favorites for...
NBC Washington

Why Are There No NBA Games on Election Day?

Why are there no NBA games on Election Day? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you take a quick glance at the 2022 NBA regular season schedule, you’ll notice that the slate for Tuesday, Nov. 8, is empty. That’s because that date marks Election Day for the 2022...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Washington

‘The Blind Side' NFL Star Michael Oher Marries Longtime Girlfriend

Former Baltimore Ravens tackle and Super Bowl XLVII champion Michael Oher married his longtime girlfriend Tiffany Roy on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn. Oher, who was the inspiration behind the 2009 Oscar-nominated film "The Blind Side,” took to his Instagram account to share how thankful he was that Roy blessed him with a family and that he now feels complete.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Andrej Stojaković, Son of Kings Legend Peja, Commits to Stanford

Andrej Stojaković, son of Kings legend Peja, commits to Stanford originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Another Stojaković is playing basketball in Northern California. Andrej Stojaković, son of former Sacramento Kings icon Peja Stojaković, announced his commitment to Stanford on Monday. Ranked No. 24 in ESPN’s...
STANFORD, CA

